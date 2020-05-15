 Skip to content
(Bring Me the News)   News: Arsonist on the loose in Minneapolis. Fark: With a flamethrower   (bringmethenews.com) divider line
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's been a violent week here in Lake Wobegon....
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well it wouldn't be much of an apocalypse without him, now would it?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/at least there's musical accompaniment
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The kids love it!
 
Smock Pot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spectrum [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Elon.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon  Musk wanted for questioning.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I was wondering how long it would take until certain elements of society started to crack under the strain.

Some people are lashing out with these bullshiat protests...  some young idjits are breaking out the flamethrowers...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Quote from the St. Paul Separatist Party 'Let it burn.'
 
daffy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, that's a new one.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A garden style torch gets upgraded to flamethrower in the headlines? 🙄

Aron on a budget I guess, we all need to cut back these days
 
