(Smithsonian Magazine)   Did your horny peacock escape and terrorize neighborhood while looking for a mate? There's an app for that   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Peafowl, male peacock, Boston police officer Patrick Sullivan, half dozen officers, marauding peacock, tail feathers, Indian blue peacock, six-year-old Snowbank  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Grindr.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
worst viral marketing for a streaming service ever
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Osmund
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CockTracker
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a practical joke from fifteen years ago, honestly: set someone's ringtone to a mating call for [pick one: pigeon, gorilla, cougar... and obviously by cougar mating call I mean the actual primal scream, not a Ratt or Poison song of choice].
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crazy Calls - answering machine tape TV ad
Youtube IeffKUWZIng
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peacock, and  I look down after many beers, the word peacock now takes on a more different meaning.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it might seem like a cruel peacock tease, what the peacock did to the holder of the phone playing the mating call was much much crueler
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nitrowhip [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some people up the street from me were raising them. You could hear the screeching and howling at all hours of the day and night. When I first heard them, I immediately recognized that sound. It was the jungle background sound from the old Tarzan movies...
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good thing it wasn't a dog.
 
