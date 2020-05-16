 Skip to content
(Eat This Not That)   As health officials try desperately to keep people from dying in a global pandemic, a near forgotten relic from a century ago works in the shadows to undo all their noble efforts   (eatthis.com) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the Breath Hard Speakeasy - we're open until your last gasp!
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, the coronavirus pandemic has brought back the era of speakeasies.

To get into Club Petrie you'll need to know the password.  It's *cough* cough* *achoo*.

Once inside, you can enjoy the burlesque show featuring house dancers the Plague Rats.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Walt sent me"
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Key difference: nobody died after going to a speakeasy.

Well, I some fights probably did break out and some people got killed. And sure, everyone that ever went to one is now dead. But um, what was my point again?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And here I thought they were talking about the WWI Sedition Act.  Interesting fact:  in 1918 people were arrested and sent to jail because they reported about the flu virus that was becoming a problem.  The more we learn about Woodrow Wilson the more there is to hate about the man.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Key difference: nobody died after going to a speakeasy.


Well, expect for all those people poisoned by bad liquor, much of it tainted deliberately by the feds.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is some research showing that in poorly ventilated/stagnant air that simply talking loudly can expel enough viral load it will mingle in the air for up to 14 minutes.

https://www.pnas.org/content/early/20​2​0/05/12/2006874117
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey DREWthe new pop up ad that makes its way around the adblocker makes the page unreadable, AND I can't even see the ad either. Turn it off. It's making Fark unreadable. = no more clicks.
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like a idea for a app

" Find all the secret bars in your area using up to date good tracking"
 
stevenvictx [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: Sounds like a idea for a app

" Find all the secret bars in your area using up to date good tracking"


GPS tracking

Nevermind , spell check killed the joke
 
Loren
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lots of places have been open illegally.  Lots of people aren't following the rules, the Republicans are going to succeed with the sacrifice granny plan.
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

baka-san: "Walt sent me"


Swordfish.

Marx Brothers: Horse Feathers - Swordfish
Youtube ySqec8WrEQQ
 
stuffy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
gyruss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Visiting my folks in Ohio and we got takeout from their favorite barbecue place last night, it's the first Friday they've had sit in dining since March.

We place the order and they say there's an hour wait. That's the first bad sign.

I pull in and the parking lot is PACKED. Despite crappy rainy weather, the outdoor bar had easily a hundred people with maybe a dozen masks among them. Every table has at least five people crowded around it. All the servers are wearing masks but the three bartenders are in a well completely encircled by the bar and there's nowhere for them to go to get more than three feet from anybody.

The disinformation worked. These people have forgotten all about the virus.This is only 30 miles from Summit County, which was listed as one of the riskiest counties in the country for an outbreak a month ago.
 
buntz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
the speakwheezy
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: And here I thought they were talking about the WWI Sedition Act.  Interesting fact:  in 1918 people were arrested and sent to jail because they reported about the flu virus that was becoming a problem.  The more we learn about Woodrow Wilson the more there is to hate about the man.


He was also a Democrat.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Medic Zero: Hey DREWthe new pop up ad that makes its way around the adblocker makes the page unreadable, AND I can't even see the ad either. Turn it off. It's making Fark unreadable. = no more clicks.


https://www.fark.com/barefarksignup
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
it's almost as if people aren't scared of the boogey man anymore
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gyruss: Visiting my folks in Ohio and we got takeout from their favorite barbecue place last night, it's the first Friday they've had sit in dining since March.

We place the order and they say there's an hour wait. That's the first bad sign.

I pull in and the parking lot is PACKED. Despite crappy rainy weather, the outdoor bar had easily a hundred people with maybe a dozen masks among them. Every table has at least five people crowded around it. All the servers are wearing masks but the three bartenders are in a well completely encircled by the bar and there's nowhere for them to go to get more than three feet from anybody.

The disinformation worked. These people have forgotten all about the virus.This is only 30 miles from Summit County, which was listed as one of the riskiest counties in the country for an outbreak a month ago.


i'm glad you got takeout eating BBQ in front of people is just disgusting. it's primal and sexual. God's sake i hope you didn't eat in front of your parents. Your poor Mother must be mortified.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gar1013: Porkbelly: And here I thought they were talking about the WWI Sedition Act.  Interesting fact:  in 1918 people were arrested and sent to jail because they reported about the flu virus that was becoming a problem.  The more we learn about Woodrow Wilson the more there is to hate about the man.

