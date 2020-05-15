 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Two words: Penguin Jenkem   (gizmodo.com)
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Accidently got high"

Two words

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that penguin feces.
How do the penguins wrap it in banana peels and smoke it though?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Peeeeennnguuuin JEEEEENNNNKEM!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 1 hour ago  
southpark-online.nlView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jenkem - It's no laughing matter.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pingu's Lavatory Story
Youtube c5hKmMTMjjU
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Penguin Jenga? I'm guessing that penguins don't stack very well.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a crappy way to get high.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Next time tell your dentist you want the penguin poop.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Penguin? I thought laughing gas was more The Joker's thing....
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If mu job was to spend several hours picking up animal poop I'd probably see this as a job perk.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
hoodedutilitarian.comView Full Size

WHEH-whewhewhewheh!
 
hunh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I gotta get me a penguin
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's clear we've only just begun to adequately make use of what the natural world has to offer. A few generations of penguin breeding, and we might have a fish-fueled laughing gas factory. Some tinkering with genes and we could have who knows what from horses, land or sea, possums, and who knows what else? The future is wide open.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's the good shiat
 
