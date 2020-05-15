 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   Attorneys for Gregory McMichaels say that the shooting Ahmaud Arbery was *not* about race. Wait, let me laugh even harder   (wsbtv.com) divider line
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Are these the same geniuses that released the video thinking it would exonerate these two racist thumbs?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yes, it's far-fetched, but he'd be an epically shiatty attorney to say otherwise.

And yet, still not as epically stupid as the first lawyer they consulted who released the video thinking it would help them.  I mean, I'm certainly glad it's out and justice may be served, but the disciplinary hammer is gonna fall hard on him.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nabb1: Yes, it's far-fetched, but he'd be an epically shiatty attorney to say otherwise.

And yet, still not as epically stupid as the first lawyer they consulted who released the video thinking it would help them.  I mean, I'm certainly glad it's out and justice may be served, but the disciplinary hammer is gonna fall hard on him.


If they didn't hire that first attorney, or if they gave him permission to post it, would anything happen to the attorney?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bthom37: Are these the same geniuses that released the video thinking it would exonerate these two racist thumbs?


Yeppers
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guaran-f*cking-tee you that I, as a white man, could go running in that exact same area right now and no one would shoot me.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

what a george micheal would look like with a mustache
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shostie: I guaran-f*cking-tee you that I, as a white man, could go running in that exact same area right now and no one would shoot me.


You could even check out the new home construction
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The victim was running, so clearly, there was some kind of race going on.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Shostie: I guaran-f*cking-tee you that I, as a white man, could go running in that exact same area right now and no one would shoot me.

You could even check out the new home construction


Could I also run while carrying a TV?
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 850x476]
what a george micheal would look like with a mustache


Dammit! And here I came to say it was all about the Banana stand.

(and if you don't think this shooting was racial motivated, I have some free Covid-19 masks made from fishnet pantyhose for you to wear.)
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

isamudyson: some_beer_drinker: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 850x476]
what a george micheal would look like with a mustache

Dammit! And here I came to say it was all about the Banana stand.

(and if you don't think this shooting was racial motivated, I have some free Covid-19 masks made from fishnet pantyhose for you to wear.)


We've been foiled.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: The victim was running, so clearly, there was some kind of race going on.


Maybe the real race was the friends he made along the way
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Even if it wasn't, it's still murder under Georgia law.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
atedogonce
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
He's right -- they definitely would have stalked and shot a Latino jogger, too.  So it's not about race.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Nabb1: Yes, it's far-fetched, but he'd be an epically shiatty attorney to say otherwise.

And yet, still not as epically stupid as the first lawyer they consulted who released the video thinking it would help them.  I mean, I'm certainly glad it's out and justice may be served, but the disciplinary hammer is gonna fall hard on him.

If they didn't hire that first attorney, or if they gave him permission to post it, would anything happen to the attorney?


If they gave permission to post it, no.

But anything said to a lawyer, even during a consultation, comes under privilege, and if it was released without explicit permission, the lawyer can be disbarred.
 
