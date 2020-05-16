 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News-Gazette)   University of Illinois students line up at local watering hole for masks optional cold beer and hot COVID-19   (news-gazette.com) divider line
16
    More: Facepalm, Illinois, E-mail address, Champaign County, Illinois, Social network service, Champaign, Illinois, coronavirus updates, E-mail, Good Morning  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 May 2020 at 12:05 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, right before submitting this subby went for a walk and all his commas fell out of his pocket.
 
Unknown Subject
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They have a less than 1% chance of dying from the virus so I really don't blame them.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
32 oz energy + bottle of vodka: $20
A month sick with the 'rona*: Priceless

*and maybe more!
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Meanwhile, right before submitting this subby went for a walk and all his commas fell out of his pocket.


I have an extra, for you.
 
cefm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: They have a less than 1% chance of dying from the virus so I really don't blame them.


Good to see comrade Russia is on the job today.

And most sane people wouldn't enter a 1% you die (1+x% you have a horrible experience with lasting effects) situation that is totally avoidable and has zero benefits. Even if it was only their own safety at stake. Add in the part about them infecting dozens or hundreds of others who might die and you have to conclude these idiots are brainwashed Fox News douchebags. I hope their neighbors and doctors and nurses survive.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
farking illini

/go dogs
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hot Corona?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I bet this is for sex
 
powhound
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Meanwhile, right before submitting this subby went for a walk and all his commas fell out of his pocket.


I have a winky face for you

;)

Just gouge our the open eye and wipe that smile off the face and you can claim, your comma.
 
powhound
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
out, even. Farking auto correct.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: They have a less than 1% chance of dying from the virus so I really don't blame them.


Well sure, if you exclude the morbidly obese and the 80+ year old college students, then your fancy numbers make all sorts of sense.

/ and it's way less than 1% BTW
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Waaaaaidaminute, they were giving away 2 32oz energy drinks with booze.  Who the fark wants to get that amped right now?  Besides, I thought weed was legal in Illinois.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: They have a less than 1% chance of dying from the virus so I really don't blame them.


Fatality rate of 0.5% for the general population, if infected.  For this age range, likely lower by at least an order of magnitude (I haven't done the math yet...I'm too lazy and/or drunk).  Depending on what they do with their booze, they may have a greater chance from dying from alcohol poisoning.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: They have a less than 1% chance of dying from the virus so I really don't blame them.


Aaah yes, the American way. "It won't bring me down, so fark everybody I infect. Sorry I killed Granny, but she was old and smelled like Murphy's Oil soap."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unknown Subject: They have a less than 1% chance of dying from the virus so I really don't blame them.


Unsupported statement is unsupported. Early on it looked like the young were mostly spared, later data calls that into question.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: Unknown Subject: They have a less than 1% chance of dying from the virus so I really don't blame them.

Aaah yes, the American way. "It won't bring me down, so fark everybody I infect. Sorry I killed Granny, but she was old and smelled like Murphy's Oil soap."


Common sense says that you won't expose vulnerable elderly people to infected individuals, unless you want CNN to slobber your potential Presidential knob, that is.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.