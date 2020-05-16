 Skip to content
(KOTA TV)   The city of Sturgis, South Dakota is still debating whether to cancel the Motorcycle Rally. Considering the rally is the only reason anyone even knows about Sturgis, it is not an easy decision   (kotatv.com) divider line
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ahh Sturgis... the pantheon of the clean and educated. I'm sure a massive outbreak won't happen there with all those people who understand viral spread.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those folks who make their living hauling scoots in for the old guys who can't ride that far anymore are going to go broke. Happened to pass through a few years back and was amazed at all the giant trailers full of bikes on the highway. Way more hauled than riding in on two wheels on the days we were in the area.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Didn't the Full Throttle Café or whatever burn down for insurance money a few years ago?
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was also a site where WCW held an annual PPV. But that was over 20 years ago.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

crustysandman: Ahh Sturgis... the pantheon of the clean and educated. I'm sure a massive outbreak won't happen there with all those people who understand viral spread.


Most Harley riders these days are middle-aged or retired doctors, so you are probably wrong.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TwoHead: Those folks who make their living hauling scoots in for the old guys who can't ride that far anymore are going to go broke. Happened to pass through a few years back and was amazed at all the giant trailers full of bikes on the highway. Way more hauled than riding in on two wheels on the days we were in the area.


Me and the wife rode there a while back (~1300 miles) several years ago, before hernia issues sidelined me.  It was a unique experience, one id do again if I could.  As for the crowds, we spent most of our time away from town seeing the sights (mount Rushmore, Devils tower, etc) as there were too many people about.   Seeint the Black Crowds there was a high point.  But yea, lots of trailers.....
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wishful thinking is expecting a big crowd to show up at a one-a-year festival that they might only get to once or twice in their lives and ask them not to crowd together at the bar. Good luck with that.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: TwoHead: Those folks who make their living hauling scoots in for the old guys who can't ride that far anymore are going to go broke. Happened to pass through a few years back and was amazed at all the giant trailers full of bikes on the highway. Way more hauled than riding in on two wheels on the days we were in the area.

Me and the wife rode there a while back (~1300 miles) several years ago, before hernia issues sidelined me.  It was a unique experience, one id do again if I could.  As for the crowds, we spent most of our time away from town seeing the sights (mount Rushmore, Devils tower, etc) as there were too many people about.   Seeint the Black Crowds there was a high point.  But yea, lots of trailers.....


To me the point of Sturgis, Laconia, or Daytona is that you have an excuse to ride your bike there and back. Somewhere along the way folks lost sight of that and it became about being there.

Rushmore completely covered in leather clad bikers was surreal though. Definitely worth the price of admission.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sirrerun: crustysandman: Ahh Sturgis... the pantheon of the clean and educated. I'm sure a massive outbreak won't happen there with all those people who understand viral spread.

Most Harley riders these days are middle-aged or retired doctors, so you are probably wrong.


My brother the die-hard biker is going whether they cancel it or not, he's gone to it for decades, and I'll guarantee you he won't wear a mask. Oh well, he won't be missed.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The highlight of Sturgis is the holy mountain. 
Fark user imageView Full Size


I couldn't give a shiat about the rally.
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm pretty new to riding and haven't been to one of these types of events. Is this dominated by the stereotypical Harley guys?
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Frank N Stein: I'm pretty new to riding and haven't been to one of these types of events. Is this dominated by the stereotypical Harley guys?


Lol.  Yes.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: The highlight of Sturgis is the holy mountain.


It's a real nice hike up there. There's a platform at the top with some seating so you can relax and enjoy the view which goes on for a hundred plus miles. Which you probably knew already...

TwoHead: To me the point of Sturgis, Laconia, or Daytona is that you have an excuse to ride your bike there and back.


