 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Lindsey Graham busted for operating illicit salon   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Management, Salem, Oregon, Closed, Close, Governor of Oregon, Service of process, South Carolina, Lindsey Graham  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2020 at 3:35 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Her name isn't Blanche
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This one seems far more masculine than the South Carolina senator with the same name.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Cyberluddite: This one seems far more masculine than the South Carolina senator with the same name.


Are you sure it's not the same person? one persona for work another for play?
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
it's got lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes. When it comes at you it doesn't seem to be livin'
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
mmmm. you lookin' fine mama.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
austinchronicle.comView Full Size
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Damn you, subby.
 
crinz83
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i there a discount on die jobs?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At this point, I'm deciding that it's more important for me to feed my family and pay the bills that are going to keep our home and our family alive

Other people's families can SUCK IT.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: mmmm. you lookin' fine mama.


She looks like Laura Loomer.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fusillade762: At this point, I'm deciding that it's more important for me to feed my family and pay the bills that are going to keep our home and our family alive

Other people's families can SUCK IT.


Medical bills are free?

/also funerals aren't free
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nail salons are vital and an intricate part of the economy, right up there with the staff that sanitizes all the office equipment.

Anyone else expect Musk to build them their own ship for Mars?

/42
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.