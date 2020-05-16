 Skip to content
Here's the list of Canadian government's six guiding principles for working during COVID-19. America, you need dis
    More: Cool, Employment, Commuting, Mark Richardson, Canadian government, Western world, stressful worldwide health crisis, employee of the Canadian Wildlife Service, lot of people  
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We also need Premier Trudeau.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: We also need Premier Trudeau.


It actually made me sad to read this because everyone everywhere needs to hear it, but we won't here in the States because of the Mango Mussolini and Company
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Example of a Canadian in its natural environment.
i.cbc.caView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wish the economics or management of where I work were in my control - this is nice, but wistfully optimistic working for an (U.S.) American company.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Illinois is ~just~ starting to edge toward a peak.

Judging by what I see outside right now, that'll reverse in 5-7 days.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
American list:

1) Why are you not at work?
2) Please tell us if have any family, friends or neighbours who you see taking frequent breaks from "teleworking" or avoiding going to the workplace over bogus fears for their own health?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Here is the actual list.  It may seem enlightened, caring and intelligent but I if you read it in a passive aggressive - overly sarcastic/dramatic fashion it is quite insulting and condescending.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One thing I'm finding while quarantined with my family is that I feel like a failure at pretty much everything. I'm a half assed parent, a half assed husband, a terrible teacher, a half assed worker, and terrible at taking care of myself too.

Trying to balance all the responsibilities means nothing gets the attention it deserves.
 
comic serif [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
...but it doesn't blame anybody. How will americans grasp the concepts?
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SoupGuru: One thing I'm finding while quarantined with my family is that I feel like a failure at pretty much everything. I'm a half assed parent, a half assed husband, a terrible teacher, a half assed worker, and terrible at taking care of myself too.

Trying to balance all the responsibilities means nothing gets the attention it deserves.


In the US it's easy to blame yourself for things other countries help their workers with. Childcare, for example, is something civilized countries provide for workers in one way or another. Teachers, too, also get paid better and have lower teacher-to-student ratios, which makes it easier to be more effective. Some have shorter working hours or significantly longer vacation. And on top of all that, there's the general consensus to provide free healthcare with comprehensive, free counseling.

Taken in concert, it's entirely valid to externalize a lot of blame for several of the things you feel you're unable to do, because for the last several decades the US has fallen behind in social services and worker pay, which in effect is like strangling you. You're triaging.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's wrong with just saying 'working from home'
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We don't like principles. We like rules. So then we can say we don't like to be told what to do.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Similar to NY State's metrics.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: We also need Premier Trudeau.


Prime Minister Trudeau.
The Premiers run the provinces. Prime Minister runs the feds.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Screw that.
1. Do more with less
2. Or we'll fire your sorry butt
3. Profit

Now that's the American way!
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, dear, and people want this in the USA. Having the government tell you what to do at work and how to do your job is a form of totalitarianism. Our federal government establishes guidelines, our state and local governments implement them as they see fit, but nobody in government is telling you what to do when you work from home. That's up to your employer.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Oh, dear, and people want this in the USA. Having the government tell you what to do at work and how to do your job is a form of totalitarianism. Our federal government establishes guidelines, our state and local governments implement them as they see fit, but nobody in government is telling you what to do when you work from home. That's up to your employer.


This was sent to government workers...
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: [pbs.twimg.com image 750x559]

Here is the actual list.  It may seem enlightened, caring and intelligent but I if you read it in a passive aggressive - overly sarcastic/dramatic fashion it is quite insulting and condescending.


I don't see it. Sounds pretty earnest to me. Of course, I'm Canadian so maybe wired to hear things like this .
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: dionysusaur: We also need Premier Trudeau.

Prime Minister Trudeau.
The Premiers run the provinces. Prime Minister runs the feds.


TY - non-Canadian (so far)
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Abox: What's wrong with just saying 'working from home'


I think the point is to emphasize that these are not the working conditions you signed up for, were trained for, or were prepared and equipped for. Do not expect the same productivity level.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If a US company or governmental unit put these six items on a poster with the background of some mountains or a sunset, people here would be rightfully mocking it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk!
‘’ 1 minute ago  

WastrelWay: Oh, dear, and people want this in the USA. Having the government tell you what to do at work and how to do your job is a form of totalitarianism. Our federal government establishes guidelines, our state and local governments implement them as they see fit, but nobody in government is telling you what to do when you work from home. That's up to your employer.


And look where it's got you now.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What about those who still go to work to know those working from home are slacking off.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Invincible: Abox: What's wrong with just saying 'working from home'

I think the point is to emphasize that these are not the working conditions you signed up for, were trained for, or were prepared and equipped for. Do not expect the same productivity level.


How Churchill-esque
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dionysusaur: We also need Premier Trudeau.


A Premier is an elected leader of a province, similar to a US Governor. A Prime Minister is what Trudeau is.
 
Droopy Dro
‘’ less than a minute ago  
PM FOR pRIME mINSITER THE one
pRIEMIER FOR pROVINCES THE many!
 