I don't ride so maybe I don't have a say, but I agree. Funny thing is, while the roads do get crowded, the numbers who ship bikes ahead or just trailer them out is astounding these days.

darkhorse23: My brother the die-hard biker is going whether they cancel it or not


This worries mrs. edmo more than a bit. She worries about the COVID a lot more than I but her point is the infection rates have been low in western SD. Bringing everybody in from out of state will change threat. The tourists are coming now. And I don't think they'll cancel it anyway. Too much money for a poor red state town to pass by.

I know the Chief of Police in Sturgis, having driven up from Denver with him after a bunch of flight cancellations. We talked about a lot of stuff in six hours, including the rally and it's problems but COVID was not on the radar then. He must spend all his time in planning meetings now.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkhorse23: sirrerun: crustysandman: Ahh Sturgis... the pantheon of the clean and educated. I'm sure a massive outbreak won't happen there with all those people who understand viral spread.

Most Harley riders these days are middle-aged or retired doctors, so you are probably wrong.

My brother the die-hard biker is going whether they cancel it or not, he's gone to it for decades, and I'll guarantee you he won't wear a mask. Oh well, he won't be missed.


Fark user imageView Full Size


As an aside, I rode past the Hell's Angels compound in Oakland last night (the one Hunter Thompson and Sonny Barger made famous), and it was probably packed (it was only around 7:30). I don't know if the bikers were practicing social distancing or wearing masks, but I would probably guess they weren't.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: darkhorse23: sirrerun: crustysandman: Ahh Sturgis... the pantheon of the clean and educated. I'm sure a massive outbreak won't happen there with all those people who understand viral spread.

Most Harley riders these days are middle-aged or retired doctors, so you are probably wrong.

My brother the die-hard biker is going whether they cancel it or not, he's gone to it for decades, and I'll guarantee you he won't wear a mask. Oh well, he won't be missed.

[Fark user image image 205x246]

As an aside, I rode past the Hell's Angels compound in Oakland last night (the one Hunter Thompson and Sonny Barger made famous), and it was probably packed (it was only around 7:30). I don't know if the bikers were practicing social distancing or wearing masks, but I would probably guess they weren't.


He and his buddies think "masks are for pussies and homos". He actually said anyone coming up there wearing a mask with probably be on a rice bike anyway. I'm so tired of him and his bulshiat I can't stand it. He's not allowed in our house anymore so I don't have to worry about catching it from him but he's around other people all the time at the clubhouse there's my boy and it pisses me off.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sturgis is where people get caviar.  Or maybe it's where people get chlamydia.  One of those.  I've heard of it outside of the motorcycle rally!
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a little town in South Dakota called Beresford. It's right on the highway on the way to Sturgis. If it weren't for the annual rally, a lot of those small businesses on the roadside would go broke.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think they'd wear the masks so they wouldn't eat so many bugs.

Or be really crazy and wear a full faced helmet.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwoHead: Those folks who make their living hauling scoots in for the old guys who can't ride that far anymore are going to go broke. Happened to pass through a few years back and was amazed at all the giant trailers full of bikes on the highway. Way more hauled than riding in on two wheels on the days we were in the area.


People who make money hauling toys around for fat old men should go broke. What kind of farking adult, in what kind of system, thinks that this is a respectable way to make a living, or worthy, or ANY thing that makes any difference?
No wonder everybody is eating, drugging, and shopping their lives away. Their work lives have absolutely no meaning, no significance, and no value. The only thing that counts is how much they can buy with their paycheck.

Just the way our corporate overlords like it, and they're happy that we all agree. Billions of dollars in agreement.

You have a more meaningful life if you go on welfare and write deep thoughts for your blog.
 
07X18 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: You'd think they'd wear the masks so they wouldn't eat so many bugs.

Or be really crazy and wear a full faced helmet.


Right?!? I have a buddy whose xrays of his split jaw will make anyone with more than 2 brain cells to rub together wear a full face helmet.

/no helmet laws here
//never ride without one on
///three for the trike riders
 
doomjesse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: darkhorse23: sirrerun: crustysandman: Ahh Sturgis... the pantheon of the clean and educated. I'm sure a massive outbreak won't happen there with all those people who understand viral spread.

