 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Coronavirus hotspots migrating to the South, Midwest, enjoying the warmer weather and crowds of unprotected people   (slate.com) divider line
40
    More: Scary, New York City, U.S. state, Democratic Party, large coastal cities, United States, New York, largest numbers, Native Americans in the United States  
•       •       •

1209 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2020 at 12:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait until the rural folk who smugly assured themselves it's only a coastal big city problem, Jesus is better than any vaccine and, besides, all that PPE Donald hoarded is being saved for us learn the local hospital/Tractor Supply only has one ICU bed, Jesus isn't reimbursable by Medicaid and the PPE was sold for $1.25 on the ruble by Jared so his father-in-law won't get his thumbs broke by his FSB-trained new valet.
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Karma, Darwin, you're up next.
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Wait until the rural folk who smugly assured themselves it's only a coastal big city problem, Jesus is better than any vaccine and, besides, all that PPE Donald hoarded is being saved for us learn the local hospital/Tractor Supply only has one ICU bed, Jesus isn't reimbursable by Medicaid and the PPE was sold for $1.25 on the ruble by Jared so his father-in-law won't get his thumbs broke by his FSB-trained new valet.


Then these rightwing plague rats will flood and infect lager communities and cities and overwhelm those hospitals. Maybe they should be stopped at the city limits and issued some bootstraps (at a small profit of course because capitalism and such) and sent packing.  It's what their Jesus would do.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
but we were told sunlight and warm weather would wipe it out...
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Florida. At least for the other Floridians active on a few group pages, the majority of them seem barely able to manage under this farce of a lockdown which is already being lifted.

Because getting a haircut and sitting in a restaurant are the most important things in their peurile lives.

It is hard for me to fathom them not completely losing their shiat over restrictions being put back in place.

We are farked.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The SIP orders were just a part of it.  We're supposed to have an adequate testing program and contact tracing procedures. Oops.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an Easter miracle!!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: but we were told sunlight and warm weather would wipe it out...


Yeah, everyone I know says it can't survive in temps above 56 Fahrenheit.

/what's this Celsius crap?  you some kinda Commie, boy?
 
Frank N Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weird Hal: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Wait until the rural folk who smugly assured themselves it's only a coastal big city problem, Jesus is better than any vaccine and, besides, all that PPE Donald hoarded is being saved for us learn the local hospital/Tractor Supply only has one ICU bed, Jesus isn't reimbursable by Medicaid and the PPE was sold for $1.25 on the ruble by Jared so his father-in-law won't get his thumbs broke by his FSB-trained new valet.

Then these rightwing plague rats will flood and infect lager communities and cities and overwhelm those hospitals. Maybe they should be stopped at the city limits and issued some bootstraps (at a small profit of course because capitalism and such) and sent packing.  It's what their Jesus would do.


Damn those Trumpers in
*looks at Chicago covid hotspot map*
Englewood!
 
kabloink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: but we were told sunlight and warm weather would wipe it out...


Just make sure to not going into any buildings with air conditioning or roofs.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: but we were told sunlight and warm weather would wipe it out...


But you have to get on your knees and expose your anus directly towards the sun for that to work.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I'm in Florida. At least for the other Floridians active on a few group pages, the majority of them seem barely able to manage under this farce of a lockdown which is already being lifted.

Because getting a haircut and sitting in a restaurant are the most important things in their peurile lives.

It is hard for me to fathom them not completely losing their shiat over restrictions being put back in place.

We are farked.


I've met people who live down there, grown adults, whose lives revolve around Disney World and associated attractions. That's why they moved there and they (used to) go at least once a week. Their lives have no meaning or purpose if they can't go to Disney.
 
Bohnanza [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess nobody is going to check to see if the numbers are actually going up or down? Especially the number of ICU cases, remembering that the whole idea of the lockdowns was to prevent overwhelming medical facilities.

In Georgia the number of new cases is going down, but I can find no real news on the number of hospitalizations, just DIRE WARNINGS.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Weird Hal: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Wait until the rural folk who smugly assured themselves it's only a coastal big city problem, Jesus is better than any vaccine and, besides, all that PPE Donald hoarded is being saved for us learn the local hospital/Tractor Supply only has one ICU bed, Jesus isn't reimbursable by Medicaid and the PPE was sold for $1.25 on the ruble by Jared so his father-in-law won't get his thumbs broke by his FSB-trained new valet.

Then these rightwing plague rats will flood and infect lager communities and cities and overwhelm those hospitals. Maybe they should be stopped at the city limits and issued some bootstraps (at a small profit of course because capitalism and such) and sent packing.  It's what their Jesus would do.

Damn those Trumpers in
*looks at Chicago covid hotspot map*
Englewood!


And can you believe those crazy trumpers in Chicago want to open their churches?  THOSE people are doing Darwins work, and I encourage it!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bohnanza: I guess nobody is going to check to see if the numbers are actually going up or down? Especially the number of ICU cases, remembering that the whole idea of the lockdowns was to prevent overwhelming medical facilities.

