Subtropical storm Arthur has 80% chance of forming Round Table of Doom this weekend
    Florida, Tropical cyclone, Florida, Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Andrew, first named storm of the season, percent chance, east coast  
Bob Down
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Needs more Sharpie
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Probably just pissed about the Denuvo that ID added to Doom Eternal.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And now the second wave booms.

A bunch of people holed up in shelters with no homes as service workers and first responders try to mitigate damage. This is a dry run before I'm a nature goes in dry.

I'm so glad we are denying reality to fit herr Trumps ego in to the tiny vacuum of breathing space we have left for rational approaches to combat the epidemic about to crush Florida.
 
groppet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm sure Rick Scott will not want any federal funds to help with any damage.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

groppet: I'm sure Rick Scott will not want any federal funds to help with any damage.


Didn't they go pRickless after electing DeSantis?
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: groppet: I'm sure Rick Scott will not want any federal funds to help with any damage.

Didn't they go pRickless after electing DeSantis?


Scott is now their junior Senator
 
Victoly
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: groppet: I'm sure Rick Scott will not want any federal funds to help with any damage.

Didn't they go pRickless after electing DeSantis?


He's Senator Batboy now
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: OkieDookie: groppet: I'm sure Rick Scott will not want any federal funds to help with any damage.

Didn't they go pRickless after electing DeSantis?

Scott is now their junior Senator


So he's failing upwards. What a dick.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: qorkfiend: OkieDookie: groppet: I'm sure Rick Scott will not want any federal funds to help with any damage.

Didn't they go pRickless after electing DeSantis?

Scott is now their junior Senator

So he's failing upwards. What a dick.


His type always do.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

groppet: I'm sure Rick Scott will not want any federal funds to help with any damage.


Don't be silly. Unlike those blue states who can't manage a budget Florida deserves to be bailed out if they run out of money because they're sensibly run
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: qorkfiend: OkieDookie: groppet: I'm sure Rick Scott will not want any federal funds to help with any damage.

Didn't they go pRickless after electing DeSantis?

Scott is now their junior Senator

So he's failing upwards. What a dick.


He'll be a candidate for President in 2024.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smoking GNU: OkieDookie: qorkfiend: OkieDookie: groppet: I'm sure Rick Scott will not want any federal funds to help with any damage.

Didn't they go pRickless after electing DeSantis?

Scott is now their junior Senator

So he's failing upwards. What a dick.

His type always do.


Bat Boy has connections.
 
