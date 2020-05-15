 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Bodies of 2 half sisters found under a bridge in Georgia. So, at least they've got a whole   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Toyota Corolla, Law enforcement agency, Toyota Australia, news release, September 11 attacks, Toyota, NUMMI  
•       •       •

55 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2020 at 12:53 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
scumshine [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Under a bridge? Subby's just trolling.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a pretty sad thing and I hope they catch the asshole who did this to them. One of them was supposed to graduate in two weeks. They stole her car too.
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, but what's the other whole?!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Monty Python - Eric the Half-a-Bee (1972)
Youtube MlrsqGal64w
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, pat yourself on the back. This qualifies as a gem of a headline on my book.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here ya go subby
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is the Farkest of Fark headlines.

I'm not sure if I should congratulate you, pity you, or report you.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.