(Local10 WPLG)   Deputy fired for not responding on-scene to 2018 Parkland high school mass shooting reinstated with full back pay, seniority. "When he arrived the murderer was still in the building firing shots off and he did nothing, he just waited behind his car"   (local10.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Personal safety is job one
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
To Protect and Serve*

*Not intended as a factual statement[1]
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I said at the time, and I still say, that you can't know how you will react under fire until it happens.

I'd like to think that I'd do the right thing and charge into automatic weapons fire, but I can't know that I would.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gubbo: I said at the time, and I still say, that you can't know how you will react under fire until it happens.

I'd like to think that I'd do the right thing and charge into automatic weapons fire, but I can't know that I would.


Same here.  But then, I didn't take a job that would require me to train to do that, purport that it's my honor and duty to do that, and ask people to look the other way while my colleagues do all sorts of heinous shiat because we are willing to do that to save their ungrateful asses.

So there's that.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Gubbo: I said at the time, and I still say, that you can't know how you will react under fire until it happens.

I'd like to think that I'd do the right thing and charge into automatic weapons fire, but I can't know that I would.

Same here.  But then, I didn't take a job that would require me to train to do that, purport that it's my honor and duty to do that, and ask people to look the other way while my colleagues do all sorts of heinous shiat because we are willing to do that to save their ungrateful asses.

So there's that.


I was going to argue. But, that's pretty fair.

Only thing I'll say is that even soldiers, who train far more specifically for being under fire than the police do, also have that fight or flight reaction.

Of course they have far higher rules of engagement than the police do.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Gubbo: Benevolent Misanthrope: Gubbo: I said at the time, and I still say, that you can't know how you will react under fire until it happens.

I'd like to think that I'd do the right thing and charge into automatic weapons fire, but I can't know that I would.

Same here.  But then, I didn't take a job that would require me to train to do that, purport that it's my honor and duty to do that, and ask people to look the other way while my colleagues do all sorts of heinous shiat because we are willing to do that to save their ungrateful asses.

So there's that.

I was going to argue. But, that's pretty fair.

Only thing I'll say is that even soldiers, who train far more specifically for being under fire than the police do, also have that fight or flight reaction.

Of course they have far higher rules of engagement than the police do.


No argument here.  Which is why I am neither a soldier nor a cop.
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
WIth time, people forget.

This story will be quickly forgotten, to be almost immediately replaced with stories about Trump personally masturbating into each and every Covid test kit.

Sadly, more people will believe the second story, and react much more strongly.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: I said at the time, and I still say, that you can't know how you will react under fire until it happens.

I'd like to think that I'd do the right thing and charge into automatic weapons fire, but I can't know that I would.



1. He wasn't under fire. And his inaction was far worse than just not charging into automatic weapons fire.

2. So? If you turned out to be an incompetent and a coward in that situation, then you'd deserve to be fired too. Especially if you tried to bullshiat your way out of it afterward.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cop unions, best there is. Whenever you hear of a state passing right to work laws or other regulations that weaken collective bargaining, take note that cop unions are always exempted. They get paid.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He skated on the most technical of technicalities: he was fired two days too late.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to be fair the suspect wasn't an unarmed black person with their back to the deputy.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: To Protect and Serve*

*Not intended as a factual statement[1]


They were being sarcastic when they came up with that
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I said at the time, and I still say, that you can't know how you will react under fire until it happens.

I'd like to think that I'd do the right thing and charge into automatic weapons fire, but I can't know that I would.


I would run away. That's why I didn't become a cop.
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't go in there either.

A kid with a REAL gun? They are so much harder to shoot.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL.

I knew this would happen.

It is the same when a cop kills an unarmed (black) person, wait a few years and we will let you back in, with back pay.

If you are one of the few people who do not see a systemic problem with law enforcement in the US (especially the way they are allowed to judge themselves for their errors/murders) then I hope you die painfully over a long period of time.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Gubbo: I said at the time, and I still say, that you can't know how you will react under fire until it happens.

I'd like to think that I'd do the right thing and charge into automatic weapons fire, but I can't know that I would.

I would run away. That's why I didn't become a cop.


I'm more of a hide in the ceiling or a cabinet and hope I don't get hit by a stray bullet person, but pretty much this.
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are hired to be heroes, paid to be heroes but don't you dare expect them to act like heroes.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Langdon_777: LOL.