Most Harley riders these days are middle-aged or retired doctors, so you are probably wrong.

My brother the die-hard biker is going whether they cancel it or not, he's gone to it for decades, and I'll guarantee you he won't wear a mask. Oh well, he won't be missed.

[Fark user image image 205x246]

As an aside, I rode past the Hell's Angels compound in Oakland last night (the one Hunter Thompson and Sonny Barger made famous), and it was probably packed (it was only around 7:30). I don't know if the bikers were practicing social distancing or wearing masks, but I would probably guess they weren't.


Next time you drive by, can you ask them to keep it down?  I've got a kid trying to sleep.  Thanks.

P.S. your life insurance is paid up, right?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: I'm pretty new to riding and haven't been to one of these types of events. Is this dominated by the stereotypical Harley guys?


No. Not all of them are overweight 56yo middle managers from accounts receivable with clip-on ponytails. Some are genuine leather daddies.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always entertaining waiting for the meds to kick in
 
Cythraul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Frank N Stein: I'm pretty new to riding and haven't been to one of these types of events. Is this dominated by the stereotypical Harley guys?

No. Not all of them are overweight 56yo middle managers from accounts receivable with clip-on ponytails. Some are genuine leather daddies.


I dated a leather daddy once.  He sure was bossy.  "Get on the whipping cross!  Put on these handcuffs.   Stay in the cage until you learn not to use teeth."

So bossy...
 
Dedmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL Surgis is a City, and not a fish. I just thought they named it after a fish for some reason.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If covid did break out and spread out a big bike rally like Sturgis, that probably really would be the end of Donald Trump's election chances.  All those old Republican men in the high risk category.  Many of them regulars at donating money to not just him, but the NRA and groups like Family First.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dedmon: TIL Surgis is a City, and not a fish. I just thought they named it after a fish for some reason.


gotta get the spelling down to make the joke work.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

07X18: TheGreatGazoo: You'd think they'd wear the masks so they wouldn't eat so many bugs.

Or be really crazy and wear a full faced helmet.

Right?!? I have a buddy whose xrays of his split jaw will make anyone with more than 2 brain cells to rub together wear a full face helmet.

/no helmet laws here
//never ride without one on
///three for the trike riders


You must live in Hawaii. Or is there another state without helmet laws?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
isn't it just a cosplay event for midlife crisis rich assholes?

hey, look at this stupidly ugly and expensive chopper I bought from that show on the history channel and I bought some leather stuff that may or may not be latently gay. I am a tough guy on weekends. derp.

it is like burning man for insecure men,
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: I'm pretty new to riding and haven't been to one of these types of events. Is this dominated by the stereotypical Harley guys?


There are also fair numbers of Slingshots driven by guys who want to be bikers but are too scared to ride even a Can-Am.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
social darwinism in action...
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sturgis is a joke. I stopped going a long time ago. About the time it became nothing but a gathering of RUBS. Rich Urban Bikers. They drag their bikes on trailers behind 300k motorhomes and park 50 miles away and come in to town on their bikes with their village people outfits and pretend to be a 1 percenter etc. Populated mostly by lawyers dentists etc. Just think Wild Hogs movie and that's about 3/4 of the people there. Last time I went me and my friends got there and met up with some people at a bar and was talking and one said "yall look a little tired and weathered guess it was a long haul for you guys? Well we came up from Kansas. Where'd you folks ride in from?" And when we all replied with Florida Alabama Georgia. Well in his eyes it was like we just stopped Mount Everest. Then he asked where we parked our TV. And I said all of those are at home. We rode our bikes. The trip is half the experience at least. He didnt believe us. And a large majority we got to know that week didnt either. That's when I knew I was probably not coming back. I dont claim to be a 1 percenter but I also dont pose as if I'm one. We are just friends who ride bikes almost year around. And all over. Fake people just grind my gears. I put more miles on the trip and back and some side trips along the way than they will all year. And some pretty much only ride theirs while at sturgis. Daytona Bike Week is getting just as bad.
 
