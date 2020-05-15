 Skip to content
(BBC)   Dutch government puts a whole new meaning to the saying "Going Dutch"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A "sex friend" during a pandemic? I couldn't get one before all this, so I really don't see this improving the odds.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this an actual pic from the Netherlands? I'd imagine that they would at least have a Dutch translation because well Dutch is the mothertongue of most folks.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sleeping with both Eunice AND Corrine Tate?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The shipbuilders and bakeries are falling on tough times. Hopefully the government will get a whiff of their peril and give them a hand.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I wouldn't swear to it, but I think that's in Vondelpark in Amsterdam. It's been a while so my memory is fuzzy.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Like possibly here-ish.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only two things I hate are people who are intolerant of other cultures...
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because people are magically monogamous now?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I remember lying on blanket on Vondelpark. Don't remember how I got there, or how I got back to the hostel.

Summer '94. Would love to see it again before the end.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dibs on Taylor Sands.
/don't look her up while your kids are in the room
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But did they get to the choppah?
 
12349876
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The comma knocks out English speaking places that aren't in Africa (and it knocks out some of those).  And 90% of Dutch people know English.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They have to be told that?
 
arcgear
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
so without a buddy it'd be like a rudderless ship?  sounds quite dutch to me
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Singleton.  I've never seen the word before, but it conjures up "simpleton."
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've been told that 'going Dutch' was originally meant as a (British) insult to the Dutch, because presumably only the Dutch were so classless as to make their date pay for half of the meal.
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Psychohazard: Singleton.  I've never seen the word before, but it conjures up "simpleton."


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size

John Singleton just died not that long ago.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I lived in Amsterdam for a few years.  My first thought was Vondelpark as well.

In the middle of Amsterdam, having the sign in English makes sense.  The city is very international, and more people speak English there than Dutch (certainly in the central touristy areas near Vondelpark), and pretty much all of the Dutch are fluent in English.  I found the culture to be far more practical than proud with regards to language differences.  Unless you speak German to them, then they will understand everything you say, then force you into English. :)
 
Smosh [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

If it's an led sign it might cycle through a few languages
 
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

arcgear: so without a buddy it'd be like a rudderless ship?  sounds quite dutch to me


You could always get an oven made in the Netherlands.
 
