"We have cameras and YouTube now, we don't need you to tell us what is going on"
77
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/but I won't, because that would mean getting within six feet of them and I'm pretty sure each and every one of these morons has the covid
 
xanthippe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Feh, Mediaite is always a cesspool of RWNJ comments.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just smear liquid cow crap on your self when you go out.

Trust me. No one will invade your personal space.

Anyone asks, it's a medical condition.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe reporters should start taking guns out for walks. Then you will hear them really cry
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am starting to agree with that one People of Walmart shirt-wearer.  If I can turn around and punch you, you are too close.
 
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: I am starting to agree with that one People of Walmart shirt-wearer.  If I can turn around and punch you, you are too close.


I need to get that t-shirt.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People like that make me want to die of the virus, so I can get away from them
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plague rats.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertgeek: People like that make me want to die of the virus, so I can get away from them


Huh. They make me want them to die of the virus so they can get away from me.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sound like reasonable people.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"No, I've got hydroxychloroquine, I'm fine," the man replied

Seriously? Wow.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who we have to thank for people mistrusting the news in a time we need it the most.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get sick, I dont care. Just stay out of the hospitals, since you dont seem to think you need them.
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

desertgeek: People like that make me want to die of the virus, so I can get away from them


What if you caught the virus and started visiting these rallies?
Umm, that would be wrong... so, you know... don't do that.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Gleichschaltung (nazification) of the public by right wing media. Now lets go burn some books!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: I am starting to agree with that one People of Walmart shirt-wearer.  If I can turn around and punch you, you are too close.


technically, the shirt said "your too close"
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I've seen only one black person at these things
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These people are not deplorable.  Not at all.  No siree Bob.  And don't you dare call them that.

They have a God given right to do anything they want any time they want with no restrictions and no consequences. It's in the Constitution. Study it out.

You get sick and die from their actions?  Not their problem.  The accept no responsibility.

Any of this sounding familiar?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Plague rats.


You mean the reporters that don't need to be there?
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiate, the comments.


Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: "No, I've got hydroxychloroquine, I'm fine," the man replied

Seriously? Wow.


I'm impressed he could pronounce hydroxychloroquine. His kind don't usually use multi-syllable words.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: I wonder who we have to thank for people mistrusting the news in a time we need it the most.


It's a self-inflicted wound.

Perhaps if they actually properly reported the news in an impartial manner.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those fat farks aren't dying nearly fast enough.  I hate this timeline.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I saw that video yesterday.  My friend from Long Island always told me that it is a redneck peepee soaked heck hole with the most abrasive accent imaginable.  I now believe her.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gar1013: neongoats: Plague rats.

You mean the reporters that don't need to be there?


No I mean the flu klux klan, sacrifice the weak, Trump inspired derpmonsters trying to kill as many Americans as possible: right wingers.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cache: desertgeek: People like that make me want to die of the virus, so I can get away from them

What if you caught the virus and started visiting these rallies?
Umm, that would be wrong... so, you know... don't do that.


Believe me, I've thought about it.

/I'm just too much of a chicken shiat to actually do that
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

groppet: Maybe reporters should start taking guns out for walks. Then you will hear them really cry


I thought this was America.

Fark user imageView Full Size


gar1013: neongoats: Plague rats.
You mean the reporters that don't need to be there?


They're actually essential. Your favorite restaurant isn't. Ever.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If it's a hoax why are they wearing masks.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
See, you abandoned any pretense of being a journalist when you stated you are "fair and unbalanced." The truth is unfair to the liar, and you've just declared that you will happy echo lies to be "fair and unbalanced."

So, yeah, go cry somewhere else.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xanthippe: Feh, Mediaite is always a cesspool of RWNJ comments.


So are most other message boards. Even Variety's
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: I think I've seen only one black person at these things


Are they being held hostage? Check the eye ,they might be blinking sos.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

neongoats: gar1013: neongoats: Plague rats.

