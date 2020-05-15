 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mediaite)   Stupid prize won   (mediaite.com) divider line
74
    More: Sick, Influenza, Donald Trump, Common cold, Health, Trader Joe's last week, Immune system, Medicine, face mask  
•       •       •

2731 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome. Good luck on dating sites if you live, honey
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Democrat hoax strikes again.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I hope she spends the next three or four weeks in agonizing pain.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero panic. Why? Because I'm healthy. Healthy people can get sick... It doesn't mean the end,"

Maybe not for you, but what about the people you spread it to in the meantime? What about the father's fat grandfather's you kill? For them it means the end in your little selfish game.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's faking it so she can "cure" herself with vitamins and essential oils.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Good. I hope she spends the next three or four weeks in agonizing pain.


I've just spend the last 3-4 weeks in agonizing pain (Shingles, internal version) and as much as it is wearing me down...

Yeah, fark those morons.  Give them some of this kind of pain.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: father's fat grandfather's


Lol, meant "fathers and grandfathers" but I guess it still kinda works. :P
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like she might need a police car stationed outside her house to keep her from spreading this all over the community.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: She's faking it so she can "cure" herself with vitamins and essential oils.


"I had faith in GOD and Donald Trump and I was cured after praying to both and drinking some of Jim Bakker's miracle silver solution!"
 
dazed420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i highly doubt she has it and will most likely claim she does.  She will journal her trials and claim its "not that bad".  She already set it up with the picture of her vitamin c.

No doubt she will talk about how taking vitamin d and zinc and c reduced her condition and maybe she got some of that "magic" pills that our President loved to talk about.

After two weeks she will say "I'm all better, this was a nothing burger."
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: She's faking it so she can "cure" herself with vitamins and essential oils.


Ugh, that would be heinous. It also sounds like something an 'Essential Snake Oil Salesperson' would pull.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On her Facebook page, Peters describes herself as a "Rabid Lover of America, Freedom, the Constitution and the GREATEST PRESIDENT Donald J. Trump!"

Oh, so she's got rabies as well?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's her right not to wear a mask!!
And I'm sure she believes that healthcare for all is NOT a right!!
So, maybe she should sign a waiver that she won't use health resources if she gets the 'rona.

But then again, we'll have one more magamouthbreather out on the streets practicing her freedumb.
Dammitsomuch!

Maybe a universal health care should be contingent upon how you vote.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it wasn't for Fark, I wouldn't even know these people existed.
Thanks Fark.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scienceabc.comView Full Size
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm in a public space..."

Not, you stupid biatch, you aren't. You're on private property, and your rights are severely limited, compared to what you believe they are...

That store can have any farking policy that it wants to, and as long as it isn't violating a constitutional right, and as long as you aren't part of a protected class, you can't do a farking thing. If they aren't kicking you out for your gender, age, race, religion, or sexual identification/preference, then you don't have a farking leg to stand on.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: On her Facebook page, Peters describes herself as a "Rabid Lover of America, Freedom, the Constitution and the GREATEST PRESIDENT Donald J. Trump!"

Oh, so she's got rabies as well?


If the followers weren't so dangerous as a group (and often as individuals), this kind of thing would just be really sad.  It's like they have nothing else going on in their life.  Their whole identity is just "I'm America!".
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't want her to die.  I don't want any of the morons to die.  But damn if she doesn't need a good non-fatal kicking.  These are the store rules.  No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.  Or something along those lines.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, let's give the attention whore more attention just to find out she's lying about these symptoms for more attention and see, gotcha and such as.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't want to breathe my own CO2. There's many researchers," she insisted. "They're bogus rules... It's ridiculous. There's so much research that says we actually are in danger of having this mask, of breathing my own CO2. Do you understand that?"

Just wait until she hears about the dangers of consuming dihydrogen monoxide.

https://www.dhmo.org/facts.html
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WayneKerr: Yes, let's give the attention whore more attention just to find out she's lying about these symptoms for more attention and see, gotcha and such as.


I doubt she's a consumer of Fark.

Farts, maybe.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: "I'm in a public space..."

Not, you stupid biatch, you aren't. You're on private property, and your rights are severely limited, compared to what you believe they are...

That store can have any farking policy that it wants to, and as long as it isn't violating a constitutional right, and as long as you aren't part of a protected class, you can't do a farking thing. If they aren't kicking you out for your gender, age, race, religion, or sexual identification/preference, then you don't have a farking leg to stand on.