In Georgia the number of new cases is going down, but I can find no real news on the number of hospitalizations, just DIRE WARNINGS.


In Georgia, the number of TESTS is going down. As your president uttered "If they didn't test, there wouldn't be any cases."
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: but we were told sunlight and warm weather would wipe it out...


From the same guy who also told you to inject disinfectant. Did you do that yet? It's the only way to get the sun and the warm weather to work on the virus...
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All of the rural counties featured here have things in common. Like meat processing plants and prisons. Basically, any large building with many people packed inside, unable to leave, is going to be a potential COVID hot spot.

The biggest hot spots in my home state (outside of the big urban areas like Cleveland and Toledo) are in Marion and Pickaway Counties, home of two big state detention facilities.  I'm waiting for Scioto County to join them, because that's another big state detention facility.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Dead for Tax Reasons: but we were told sunlight and warm weather would wipe it out...

But you have to get on your knees and expose your anus directly towards the sun for that to work.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Or just be ALL ASSHOLE.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: The SIP orders were just a part of it.  We're supposed to have an adequate testing program and contact tracing procedures. Oops.


Communist. Reported. Wait I died from Corona while typ
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Dead for Tax Reasons: but we were told sunlight and warm weather would wipe it out...

But you have to get on your knees and expose your anus directly towards the sun for that to work.


Go on....
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Professor_Doctor: I'm in Florida. At least for the other Floridians active on a few group pages, the majority of them seem barely able to manage under this farce of a lockdown which is already being lifted.

Because getting a haircut and sitting in a restaurant are the most important things in their peurile lives.

It is hard for me to fathom them not completely losing their shiat over restrictions being put back in place.

We are farked.

I've met people who live down there, grown adults, whose lives revolve around Disney World and associated attractions. That's why they moved there and they (used to) go at least once a week. Their lives have no meaning or purpose if they can't go to Disney.


My friends wife quit a 6 figure job to work on a Disney cruise she loves that stupid farken mouse so much. He's drinking himself to death. Not just because of that but trust me, he deserves the out.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA: ....the border between Arkansas and Tennessee have their own clusters as well.

They do know that includes Memphis, right?

As for Georgia cases going down, I heard a discussion on the radio in the last couple of.days that the Department of Public Health manipulated the X+Axis of one of the charts so that it was not in chronological order, but had fewer cases on each succeeding date shown, but you had to read the chart. They apparently got called out on that one.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bohnanza: remembering that the whole idea of the lockdowns was to prevent overwhelming medical facilities.


Since that goal was easily met (outside of hotspots) and the models predicting hospital overruns were spectacularly wrong, the justification has been shifted. Now, "flattening the curve" has become "wait for the cure" despite the fact that a vaccine may never come. We're just supposed to pack it in and say farewell to civilization as we watch it being deliberately collapsed, all because of a virus with a 99+% survival rating if you're under 60.

We had a good ~250 year run, but it's over, folks. Someone get the lights.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bohnanza: I guess nobody is going to check to see if the numbers are actually going up or down? Especially the number of ICU cases, remembering that the whole idea of the lockdowns was to prevent overwhelming medical facilities.

In Georgia the number of new cases is going down, but I can find no real news on the number of hospitalizations, just DIRE WARNINGS.


Things are slowing down in Atlanta and Albany and picking up in Gainesville (poultry plants) and Brunswick (terminal racism). Savannah has managed, so far, to keep things down, but a lot of the locals are agitating for the bars to reopen. I'm wondering if some of the slowing is due to the virus is running out of novel hosts.

Nah. That's too optimistic.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bohnanza: I guess nobody is going to check to see if the numbers are actually going up or down? Especially the number of ICU cases, remembering that the whole idea of the lockdowns was to prevent overwhelming medical facilities.

In Georgia the number of new cases is going down, but I can find no real news on the number of hospitalizations, just DIRE WARNINGS.

In Georgia, the number of TESTS is going down. As your president uttered "If they didn't test, there wouldn't be any cases."


Looking at this week's data, starting on Monday, testing has increased every single day.

Monday tests       7,741
Tuesday test       10,891
Wednesday test  11,725
Thursday test      11,977
Yesterday test     15,993

https://covidtracking.com/data/state/​g​eorgia
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If warm weather killed the virus, this state wouldn't have any cases.

Welcome to summer
 
mchaboud
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kabloink: Dead for Tax Reasons: but we were told sunlight and warm weather would wipe it out...

Just make sure to not going into any buildings with air conditioning or roofs.


So West Virginia is okay, then?
 
mchaboud
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can we all just accept that people going into bars is a consequence of *not* being able to drink from the comfort of your own car?

Don't be mad at COVID....  Be mad at MADD.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bohnanza: I guess nobody is going to check to see if the numbers are actually going up or down? Especially the number of ICU cases, remembering that the whole idea of the lockdowns was to prevent overwhelming medical facilities.

In Georgia the number of new cases is going down, but I can find no real news on the number of hospitalizations, just DIRE WARNINGS.