07X18 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: 07X18: TheGreatGazoo: You'd think they'd wear the masks so they wouldn't eat so many bugs.

Or be really crazy and wear a full faced helmet.

Right?!? I have a buddy whose xrays of his split jaw will make anyone with more than 2 brain cells to rub together wear a full face helmet.

/no helmet laws here
//never ride without one on
///three for the trike riders

You must live in Hawaii. Or is there another state without helmet laws?


No I'm in Arkansas. But I once disassembled my bike and shipped it to Hawaii for the Con-Air 2011 Ruckus Rally.  it was fun putting it back together with my buddies and then spent the weekend getting way too drunk and eating too much.  I had a buyer for my bike lined up who lived there so at least I didnt have to do it all over again lol.

/mahalo brah
 
waffledonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By coincidence I am pulling out of a campground in Sturgis this morning as we RV our way across the country to a new home.  The place is right next to Interstate 90 and although very large is fairly deserted at this time....trying to imagine it with jillions of bikers is interesting.
 
waffledonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: If covid did break out and spread out a big bike rally like Sturgis, that probably really would be the end of Donald Trump's election chances.  All those old Republican men in the high risk category.  Many of them regulars at donating money to not just him, but the NRA and groups like Family First.


You were stroking while typing this weren't you
 
corn-bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoboZombie: 07X18: TheGreatGazoo: You'd think they'd wear the masks so they wouldn't eat so many bugs.

Or be really crazy and wear a full faced helmet.

Right?!? I have a buddy whose xrays of his split jaw will make anyone with more than 2 brain cells to rub together wear a full face helmet.

/no helmet laws here
//never ride without one on
///three for the trike riders

You must live in Hawaii. Or is there another state without helmet laws?



Texas.  I mean, technically you can only do it if you have health insurance.  And you're suppose to have proof of policy on you while you ride.  But ask me how often that is enforced.  The guys I see riding without a helmet......ain't no way they can afford to finance a trip to the zoo let alone buy health insurance.
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I rode to Sturgis from 1985 to 1993. It changed so much during those years, I never went back. It went from people riding to get there, to trailers, yuppies, and posers.
It got to the point where I would say "Nice trailer (sarcasm), instead of nice bike".
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: 07X18: TheGreatGazoo: You'd think they'd wear the masks so they wouldn't eat so many bugs.

Or be really crazy and wear a full faced helmet.

Right?!? I have a buddy whose xrays of his split jaw will make anyone with more than 2 brain cells to rub together wear a full face helmet.

/no helmet laws here
//never ride without one on
///three for the trike riders

You must live in Hawaii. Or is there another state without helmet laws?


https://www.edgarsnyder.com/motorcycl​e​-accidents/state-helmet-laws/
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lots of tourist towns and seasonal destinations are forced to choose between a year's income or being complicit in a lot of deaths. Many are finding it to be a hard decision... The best solution is vilified as socialism.

/vote!
 
snoproblem
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

07X18: TheGreatGazoo: You'd think they'd wear the masks so they wouldn't eat so many bugs.

Or be really crazy and wear a full faced helmet.

Right?!? I have a buddy whose xrays of his split jaw will make anyone with more than 2 brain cells to rub together wear a full face helmet.

/no helmet laws here
//never ride without one on
///three for the trike riders


I saw a pic on the net, once, of a motorcycle accident victim, awake and seated on a gurney, with most of his lower mandible missing or out of place.  IDK, it might have been 'shopped, but damn, if I take up biking, full helmet it is.

/ but seriously, his chin was missing, urk
// probably used a rib to rebuild his face
/// probably still looked like Frankenstein's monster after recovery
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: TwoHead: Those folks who make their living hauling scoots in for the old guys who can't ride that far anymore are going to go broke. Happened to pass through a few years back and was amazed at all the giant trailers full of bikes on the highway. Way more hauled than riding in on two wheels on the days we were in the area.

