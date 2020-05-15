 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   That's some pretty fine policing, Lou (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Sex doll, RealDoll, Sex toy, North Queensland, Queensland, life-like replica doll, Forensic officers, dead body  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 11:04 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
when sex dolls get murdered, no one is safe
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
flemardo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The part that cracked me up was that it was dumped with the user manual.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I didn't know that Drew had been to Queensland.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah, Queensland. Austalia's answer to Florida.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Was someone's mom coming to visit for a few weeks?
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Of course the highway's named Bruce.  :D

I just watched that Monty Python sketch.

HELLO BRUCE !!!
Youtube 9ojhtq51Ya8
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

flemardo: The part that cracked me up was that it was dumped with the user manual.


Maybe the fact that some men need a user manual is the reason they're having sex with dolls.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.