I knew this would happen.

It is the same when a cop kills an unarmed (black) person, wait a few years and we will let you back in, with back pay.

If you are one of the few people who do not see a systemic problem with law enforcement in the US (especially the way they are allowed to judge themselves for their errors/murders) then I hope you die painfully over a long period of time.


This one is a bit different. The BCSO didn't voluntarily reinstate him; the arbitrator ruled the BCSO fired him two days too late.
 
EyeForgot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see no problem here. He never should have been fired. The police have no responsibility to protect anyone other than themselves. Their job is to make money for the city through fines and keep the prison population numbers up. So what if a few kids die, they were probably going to vote Democrat anyways.

/s
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having now read the article, my bigger problem is that there were a HEAP of other cops already there who should also have lost their jobs.  If you are a cop, responding to a shooting at a school and you are not straight inside that building then you are scum and you should never have been given a badge in the first place.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Langdon_777: Having now read the article, my bigger problem is that there were a HEAP of other cops already there who should also have lost their jobs.  If you are a cop, responding to a shooting at a school and you are not straight inside that building then you are scum and you should never have been given a badge in the first place.


Possibly. I wouldn't be surprised if departmental policy in this situation is "wait for backup" or even "wait for SWAT" given the level of weaponry in use.

No, this dude's problem is that he showed up, then sat around for ten minutes before he even called it in.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: They are hired to be heroes, paid to be heroes but don't you dare expect them to act like heroes.


They are not paid to be heroes. Not even close. They should want to be. However there is no incentive.  You be the hero
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe they can get the local militias to patrol schools for now on.

It would certainly be a better use of their time than occupying a capital building or a wildlife sanctuary.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: Langdon_777: LOL.

I knew this would happen.

It is the same when a cop kills an unarmed (black) person, wait a few years and we will let you back in, with back pay.

If you are one of the few people who do not see a systemic problem with law enforcement in the US (especially the way they are allowed to judge themselves for their errors/murders) then I hope you die painfully over a long period of time.

This one is a bit different. The BCSO didn't voluntarily reinstate him; the arbitrator ruled the BCSO fired him two days too late.


Yep. One hole in the paper trail and it all falls apart.

However, this one is going to court. It will be another 2-3 years before Deputy Broward Coward gets his money.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Maybe they can get the local militias to patrol schools for now on.

It would certainly be a better use of their time than occupying a capital building or a wildlife sanctuary.


They do need target practice, right?
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: Langdon_777: They are hired to be heroes, paid to be heroes but don't you dare expect them to act like heroes.

They are not paid to be heroes. Not even close. They should want to be. However there is no incentive.  You be the hero


WTF have you seen how much cops get paid in some states in the US?  $100k a year is on the low side, many are getting over $200k.  Those sort of wages are the things like specilised deep sea divers get and rivals what surgeons get - they should be expected to act, maybe not heroically, but at least farking well act.  So far I have heard of more heroic teachers (who's corpses litter class rooms) than cops.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cadet Two Scoops Bonespurs said afterwards he would have personally charged in and stopped the massacre. If a draft dodger will bravely do that then the guy should be fired
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: If a draft dodger will bravely do that then the guy should be fired


Leave Biden out of this.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: JK8Fan: If a draft dodger will bravely do that then the guy should be fired

Leave Biden out of this.


Did Biden dodge the Manhattan VD wars that Trump so bravely fought during the 60's and 70's?
 
falkone32 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Personal safety is job one


Yup. You don't want to multiply your problems by putting yourself in danger when you don't know what's going on.  I realize that most people have this idea that doing the wrong thing is better than doing nothing, but most people are morons who are exactly the kind of people that need to get bailed out after doing stupid shiat. I'm very sympathetic because I have been accused of "being afraid" by reckless morons (many of whom, years later, are no longer working in their profession due to being reckless morons).

The only question I have is: Did he follow procedure? If so, then he's fine and the procedure needs to be examined. If not, then fire him.  It's pretty much this simple yet I have not seen a single discussion of these things. I keep hearing people say "He was trained to go in" but with no specifics, indicating to me that people have no idea that you need to be trained to do a specific thing (i.e. not "go in").  What exactly was he trained to do? Was this a failure of training or was the person not actually capable of the job? These are the basic questions necessary to dealing with a problem like this. The fact that nobody is even talking about these questions indicates that most people are just looking for someone to blame (other than the shooter, for some reason) and despite the whining and crying have no interest in preventing this from happening again.
 
powhound
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

JRoo: I wouldn't go in there either.

