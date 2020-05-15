 Skip to content
(AP News)   Oh, not this shiat again   (apnews.com) divider line
cretinbob
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So, reinfection is a thing it looks like.
Enjoy your re-opening.
I'll be in my bunker.
 
overzelus
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The "herd immunity" folks will be by soon to ignore this I'm sure.
 
Gubbo
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are they sick again. Are they contagious? Or is there just enough virus to trigger a positive test.

There's a lot we don't know
 
Tanqueray
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: Are they sick again. Are they contagious? Or is there just enough virus to trigger a positive test.

There's a lot we don't know


"These five Sailors developed influenza-like illness symptoms and did the right thing reporting to medical for evaluation," the Navy said, adding that they were immediately removed from the ship and put back in isolation.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More likely shiat-quality test kits.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can anyone that's better at science-ing than me explain what effect the ability to contract the virus more than once may have on the efficacy of any potential vaccine?
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that data point, if accurate, would suggest an asymptomatic response to COVID-19 offers no antibody resistance to developing a second case.

/set a spell
//take your shoes off
///we're got going anywhere until a reliable vaccine is ready
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not cool. I'll go with our tests aren't good enough yet.
 
Madman drummers bummers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: Can anyone that's better at science-ing than me explain what effect the ability to contract the virus more than once may have on the efficacy of any potential vaccine?


In technical terms, it farks it right up the shiatter.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So that data point, if accurate, would suggest an asymptomatic response to COVID-19 offers no antibody resistance to developing a second case.

/set a spell
//take your shoes off
///we're got going anywhere until a reliable vaccine is ready


It's also possible that the virus has mutated just enough so the old antibodies are not as effective.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob Down: More likely shiat-quality test kits.


Not even the crappest of tests is going to give you flu symptoms *before* you take it.

It's not like an inanimate COVID test can borrow Obama's time machine now, right?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wuhan is beginning to see their second wave.
The U.S. will see it in late July/early August.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Skeleton Man: Can anyone that's better at science-ing than me explain what effect the ability to contract the virus more than once may have on the efficacy of any potential vaccine?

In technical terms, it farks it right up the shiatter.


^this, and also; people who say "better at science-ing" will be the first on my post apocalyptic grocery cart BBQ.
 
lithven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddermaxx: Bob Down: More likely shiat-quality test kits.

Not even the crappest of tests is going to give you flu symptoms *before* you take it.

It's not like an inanimate COVID test can borrow Obama's time machine now, right?


But it could have been a false positive initially if they were asymptomatic. Or the two negative tests could have been incorrect.
 
libranoelrose
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This wouldn't have happened in my day
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline: Oh, not this ship again

It was right there, subby!
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lithven: maddermaxx: Bob Down: More likely shiat-quality test kits.

Not even the crappest of tests is going to give you flu symptoms *before* you take it.

It's not like an inanimate COVID test can borrow Obama's time machine now, right?

But it could have been a false positive initially if they were asymptomatic. Or the two negative tests could have been incorrect.


The geek tab has posted multiple articles about the virus being entirely undetectable and then what body parts it "returns" to a few days later. One that I submitted had to do with the virus returning, in a contagious viral load, to the eyeballs. It's that weird of a virus.
 
jbc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: Can anyone that's better at science-ing than me explain what effect the ability to contract the virus more than once may have on the efficacy of any potential vaccine?


Jonas Salk once famously said,"It's like ten thousand spoons, when all you need is a knife."
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Covid-19: The Gift That Keeps On Giving!

Seriously, we may be seeing reinfection for years.

The antibodies, they do nothing!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: Can anyone that's better at science-ing than me explain what effect the ability to contract the virus more than once may have on the efficacy of any potential vaccine?


Probably something along these lines.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: So that data point, if accurate, would suggest an asymptomatic response to COVID-19 offers no antibody resistance to developing a second case.


This isn't surprising. The immune system doesn't generate lasting antibodies in response to mild infections. An asymptomatic COVID-19 case might not be severe enough to trigger antibody generation.