People who make money hauling toys around for fat old men should go broke. What kind of farking adult, in what kind of system, thinks that this is a respectable way to make a living, or worthy, or ANY thing that makes any difference?
No wonder everybody is eating, drugging, and shopping their lives away. Their work lives have absolutely no meaning, no significance, and no value. The only thing that counts is how much they can buy with their paycheck.

Just the way our corporate overlords like it, and they're happy that we all agree. Billions of dollars in agreement.

You have a more meaningful life if you go on welfare and write deep thoughts for your blog.


LOL.
Like everyone has the mental capacity or skills to do worthwhile work.

Nevermind if you saturate the market with those jobs all those people would want and that their jobs now pay less.

All jobs should be respected; considering how we treat the jobless, you cuck.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Salmon: Dedmon: TIL Surgis is a City, and not a fish. I just thought they named it after a fish for some reason.

gotta get the spelling down to make the joke work.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Didn't the Full Throttle Café or whatever burn down for insurance money a few years ago?


It did burn down, I thought there was talk of rebuilding, but I haven't heard anything about it lately.  Used to watch that reality show about it, with the dude from Jackyl.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: 07X18: TheGreatGazoo: You'd think they'd wear the masks so they wouldn't eat so many bugs.

Or be really crazy and wear a full faced helmet.

Right?!? I have a buddy whose xrays of his split jaw will make anyone with more than 2 brain cells to rub together wear a full face helmet.

/no helmet laws here
//never ride without one on
///three for the trike riders

You must live in Hawaii. Or is there another state without helmet laws?


South Dakota.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: 07X18: TheGreatGazoo: You'd think they'd wear the masks so they wouldn't eat so many bugs.

Or be really crazy and wear a full faced helmet.

Right?!? I have a buddy whose xrays of his split jaw will make anyone with more than 2 brain cells to rub together wear a full face helmet.

/no helmet laws here
//never ride without one on
///three for the trike riders

You must live in Hawaii. Or is there another state without helmet laws?


There are lots of them. Do like one minute of research. Only 19 states have mandatory helmet laws.
 
Weng
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

crustysandman: Ahh Sturgis... the pantheon of the clean and educated. I'm sure a massive outbreak won't happen there with all those people who understand viral spread.


Given the key demographic of Sturgis these days seems to be doctors, dentists and lawyers cosplaying as badass bikers, it's probably more of a case of "would anybody show up except the vendors?"
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waffledonkey: By coincidence I am pulling out of a campground in Sturgis this morning as we RV our way across the country to a new home.  The place is right next to Interstate 90 and although very large is fairly deserted at this time....trying to imagine it with jillions of bikers is interesting.


Try to imagine a line of traffic that starts all the way back at Rapid City and crawls its way to that campground in Sturgis.
I love the black hills and spend as much time out there as possible, but not any time near the rally. Between the noise and the crowd I just can't stand it.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
CSB: Way back in 2000 I worked for a start up in IT. Our boss was nicknamed Fat Bastard. He owned a garage queen Harley and really was a bastard. One of our guys had a Harley that he actually rode and put in a vacation request to ride out to Sturgis. Fat Bastard denied it, with what I can only guess was a glee brought on by his own feelings of worthlessness, knowing he could never even try that trip
The guy quit then and there and went to sturgis anyway. So there ARE some committed bikers who don't rely on the whole manufactured, tow-your-bike-to-sturgis image

/csb
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bob Falfa:  There are lots of them. Do like one minute of research. Only 19 states have mandatory helmet laws.

See, the people pushing helmet laws were insurance companies. They won, because they have money.

They then started making massive payout because people in motorcycle crashes were surviving, but with major injuries. Before, they'd just be dead, and for insurance companies, dead is cheap compared to badly hurt.

So now, they've actually pushed for repealing helmet laws.

Thus the biggest reason you are a goddamn fool for not wearing a helmet: The insurance company would much rather you die than just get hurt, and they've found that not wearing a helmet makes it far more likely you'll die, and thus by not wearing a helmet, you are far more likely to die AND making insurance companies richer.
 
