(Twitter)   Hey say, has anyone in the Bronx misplaced an enormous nope lately?
Original Tweet:  
Original Tweet:
 
Ambivalence:
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What on earth is measured in snakes, subby. A snake is a Nope all on its own.
 
whither_apophis:
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a red tail boa, not a python
 
imauniter:
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better get the pied piper back on the payroll.
 
imauniter:
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imauniter: Better get the pied piper back on the payroll.


And this time pay the motherfarker
 
Conthan:
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First murder wasps (wasps like to nest in those community mailboxes), and now giants snakes. My choice to become a mailman looks worse everyday in 2020.
 
S10Calade:
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's NY. I'd voluntarily take the snake to keep the rats away. An 8' red tail is about as scary as a puppy.

/just don't let said puppy near red tail.

/just don't let said puppy near red tail.
 
Billy Liar:
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"8-foot Python" is my dating app handle.

Also, it's a misnomer by the police.  That snake doesn't have any feet at all.
 
S10Calade:
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: "8-foot Python" is my dating app handle.

Also, it's a misnomer by the police.  That snake doesn't have any feet at all.


Nor inches.
 
uncleacid:
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Handcuffs proved useless.
 
Diogenes:
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See what happens when you cancel the St. Patrick's Day Parade?
 
bayoukitty:
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You are ordered to leave the Bronx!

Leave The Bronx

Leave The Bronx
Youtube 1y8SvVoo3P8
 
edmo:
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim:
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Diogenes: See what happens when you cancel the St. Patrick's Day Parade?


*slow clap*
 
Brian Blessed's Bastard Boy:
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