100% of symptomatic cases do trigger what is expected to be a long lasting immune response, however. This doesn't completely rule out the prospect of re-infection but it does mean that any re-infection (if possible) will almost certainly be less severe.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Skeleton Man: Can anyone that's better at science-ing than me explain what effect the ability to contract the virus more than once may have on the efficacy of any potential vaccine?

In technical terms, it farks it right up the shiatter.


Mmm, no I don't think that's true. Indigenous people have zero immunity to smallpox, humans generally have zero immunity to tetanus, and zero immunity to bubonic/pneumonic plagues, but those all have vaccines. So, there must be ways that vaccines change how our immune system recognizes the pathogen.

This video is from the Scripps Institute team. It describes a protein that is poorly formed on the COVID19 virus. The idea is to get our immune system to recognize that protein.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, waiting on those claiming beibg infected gives you total immunity, cause that's how the immune system wirks, and saying anything different along the li es if reinfection makes one a "Doom Merchant" that enjoys living of fear and doubt (all the while having a somewhat panicy edge to their typing clearly visible).

You know, a variation on the old tactic of getting enraged at those that can think a bit and then point out possible future pitfalls to a current course of action.
 
starsrift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And this is why simply letting the virus wash over the US and hope herd immunity takes effect is never going to be a thing..
 
paulleah
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: Wuhan is beginning to see their second wave.
The U.S. will see it in late July/early August.


We aren't out of he first wave. NY was an appetizer.
 
Stibium
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So that data point, if accurate, would suggest an asymptomatic response to COVID-19 offers no antibody resistance to developing a second case.

/set a spell
//take your shoes off
///we're got going anywhere until a reliable vaccine is ready


Or that reactivation is really a thing.

I still maintain I had it, so I'm not too comfortable with such a prognosis. Then again, catch HIV once, can't catch it again, amirite?

/2 weeks after symptoms subsided my uvula grew enough to be a bother
//only has happened to me during flu or a bad cold
///maybe I had the flu? Four days of sleeping and having happy hypoxia would disagree with that
 
Stibium
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: lithven: maddermaxx: Bob Down: More likely shiat-quality test kits.

Not even the crappest of tests is going to give you flu symptoms *before* you take it.

It's not like an inanimate COVID test can borrow Obama's time machine now, right?

But it could have been a false positive initially if they were asymptomatic. Or the two negative tests could have been incorrect.

The geek tab has posted multiple articles about the virus being entirely undetectable and then what body parts it "returns" to a few days later. One that I submitted had to do with the virus returning, in a contagious viral load, to the eyeballs. It's that weird of a virus.


Whoa! That seems like the missing piece!

I don't have the immunology creds to speak much on that, but there has to be some sort of bodily reservoir which is separate from the immune system to grow it and remain undetected. I've been wondering just what sort of place that could be, and that would make sense.

You can be exposed to it through the eyes, and once it reaches your bloodstream any other way, it's there already.

Thankfully I haven't had any symptoms about that, other than immediate exposure which left me with burning eyes, just before it hit my lymph node in my neck. That should have been the original Chinese strain back in January, potentially being exposed by things flown back from there and coated in oil.

So far I'm about a month out from the swollen uvula with no further symptoms. I hope it stays that way.
 
daffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The must suck, getting t twice.
 
fredbox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Christ, do I gotta do everything around here?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johndalek
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Does it even count as a second wave if the first never stops? I swear, it's like Americans want society to collapse.
 
Stibium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wobambo: Does it even count as a second wave if the first never stops? I swear, it's like Americans want society to collapse.


The nihilist in me says that once the weakest die everyone else will be immune.

Throw in the Sylvia Brown prophecies (It will just go away!) and it'll come roaring back eventually.

/somewhere around 2030
//doesn't seem that far fetched now
 
starsrift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Stibium: Wobambo: Does it even count as a second wave if the first never stops? I swear, it's like Americans want society to collapse.

The nihilist in me says that once the weakest die everyone else will be immune.

Throw in the Sylvia Brown prophecies (It will just go away!) and it'll come roaring back eventually.

/somewhere around 2030
//doesn't seem that far fetched now


There's no immunity. The virus reinfects. Sure, it's a 2% chance of death, but it gets multiple runs at that 2%.
 