In Georgia, the number of TESTS is going down. As your president uttered "If they didn't test, there wouldn't be any cases."

Looking at this week's data, starting on Monday, testing has increased every single day.

Monday tests       7,741
Tuesday test       10,891
Wednesday test  11,725
Thursday test      11,977
Yesterday test     15,993

https://covidtracking.com/data/state/g​eorgia


Those number have changed dramatically since I looked at them four days ago. Four days of that is understandable - they hadn't happened yet.

But we're talking order of magnitude increases for the week before compared to when I say them.

I guess I can strike this site from my list of reliable sources. Data grade A+ my ass.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This virus goes for the easy metropolitan pickings first, but then follows the course of least resistance -- just like water.
 
gretzkyscores
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: If warm weather killed the virus, this state wouldn't have any cases.


I always thought that the idea behind the saying had nothing to do with the actual air temperature, but that colds and flu diminish during warmer months because people begin to spend more time outdoors and thus further apart from one another, limiting the spread and eventually lowering Rt dramatically.

Which is all the more reason that keeping people quarantined at home as the weather changes doesn't make sense. We'd likely be better off if we all went outside. Sun, warm air, and seeing friends and engaging in our favorite outdoor pastimes would also be a good immune system boost.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: FTA: ....the border between Arkansas and Tennessee have their own clusters as well.

They do know that includes Memphis, right?

As for Georgia cases going down, I heard a discussion on the radio in the last couple of.days that the Department of Public Health manipulated the X+Axis of one of the charts so that it was not in chronological order, but had fewer cases on each succeeding date shown, but you had to read the chart. They apparently got called out on that one.


When you have to resort to shiat like that, it's a pretty good sign your position is wrong.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JAYoung: This virus goes for the easy metropolitan pickings first, but then follows the course of least resistance -- just like water.


It's like water if water were able to multiply at every turn.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: stevenvictx: If warm weather killed the virus, this state wouldn't have any cases.

I always thought that the idea behind the saying had nothing to do with the actual air temperature, but that colds and flu diminish during warmer months because people begin to spend more time outdoors and thus further apart from one another, limiting the spread and eventually lowering Rt dramatically.

Which is all the more reason that keeping people quarantined at home as the weather changes doesn't make sense. We'd likely be better off if we all went outside. Sun, warm air, and seeing friends and engaging in our favorite outdoor pastimes would also be a good immune system boost.


Shut up with your logic and damn you to Fark hell you sick bastard. Just admit your capitalist god needs a blood sacrifice. You are a disgusting person for even trying to think for yourself. Your a bad person and should feel bad.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Which is all the more reason that keeping people quarantined at home as the weather changes doesn't make sense. We'd likely be better off if we all went outside. Sun, warm air, and seeing friends and engaging in our favorite outdoor pastimes would also be a good immune system boost.


scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Eightballjacket: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bohnanza: I guess nobody is going to check to see if the numbers are actually going up or down? Especially the number of ICU cases, remembering that the whole idea of the lockdowns was to prevent overwhelming medical facilities.

In Georgia the number of new cases is going down, but I can find no real news on the number of hospitalizations, just DIRE WARNINGS.

In Georgia, the number of TESTS is going down. As your president uttered "If they didn't test, there wouldn't be any cases."

Looking at this week's data, starting on Monday, testing has increased every single day.

Monday tests       7,741
Tuesday test       10,891
Wednesday test  11,725
Thursday test      11,977
Yesterday test     15,993

https://covidtracking.com/data/state/g​eorgia

Those number have changed dramatically since I looked at them four days ago. Four days of that is understandable - they hadn't happened yet.

But we're talking order of magnitude increases for the week before compared to when I say them.

I guess I can strike this site from my list of reliable sources. Data grade A+ my ass.


Farkers sound a lot like Wes Mantooth complaining that the ratings are rigged
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Bohnanza: I guess nobody is going to check to see if the numbers are actually going up or down? Especially the number of ICU cases, remembering that the whole idea of the lockdowns was to prevent overwhelming medical facilities.

In Georgia the number of new cases is going down, but I can find no real news on the number of hospitalizations, just DIRE WARNINGS.

In Georgia, the number of TESTS is going down. As your president uttered "If they didn't test, there wouldn't be any cases."


Let's see your data.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: gretzkyscores: Which is all the more reason that keeping people quarantined at home as the weather changes doesn't make sense. We'd likely be better off if we all went outside. Sun, warm air, and seeing friends and engaging in our favorite outdoor pastimes would also be a good immune system boost.

[scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x566]


A quick search on google would show you that this is, in fact, one of the prevailing ideas about how this does work. Overall, there are a few ideas but spending more time outdoors is a leading theory on why the common cold and flu spread less in warmer months.
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 1 minute ago  

punkwrestler: Dead for Tax Reasons: but we were told sunlight and warm weather would wipe it out...

From the same guy who also told you to inject disinfectant. Did you do that yet? It's the only way to get the sun and the warm weather to work on the virus...


I spray Lysol directly in my butt hole, like alcohol it hits you faster.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.