BTW, I hope you're ready for round 2 here in Utah.
The covidiots are out in force. It's not going to be pretty this summer.
Buckle up.
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another one of those "masks make you breath your own C02 and kill you" people. That why we have doctors, factory workers, and painters constantly dying all over the place.
 
clowncar on fire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it be inappropriate for a few strangers show up to her funeral- a flash mob of sorts- and activate individual laugh track recordings?  Gutting a Tickle me Elmo might be fun, but the 70's lagging box in a bag would be adequate.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish that Target and the grocery store I went to today would both enforce a masks-on policy.

And a "Dig your method of payment out of your cavernous purse BEFORE the last bag lands in your cart" policy.
 
Ratman023
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: If it wasn't for Fark, I wouldn't even know these people existed.
Thanks Fark.


Don't ever go on Twitter.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's so much research that says we actually are in danger of having this mask, of breathing my own CO2. Do you understand that?"

You breath your own CO2 all day long. There's no danger unless you stick your head into some enclosed space, which a face mask does not qualify, for long periods of time. Unless you're wearing a plastic bag as a face mask, you're in no danger of breathing in unhealthy amounts of CO2.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pinner: It's her right not to wear a mask!!
And I'm sure she believes that healthcare for all is NOT a right!!
So, maybe she should sign a waiver that she won't use health resources if she gets the 'rona.

But then again, we'll have one more magamouthbreather out on the streets practicing her freedumb.
Dammitsomuch!

Maybe a universal health care should be contingent upon how you vote.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully she goes to the Libertarian Hospitals and leaves innocent people alone.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: "I don't want to breathe my own CO2. There's many researchers," she insisted. "They're bogus rules... It's ridiculous. There's so much research that says we actually are in danger of having this mask, of breathing my own CO2. Do you understand that?"

Just wait until she hears about the dangers of consuming dihydrogen monoxide.

https://www.dhmo.org/facts.html


Hopefully she orders it after someone else

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I'm a healthy American citizen!"

Um, how's that working out for you, sweetheart?

She also points out that she has no idea how the immune system works:
"Yesterday, I let you guys know that I had a sore throat and it was feeling like it was going into my lymph nodes, and the reason I posted it was because I knew I had zero fear that I will be a statistic on the Covid-19," Peters declared. "I'm not saying I might not get it, I might get it, I mean anyone could get it, right? I mean, it's like the flu. I've had the flu many times in my life. But I've survived it."
"And the reason I put it out there is I wanted to show that if you start feeling symptoms, there is zero panic. Zero panic. Why? Because I'm healthy. Healthy people can get sick... It doesn't mean the end," she continued, adding, "There's bacteria, there's viruses, they've been around for millions of years, really, and the most important thing is that our body is equipped for that."
"It has what we call an immune system. So when I was feeling sick yesterday, I knew that all I had to do was boost my immune system," Peters concluded, before showing off an array of natural remedies she had acquired.

Yeah, your immune system learns how to fight things and springs to your defense, but this is a N-E-W disease. Until the correct antibodies are developed by the immune system, and start doing their job, your immune system is fighting a wildfire with a spray bottle of water. That flu you've had "many times"? First off, probably 97% of those weren't the actual flu. The other 3%? Even though the flu mutates every year, your body has at least some antibodies. With COVID-19, it's mostly a blank slate.
 
chaotey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully she will get the full monty and also refuse to go to the hospital.

I think I should infiltrate her circle and get her to believe going to the hospital is where they put the Mark of the Beast implant into you.

In short, I hope she dies a lingering, tormeted death.  Alone, In pain. In the dark.  Clutching at her chest, her voice too weak to cry for help...

Lingering. In pain.  Watching The End creep slowly up.

This non-sentient cow and all the others like her.
 
EmmaLou
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope all of these "it's just like the flu" assholes get it and realize how very wrong they are. Also, anyone who has had the actual flu knows there's nothing mild about it.

I went to the grocery store yesterday wearing my mask. I had one maskless lady purposefully get into my personal 6 foot bubble a couple of times because she just HAD to have whatever I was temporarily standing in front of. I want to get a tshirt that says "I'm pregnant and have a clotting disorder. I don't want to die because of your stupidity. Stay the fark away from me." But that would offend one of these many snowflakes.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: "I don't want to breathe my own CO2. There's many researchers," she insisted. "They're bogus rules... It's ridiculous. There's so much research that says we actually are in danger of having this mask, of breathing my own CO2. Do you understand that?"

