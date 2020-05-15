 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stars and Stripes)   VA refuses to remove headstones itched with swastikas in national cemeteries because they died for der Führer   (stripes.com) divider line
12
    More: Obvious, United States National Cemetery, Burial, Cemetery, World War II, German soldiers' gravestones, national cemeteries, Headstone, Hampton National Cemetery  
•       •       •

255 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2020 at 6:50 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I don't suppose anybody thought to, perhaps, repatriate the remains?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The Military Religious Freedom Foundation, which attempts to protect religious freedom for service members, said it is demanding the VA remove the symbols, which were discovered recently by a retired colonel visiting his Jewish grandfather's grave at the Texas cemetery. Mikey Weinstein, founder of the MRFF and a former Air Force officer, said he will not reveal the identity of the retired colonel, who fears reprisal from the VA.


In related news, there is a credible threat of reprisal from the US government for asking the US government to remove a symbol of enemies of the US, and an inscription honoring those enemies of the US, from US government property.

'Murica.
 
TomSmith65 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

jasonvatch: I don't suppose anybody thought to, perhaps, repatriate the remains?


That's a reasonable idea. I'd be curious to hear what objections there could be.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

TomSmith65: jasonvatch: I don't suppose anybody thought to, perhaps, repatriate the remains?

That's a reasonable idea. I'd be curious to hear what objections there could be.


Konrad Adenauer  "We got enough Nazis still to deal with, danke, you keep them"

/"Ja, even toten ones"
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Itched With Swastikas is the name of my dermatologist's polka cover band.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Should they go?

Absolutely

Perhaps in the next budget negotiation a tidbit can be added that will legally allow the VA to remove these headstones.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was this common practice?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I don't suppose anybody thought to, perhaps, repatriate the remains?


That's actually a very out-of-the-box solution to this problem.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

King Something: The Military Religious Freedom Foundation, which attempts to protect religious freedom for service members, said it is demanding the VA remove the symbols, which were discovered recently by a retired colonel visiting his Jewish grandfather's grave at the Texas cemetery. Mikey Weinstein, founder of the MRFF and a former Air Force officer, said he will not reveal the identity of the retired colonel, who fears reprisal from the VA.


In related news, there is a credible threat of reprisal from the US government for asking the US government to remove a symbol of enemies of the US, and an inscription honoring those enemies of the US, from US government property.

'Murica.


If only there were a word to describe such a situation

stripes.comView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ less than a minute ago  

King Something: The Military Religious Freedom Foundation, which attempts to protect religious freedom for service members, said it is demanding the VA remove the symbols, which were discovered recently by a retired colonel visiting his Jewish grandfather's grave at the Texas cemetery. Mikey Weinstein, founder of the MRFF and a former Air Force officer, said he will not reveal the identity of the retired colonel, who fears reprisal from the VA.


In related news, there is a credible threat of reprisal from the US government for asking the US government to remove a symbol of enemies of the US, and an inscription honoring those enemies of the US, from US government property.

'Murica.


We still got all those confederate statues to take care of first, baby steps.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.