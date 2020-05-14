 Skip to content
(KLTV Tyler)   Sure. This is what we needed. Blue dragons washing up on Texas beaches. Scary tag ran away   (kltv.com) divider line
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's strange.

Typically they're found in deserts or arid caves.

I guess it depends on your DM's campaign setting.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're kind of beautiful.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
All hail the Dragon Queen!!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: They're kind of beautiful.


Definitely beautiful. Most brightly colored pretty things like that are going to be extremely dangerous to touch or ingest.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
#bluewave
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: That's strange.

Typically they're found in deserts or arid caves.

I guess it depends on your DM's campaign setting.


Personally I've never understood why blue dragons hang out in deserts, green dragons love the jungle where there green scales blend in with the plant, white dragons live in permafrost where their white scale blend in with the snow, but blue dragons hang out in deserts where their blue scales contrast with the sand.
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's pretty weir'd.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Better than blue waffles
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: That's strange.

Typically they're found in deserts or arid caves.

I guess it depends on your DM's campaign setting.


Or Northrend.
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Anenu: Snapper Carr: That's strange.

Typically they're found in deserts or arid caves.

I guess it depends on your DM's campaign setting.

Personally I've never understood why blue dragons hang out in deserts, green dragons love the jungle where there green scales blend in with the plant, white dragons live in permafrost where their white scale blend in with the snow, but blue dragons hang out in deserts where their blue scales contrast with the sand.


Bring able to attack unseen from the clear sky maybe?
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Clarence Brown: They're kind of beautiful.

Definitely beautiful. Most brightly colored pretty things like that are going to be extremely dangerous to touch or ingest.


Or marry...
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hey mods, can we ease up on greening these hysterical headlines? I understand you millennials only speak hyperbole, but come on. They're farking jellyfish.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
NO REGERTS!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Hey mods, can we ease up on greening these hysterical headlines? I understand you millennials only speak hyperbole, but come on. They're farking jellyfish.


Nah, they eat jellyfish.
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Hey mods, can we ease up on greening these hysterical headlines? I understand you millennials only speak hyperbole, but come on. They're farking jellyfish.


They don't fark jellyfish, they eat them.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Hey mods, can we ease up on greening these hysterical headlines? I understand you millennials only speak hyperbole, but come on. They're farking jellyfish.


No, they're a sea slug that is a predator of jellyfish.

Maybe if you read the stupid links you'd learn something instead of trying to determine what content the rest of us should be allowed to see
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Brave Wilderness guy to aisle Texas. Repeat. Discount Steve Irwin, you're needed in Texas.
 
