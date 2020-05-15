 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Congratulations on graduating high school. It's all downhill from here   (thehill.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No way, baby
It's uphill all the way.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If graduating high school is the high point, I'm sorry
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
CATALYST
You insist to pull me down
 
daffy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That is really cool. They lost out on senior year, at least they will have a graduation they will never forget.
 
