(Santa Fe New Mexican)   If you're wondering what happened to your trench roller, your skid-steer loader or your hot air balloon gondola, Santa Fe police may have good news for you   (santafenewmexican.com) divider line
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone was building a serial killer dungeon.
You can't hire a contractor, you gotta do that  for yourself.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
which extinct volcano in Japan was all this heading for?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Santa Fe?

He's fae the North Pole.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another epic scavenger hunt ruined by the authorities.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Leaphorn and Chee are all over this one.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Found the hot air balloon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1940 NORTHERN NEW MEXICO TRAVELOGUE " LAND OF THE PUEBLOS " PUEBLO INDIANS 46914
Youtube 6-pUJs0Poos
 
