Meanwhile in Estonia
17
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Estonia... Not a phrase you hear often.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My sense of normalcy regarding wildlife wandering around the city has been skewed because of living in Spokane for 30 years, where it's not unusual to see a moose wandering your neighborhood, or a bear or a cougar. Marmots hanging around Riverfront Park looking for handouts
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The operation was aimed at putting the animals to sleep and taking them to a forest.

I need more information to know if that means the bears were literally put to sleep or if they were killed. Schrödinger's bear.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Estonia: Finland's Florida
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open Air Museum is not an indication that open air is endangered, it only indicates that open air is being saved for future generations.
 
jtown
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Was someone weezing the juice?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bears are vewy vewy twicky, they are disguised as rabbits

bearworldmag.comView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hey, could be worse...

cdn0.wideopenspaces.comView Full Size


cdn0.wideopenspaces.comView Full Size


/Polar bears, eating a dead whale
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The operation was aimed at putting the animals to sleep and taking them to a forest.

I need more information to know if that means the bears were literally put to sleep or if they were killed. Schrödinger's bear.


Came to say this. being pt to sleep and taking an animal to the farm (released in the forest for wild animals are both euphemisms for killing them.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: My sense of normalcy regarding wildlife wandering around the city has been skewed because of living in Spokane for 30 years, where it's not unusual to see a moose wandering your neighborhood, or a bear or a cougar. Marmots hanging around Riverfront Park looking for handouts


Those goddamn marmots, always looking for handouts. WHY DON'T THEY GET JOBS? They can even work from home and stay out of the park.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Colour_out_of_Space: Was someone weezing the juice?


I understood that reference.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [img.memecdn.com image 640x510]


I've actually been to Tallinn and Tartu, and I plan to go back within the next year or so. I'm seriously considering moving there.

/Wearing a Tallinn t-shirt and chatting with someone over there right now.
//But it's true, hardly anyone I know has heard of it.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

