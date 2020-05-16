 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Next up on Lockdown Wars: gog walkers vs. cyclist. Don't forget to vote on which side you hate most   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Here comes a new challenger!
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's 100% the people being assholes, i know the kids had no 'right' to try and cycle between them, but they knew farking well what they were doing.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I save my vitriol for local councils that only consider automobiles and don't bother creating adequate reserved space for pedestrians and cyclists.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The dog takes a shiat and the walker doesn't pick it up.  The cyclist hits the shiat, loses control a slides in front of a car. The car hits the cyclist, the driver panics and pulls over, hitting the dog walker.  Final Destination 33.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's the purpose of this headline vote thingy? Drew, could you truncate it at two lines, and replace the number of comments with the drop-down button? It's taking up a fair bit of space on mobile 🤔
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My problem is that when I go walking my gog and he sees a magog, they tend to get into a fight.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pkjun: I save my vitriol for local councils that only consider automobiles and don't bother creating adequate reserved space for pedestrians and cyclists.


It's a forest path, I doubt that level of urban planning was involved
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kid fall off Bikes
Youtube e0Mo9tsYKWY
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I vote gog walkers . They are the worst !
 
LaChanz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Definitely the girl on the bike's dad is the one at fault. That couple never turned around because they didn't hear his "Excuse me." He didn't say it "several times." He said it twice, once way back and once just as his crotchfruit starts to force her way through.  He should have told his daughter to slow up a bit and then he could have been a bit louder.
To top it off, he becomes an asshole. F*ck him.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Everyone, except the six year old who is too young to blame for this kind of incident yet, is awful. The six year old may well grow up to be awful, given her surrounding company. The dog is okay, too.

Give the dog to the kid and set them free in the woods. It's for the best.
 
my herniated disc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
lol this warms the cockles of my heart.  conflicts like this play out all the time on my local community facebook group... cyclists go to fast!  dog walkers don't pick up their shiat! cyclist families shouldnt be on the gravel tracks, dogs shouldnt approach other dogs over and over and over.  Now its even more awesome since COVID.. whne my husband walks the dog at 6am there are some right coonty people out glaring at him and huddling to the side of the 4 metre wide trails like he is a big walking contagion.  People who are privleged enough to live along the main trail into the city or other green spaces are biatching because "more people are on it" and it is no longer their private trail.  farmers are biatching because people must touch and contaminate the stiles while walking on the public trails through their fields.  Those 2?  coonts. if cyclists are coming up behind slowly like a family and say excuse me then common courtesy is move out of the way.  Its not like they were going 25mph on their morning commute.  lol I love living in the UK. hahaha
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
6 yr old on a bike?
Fark user imageView Full Size

6 yr olds on bikes!!
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This should be a a calm, rational discussion. I mean, it's not like we're talking about HOAs, Chicago pizza, urban cyclists or guns, right?
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Adblock-fail = downvote.
 
Graffito [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The dad is being a total Karen.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Definitely the girl on the bike's dad is the one at fault. That couple never turned around because they didn't hear his "Excuse me." He didn't say it "several times." He said it twice, once way back and once just as his crotchfruit starts to force her way through.  He should have told his daughter to slow up a bit and then he could have been a bit louder.
To top it off, he becomes an asshole. F*ck him.


I'd say "more of at fault" in this case, because it's true that the gog-walkers might not have heard his faint or inappropriate-sounding "excuse me" that they may not have known was addressed to them.

However it's very likely that the gog-walkers are also assholes. Has a six-year old girl ever crashed onto you on a bike at low-speed? Did you try to get out of the way? You don't need a formal reminder of "excuse me" to try and be kind to six-year old girls.

Dickhead Dad may consider teaching his daughter to slow down and stop if the people blocking the road aren't letting her by, even though they should let her by.
 
FlameDuck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Everybody should have checked that kid is ok and then apologized profusely to each other and then gone on their separate merry ways. Maybe next time
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: My problem is that when I go walking my gog and he sees a magog, they tend to get into a fight.


Magog here in Quebec is a really nice region in the Eastern Townships, I personally wouldn't mind retiring there.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Pretty sure it's the law that bikes require bells here in MD.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Do they pick up after their dogs poop? If they don't, I hate them.
 