A kid with a REAL gun? They are so much harder to shoot.


Well ahem. ... just don't lead as much.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

falkone32: keep hearing people say "He was trained to go in" but with no specifics, indicating to me that people have no idea that you need to be trained to do a specific thing (i.e. not "go in").
What exactly was he trained to do? Was this a failure of training or was the person not actually capable of the job? These are the basic questions necessary to dealing with a problem like this.


There's an active shooter.  In a school.  If the goddamn police aren't trained to go in, what the everloving fark are we paying them to do?

They don't get to build training centers based on active shooters and not go in.  They don't get to put reporters through "shoot/no shoot" scenarios showing how difficult it is to be a cop but then cower behind their car when the shiat hits the fan.

It's a difficult job. Most of them are actually good people, I work alongside them.  But when there's a shooter, at a school, you go in.  That's your job.  You signed up for it, you trained for it in the academy, you trained for it on your job, you masturbated over such a scenario in your free time.  Get your ass in there.
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: Langdon_777: They are hired to be heroes, paid to be heroes but don't you dare expect them to act like heroes.

They are not paid to be heroes. Not even close. They should want to be. However there is no incentive.  You be the hero


There's a lot of pride and self-satisfaction that comes with being a hero. And the respect and thanks of those that truly know about it, however few they may be. A lifetime of good memories recalling the episodes. As Pink Floyd said in an early song, "The memories of a man in his old age are the deeds of a man in his prime."

But none of that drives a hero. It's simply what a person's conscience compels him or her to do after standing up to wrong at some point and learning they have the ability to stop wrongs, to truly "serve and protect."
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Erebus1954: JK8Fan: If a draft dodger will bravely do that then the guy should be fired

Leave Biden out of this.

Did Biden dodge the Manhattan VD wars that Trump so bravely fought during the 60's and 70's?


Biden was making the world safe for Delaware-based corporations.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dark brew: falkone32: keep hearing people say "He was trained to go in" but with no specifics, indicating to me that people have no idea that you need to be trained to do a specific thing (i.e. not "go in").
What exactly was he trained to do? Was this a failure of training or was the person not actually capable of the job? These are the basic questions necessary to dealing with a problem like this.

There's an active shooter.  In a school.  If the goddamn police aren't trained to go in, what the everloving fark are we paying them to do?

They don't get to build training centers based on active shooters and not go in.  They don't get to put reporters through "shoot/no shoot" scenarios showing how difficult it is to be a cop but then cower behind their car when the shiat hits the fan.

It's a difficult job. Most of them are actually good people, I work alongside them.  But when there's a shooter, at a school, you go in.  That's your job.  You signed up for it, you trained for it in the academy, you trained for it on your job, you masturbated over such a scenario in your free time.  Get your ass in there.


None of this means "an individual police officer rushes in guns blazing when he has no farking idea what he's running into".
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: dark brew: falkone32: keep hearing people say "He was trained to go in" but with no specifics, indicating to me that people have no idea that you need to be trained to do a specific thing (i.e. not "go in").
What exactly was he trained to do? Was this a failure of training or was the person not actually capable of the job? These are the basic questions necessary to dealing with a problem like this.

There's an active shooter.  In a school.  If the goddamn police aren't trained to go in, what the everloving fark are we paying them to do?

They don't get to build training centers based on active shooters and not go in.  They don't get to put reporters through "shoot/no shoot" scenarios showing how difficult it is to be a cop but then cower behind their car when the shiat hits the fan.

It's a difficult job. Most of them are actually good people, I work alongside them.  But when there's a shooter, at a school, you go in.  That's your job.  You signed up for it, you trained for it in the academy, you trained for it on your job, you masturbated over such a scenario in your free time.  Get your ass in there.

None of this means "an individual police officer rushes in guns blazing when he has no farking idea what he's running into".


Yes it does. They train for active shooter situations and that training is to go in, as it should be.  Are you really suggesting that initial responding officers should just set up a perimeter and wait it out?  Get the SWAT team activated and only go in when it is super dooper safe?  GTFO.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unlike our health care workers who are like soldiers charging into a hail of bullets
 