He was also a Democrat.


Most racists are.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Funeral parlors are still OK though, right?
Some Like it Hot - speakeasy scene
Youtube NrQP4CPUzOc
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gyruss: Visiting my folks in Ohio and we got takeout from their favorite barbecue place last night, it's the first Friday they've had sit in dining since March.

We place the order and they say there's an hour wait. That's the first bad sign.

I pull in and the parking lot is PACKED. Despite crappy rainy weather, the outdoor bar had easily a hundred people with maybe a dozen masks among them. Every table has at least five people crowded around it. All the servers are wearing masks but the three bartenders are in a well completely encircled by the bar and there's nowhere for them to go to get more than three feet from anybody.

The disinformation worked. These people have forgotten all about the virus.This is only 30 miles from Summit County, which was listed as one of the riskiest counties in the country for an outbreak a month ago.


Most of my family from Ohio lives in Wayne county and one of my smart cousins there has been telling me about the stupidity going on there. Someone, probably another cousin, has been going to parks and public places and taking down the signs and cutting the caution tape. I saw this on fark a week or so ago too.
Fark user imageView Full Size

They won't be happy until they die I guess.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guess I can go to one with my best dame and bring my Chicago typewriter if people get too close.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We gave people walk out booze 2 months ago. That wasn't enough for them. fark those people.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

groppet: They won't be happy until they die I guess.


It is funny how so many Constitution experts always seem to forget about the Supreme Court.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And revival meetings?
Robin and the 7 Hoods (1964) - Hiding The Joint
Youtube us-8VjgGCq8
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: And here I thought they were talking about the WWI Sedition Act.  Interesting fact:  in 1918 people were arrested and sent to jail because they reported about the flu virus that was becoming a problem.  The more we learn about Woodrow Wilson the more there is to hate about the man.


Hey, he was the first president to show a movie at the White House.

Sure, that movie was The Birth of a Nation, he very determinedly re-segregated the federal civil service, and he thought black people should not be allowed to vote, but should we really criticize him for his choice of the first movie to be shown in the White House?  (Narrator: Yes, among all those other reasons.)
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mock26: [i.imgur.com image 450x1188]


Been years since I saw that last, but shouldn't the last panel be "D'oh!"?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Medic Zero: Hey DREWthe new pop up ad that makes its way around the adblocker makes the page unreadable, AND I can't even see the ad either. Turn it off. It's making Fark unreadable. = no more clicks.

https://www.fark.com/barefarksignup


Never needed it before. All the sudden this morning I can't even read the page for more than a few seconds before big blocks of black start covering the screen.
 
gyruss
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

groppet: gyruss: Visiting my folks in Ohio and we got takeout from their favorite barbecue place last night, it's the first Friday they've had sit in dining since March.

We place the order and they say there's an hour wait. That's the first bad sign.

I pull in and the parking lot is PACKED. Despite crappy rainy weather, the outdoor bar had easily a hundred people with maybe a dozen masks among them. Every table has at least five people crowded around it. All the servers are wearing masks but the three bartenders are in a well completely encircled by the bar and there's nowhere for them to go to get more than three feet from anybody.

The disinformation worked. These people have forgotten all about the virus.This is only 30 miles from Summit County, which was listed as one of the riskiest counties in the country for an outbreak a month ago.

Most of my family from Ohio lives in Wayne county and one of my smart cousins there has been telling me about the stupidity going on there. Someone, probably another cousin, has been going to parks and public places and taking down the signs and cutting the caution tape. I saw this on fark a week or so ago too.
[Fark user image 425x396]
They won't be happy until they die I guess.


