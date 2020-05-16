 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   The time has come for backyard camping   (nytimes.com) divider line
35
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i like going out in my backyard. then i come back in, have a beer and lie on the couch and watch tv
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that what the kids are calling it nowadays?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is "new"?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stuff the kids in the tent for the night and go fark like bunnies in their room.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Stuff the kids in the tent for the night and go fark like bunnies in their room.


And then make them clean up their room the next day.

"Golly, it stinks in there, kid!! "
 
genner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why camp in your backyard when you can go into the woods?
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My backyard looks out on an abandoned house that hasn't been fixed in a decade because the batty old woman who owns it would rather spend all her time at the beach.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Stuff the kids in the tent for the night and go fark like bunnies in their room.


Make sure to use their pillow case as a jizz rag while you're at it.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
backyard camping

Kids these days have such funny euphemisms for anal.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You're already pretty much social distancing in the woods
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, but the available toilet facilities are dirty, smell funny, and need a good cleaning.
 
QFarker
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I did this a couple of days ago, before the last fleeting bits of overnight spring coolness disappeared.  Woke up at 5am and packed up the tent about 10 minutes before the rain started.  Been raining every day since.
 
Spaz-master
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When did people stop?
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Have to prepare the kids for the possibility of them having to sleep on the streets anyway.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Why camp in your backyard when you can go into the woods?


Most peoples do not have the skills, knowledge or equipments to camp in the woods.
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: My backyard looks out on an abandoned house that hasn't been fixed in a decade because the batty old woman who owns it would rather spend all her time at the beach.


I grew up with one of those.  A two story house, probably 3000sq ft.  One of the upstairs floors had partially collapsed making one hell of a slide.

Then one day my little brother stepped on a rusty nail.  We told him "tell Dad you did it in the barn!"  My dad-"What happened?" My brother- "We were in the house across the street" Me and my other brothers "ffffffuuuu"
 
EdenLiesObscured
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I camp in my backyard often, especially when it's below 45F (no bugs, fewer barking dogs, less traffic). But I live in a secluded neighborhood and have nearly 1 acre. It's a great substitute for not being able to go to the nearest forest, that too frequently has people camping just to party.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
68.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I plan on doing just that this summer while i remodel the bedroom and kitchen. 8×12 tent, sun tarp over it, queen size airbed with all the linens and stuff, 2 big campstoves, electric lights, hot and cold running water, , all the fun stuff. Itll be camping in the forest, cause i live in the forest anyway, but the best of both camp and house...
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MBooda: backyard camping

Kids these days have such funny euphemisms for anal.


These stepdaughter porns are getting out of hand.
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's the plan for tonight. Can't have a fire, there's a burn ban on. Planning on eating meat tubes and crunchy things in bags. We're going to roast marshmallows over the grill. Some guitar and then pile into a tent. It's going down to 6C tonight, so there will be tuques. My wife is reluctantly going along with it. My eight-year-old is super stoked.
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We driveway camp.
 
BirdbrainedPhoenix
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I wish more places had a burn ban. The weather gets nice, I open the windows... and my house fills with smoke because some dillhole just has to have a fire. In a city.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I did this last week. But I don't have a yard or kids. I just set up my tent in my living room and brought my air mattress and a chair in there and camped out for a few days.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's tonight's plan - "virtual" Cub Scouts camp out, we're all camping in our back yards and having a Zoom meting to share.  Kids are excited, mostly for the s'mores.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Way ahead of you.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chieromancer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Great idea!
I'll be homeless in a month, so I'll just pitch a tent in someone's yard.
What could possibly go wrong?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whereisian: That's the plan for tonight. Can't have a fire, there's a burn ban on. Planning on eating meat tubes and crunchy things in bags. We're going to roast marshmallows over the grill. Some guitar and then pile into a tent. It's going down to 6C tonight, so there will be tuques. My wife is reluctantly going along with it. My eight-year-old is super stoked.


Oh, buRN not buM. Some fonts run together a little. I mean both are reasons not to have fires though. You don't want a bunch of bums hanging around a burn barrel like some 80's dystopian future.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yamping?
 
Alebak
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It doesn't even have to go that far.

As the weather gets warmer, take a night and make s'mores in the backyard. It breaks up the monotony.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Yamping?


Staycation.
 
70Ford
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
First Camp in Outback: Back to the Woods!
Youtube mdJaogiVZ20
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Yamping?


Yampers gonna yamp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
