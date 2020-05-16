 Skip to content
(ABC News)   He's shooting down Nazis with the angels now. Jerzy Glowczeski, believed to be the last of the Polish pilots who flew for the RAF in WW2, brought down at 97 by Covid-19   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Pan, śpij z Bogiem. Heroes are passing.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Such a shame. Lives through all that, only to be killed by a hoax.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He and his cousin Heywood Jablowmie were toasted many times in many small villages in the area.
 
Stibium
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That new Hurricane doesn't have an altitude limit anymore.
 
Trucker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Spoczywaj dobrze zaszczycony wojownik.  Twój obowiązek jest zakończony.  Mamy zegarek.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Such a shame. Lives through all that, only to be killed by a hoax.


Killed by being purposely exposed to known infected patients.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bloody Foreigners-Untold Battle Of Britain
Youtube RjU67KLY1Tw
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Thank you for your service.

RIP
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's good this hero out-lived all those Polish submarine pilots.
 