Oh yeah, THAT farking place. Gionino's actually just opened their first store in my hometown last year. Decent pizza, great chicken, but all their stores are in the white AF suburbs between Canton and Cleveland, which is prime Trump country.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Kennedy clan shall rise again!
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Medic Zero: Hey DREWthe new pop up ad that makes its way around the adblocker makes the page unreadable, AND I can't even see the ad either. Turn it off. It's making Fark unreadable. = no more clicks.

https://www.fark.com/barefarksignup


Also, I might consider giving this site money if it didn't foster Russian trolls and nazis.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is also the kind of thing that gets rooted out when you start aggressively contact tracing. As part of the interview process and trying to establish what happened, you're asking about activities. And of course I wouldn't expect people to immediately start spilling details on engaging in secret activities that put them at risk, but skilled investigators will figure it out eventually. Similar to how the cutting of cocaine with levamisole was discovered in the 2000s. Eventually you figure out people aren't sharing all the information related to how they fell ill.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's almost like alcohol is addictive and you can't stop drinking it...
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: There is some research showing that in poorly ventilated/stagnant air that simply talking loudly can expel enough viral load it will mingle in the air for up to 14 minutes.

https://www.pnas.org/content/early/202​0/05/12/2006874117


That's why I always choke the dancer out right away after entering the champagne room.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't say this surprises me at all.   I honestly expected this sort of things at least in major cities where the potential income is worth the risks.    People want to go bars and some one will be willing to provide that for a price.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Key difference: nobody died after going to a speakeasy.


You did stand a chance of being crippled by jake-leg though.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: It's almost like alcohol is addictive and you can't stop drinking it...


Drinking at bar is for most folks more about the social interaction than straight up drinking.   An alcoholic can get his fix at home as easily as at a bar.
 
gyruss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: gyruss: Visiting my folks in Ohio and we got takeout from their favorite barbecue place last night, it's the first Friday they've had sit in dining since March.

We place the order and they say there's an hour wait. That's the first bad sign.

I pull in and the parking lot is PACKED. Despite crappy rainy weather, the outdoor bar had easily a hundred people with maybe a dozen masks among them. Every table has at least five people crowded around it. All the servers are wearing masks but the three bartenders are in a well completely encircled by the bar and there's nowhere for them to go to get more than three feet from anybody.

The disinformation worked. These people have forgotten all about the virus.This is only 30 miles from Summit County, which was listed as one of the riskiest counties in the country for an outbreak a month ago.

i'm glad you got takeout eating BBQ in front of people is just disgusting. it's primal and sexual. God's sake i hope you didn't eat in front of your parents. Your poor Mother must be mortified.


She and Dad both ate it right in front of me all my life. I keep a very open mind.

As for the bar patrons, I guess if the place broke down into an orgy of barbecue, at least they'll have the memories for as long as they last on earth. Frankly, however, I've had much better barbecue.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Medic Zero: Hey DREWthe new pop up ad that makes its way around the adblocker makes the page unreadable, AND I can't even see the ad either. Turn it off. It's making Fark unreadable. = no more clicks.

https://www.fark.com/barefarksignup


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
pdieten [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gyruss: Visiting my folks in Ohio and we got takeout from their favorite barbecue place last night, it's the first Friday they've had sit in dining since March.

We place the order and they say there's an hour wait. That's the first bad sign.

I pull in and the parking lot is PACKED. Despite crappy rainy weather, the outdoor bar had easily a hundred people with maybe a dozen masks among them. Every table has at least five people crowded around it. All the servers are wearing masks but the three bartenders are in a well completely encircled by the bar and there's nowhere for them to go to get more than three feet from anybody.

The disinformation worked. These people have forgotten all about the virus.This is only 30 miles from Summit County, which was listed as one of the riskiest counties in the country for an outbreak a month ago.


It's now been just over two months since everything has been locked down. There are millions and millions of people who have had absolutely no exposure whatsoever to the virus, as in neither they, nor anyone they know, nor anyone THEY know, has been exposed. Alarm fatigue has set in.

It's all feeling very much like the boy who cried wolf. And may end the same way. Or it may not. But folks who need to be social are mentally done with being locked down for reasons they can't see.

Expect a multi-year future of short-term local lockdowns in places where hotspots pop up.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I guess I'm surprised. Can't you just start up Zoom and drink at home like the rest of us?
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I hope that a year from now everyone who goes to one of these places Is in perfect health and is able to say, "See? I'm fine! It was all a hoax!"
 