Just wait until she hears about the dangers of consuming dihydrogen monoxide.

https://www.dhmo.org/facts.html


Yeah, I liked that. Doctors and medical professionals already wear masks for at least half of their daily shift. Add in the 'Rona, and it's more or less the ENTIRE shift now. They don't seem to be suffering adverse reactions to breathing CO2.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the good old days of fark, where we could make fun of stupid people without it being a red vs. blue debacle. It seems every single comment section goes straight to politics within minutes
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

China White Tea: She's faking it so she can "cure" herself with vitamins and essential oils.


Such strange times.  These tough, alpha, uber American patriots have embraced the hippie New Age stuff.  I'm surprised she's not rubbing crystals on her glands.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Another one of those "masks make you breath your own C02 and kill you" people. That why we have doctors, factory workers, and painters constantly dying all over the place.


We went through this with seatbelts 30 years ago. Truth was that seatbelts were slightly uncomfortable so people threw a hissy and whined "muh freedomz!" and they could quote you all kinds of statistics about how seatbelts were more dangerous than not wearing seatbelts, and how they wanted to be thrown from the car in a rollover.

I'd like to think Darwin put an end to that lobby by simply killing off all the non-seatbelt wearers and taking the steam out of the movement.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see this as a future "Concern Karen" who's going to make the circuit claiming that she had it,
it wasn't that bad, so everyone should do what they want...This all seems like a setup for
some sort of disinformation campaign based around her, self-reported,"experience".
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ibindigo: I miss the good old days of fark, where we could make fun of stupid people without it being a red vs. blue debacle. It seems every single comment section goes straight to politics within minutes


I hear you.  But in this case, the subject of the article did it.  Not us.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good. Being stupid should be painful.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ibindigo: I miss the good old days of fark, where we could make fun of stupid people without it being a red vs. blue debacle. It seems every single comment section goes straight to politics within minutes


It's another thing Trump ruined. He has politicized everything.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ibindigo: I miss the good old days of fark, where we could make fun of stupid people without it being a red vs. blue debacle. It seems every single comment section goes straight to politics within minutes


Um, do you need us to tell you WHY this one is in the Politics tab? She brought ALL Of the politics into this story.

Also, well, it's the POLITICS tab, why wouldn't you expect politics here?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I'm not saying I might not get it, I might get it, I mean anyone could get it, right? I mean, it's like the flu. I've had the flu many times in my life. But I've survived it."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ibindigo: I miss the good old days of fark, where we could make fun of stupid people without it being a red vs. blue debacle. It seems every single comment section goes straight to politics within minutes


agreed
/ yet when a case like this is a personal blowhorn for a political movement in this country it is hard

/ still agree with you
 
Invincible
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

China White Tea: She's faking it so she can "cure" herself with vitamins and essential oils.


And a GoFundMe account, I'm sure.
 
buntz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not reading the whole thread, but I'm sure there are people here that refuse to wear a mask.

Can you explain to me WHY?  Is it because you feel silly?  Is it you because you don't being told what to do?

I'm not trying to start a fight, I'm trying to figure out why, even if you don't think you're sick, you wouldn't do it, "just in case"?

I mentioned before, about 3 weeks ago now, in my neighborhood, they ordered a food truck to the cul-de-sac.
I walked over with a mask on and between 20 and 30 people were congregated like a block party, not ONE mask.  Including the food truck employees!  And one woman mocked me for wearing one!

A close friend of mine is an ER doc and he tells me horror stories of people coming in with this thing.  So, even if you don't believe the government and you don't THINK you're sick, don't you believe the medical workers you see on TV?

Or is it because you HONESTLY believe "fake news" is 'staging' medical professionals to say it's worse than it is?

I honestly am trying to wrap my head around the people who refuse to wear one to prove a point.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wish I could find it now, but this morning I saw Twitter link to a video of some woman claiming that "asymptomatic" means you don't have COVID, so what's the use of testing people that don't have it just to say they are asymptomatic?

Our country is beyond farked
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Just wait until she hears about the dangers of consuming dihydrogen monoxide.


It's a Group 1 element with a hydroxide anion attached. Thus, the proper name is Hydrogen Hydroxide.
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.