You mean the reporters that don't need to be there?

No I mean the flu klux klan, sacrifice the weak, Trump inspired derpmonsters trying to kill as many Americans as possible: right wingers.


No, you mean the reporter that could have just stayed in his car.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gar1013: stuffy: I wonder who we have to thank for people mistrusting the news in a time we need it the most.

It's a self-inflicted wound.

Perhaps if they actually properly reported the news in an impartial manner.


Impartial in this case means confirming your priors.

/This goes for the far left and far right
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: groppet: Maybe reporters should start taking guns out for walks. Then you will hear them really cry

I thought this was America.

[Fark user image image 300x168]

gar1013: neongoats: Plague rats.
You mean the reporters that don't need to be there?

They're actually essential. Your favorite restaurant isn't. Ever.


No they aren't.

The camera man can film, and then that guy can sit at a desk and record a voiceover in between fap sessions.
 
RainDawg [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And this is how we lose freedom of the press.
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Just smear liquid cow crap on your self when you go out.

Trust me. No one will invade your personal space.

Anyone asks, it's a medical condition.


I've been told that everyone likes the smell of their own farts. I can see a niche industry where you send in a sealed sample vial of your own flatulence to a lab and they synthesize a concentrated analog of your specific stench into a convenient spray bottle. Used as needed.

It's your own freedom of expression, so no one can do squat about it.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The President of the United States has told us that the press is the enemy of the people. If your 11th grade civics teachers had predicted that this would happen when you grew up, would you have believed them? This is straight-up fascism and should give you a chill of fear, not a hate-boner.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Darwin needs to get off his decaying ass and sort this out.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gar1013: cryinoutloud: groppet: Maybe reporters should start taking guns out for walks. Then you will hear them really cry

I thought this was America.

[Fark user image image 300x168]

gar1013: neongoats: Plague rats.
You mean the reporters that don't need to be there?

They're actually essential. Your favorite restaurant isn't. Ever.

No they aren't.

The camera man can film, and then that guy can sit at a desk and record a voiceover in between fap sessions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

desertgeek: People like that make me want to die of the virus, so I can get away from them


People like that make me want to asymptotically get the virus and be a shedder, so I can go up to them and hug them.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

stuffy: I wonder who we have to thank for people mistrusting the news in a time we need it the most.


On the one hand, it's the media's own fault for not being more proactive in challenging that individual at every turn.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They have youtube. And this is a real person on youtube.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pretty low standards there.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gar1013: cryinoutloud: groppet: Maybe reporters should start taking guns out for walks. Then you will hear them really cry

I thought this was America.

[Fark user image image 300x168]

gar1013: neongoats: Plague rats.
You mean the reporters that don't need to be there?

They're actually essential. Your favorite restaurant isn't. Ever.

No they aren't.

The camera man can film, and then that guy can sit at a desk and record a voiceover in between fap sessions.


That's oddly specific. I'm curious to know more about you right-wingers.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: stuffy: I wonder who we have to thank for people mistrusting the news in a time we need it the most.

It's a self-inflicted wound.

Perhaps if they actually properly reported the news in an impartial manner.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RainDawg: And this is how we lose freedom of the press.


Freedom of the Press does not mean freedom from responsibility.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: "No, I've got hydroxychloroquine, I'm fine," the man replied

Seriously? Wow.


I'm surprised he could pronounce "hydroxychloroquine".
 
unregenerate [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

neongoats: Plague rats.


C'mon, it wasn't the rat's fault. And rats are relatively smart and cute. Blame the fleas. These people are more like thoughtless disease ridden parasites taking a free ride and killing those they leech off.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - It's The End Of The World (Official Video)
Youtube Z0GFRcFm-aY
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: If it's a hoax why are they wearing masks.



If it's a hoax, why is the whole world going along with it?  Is it a plot to advance the one world government?


Uh oh - I just gave it away, didn't I?
 
