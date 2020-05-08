 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Scientists say the best treatment for COVID-19 may be a cocktail, which means Drew is likely immortal   (nytimes.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Pharmacology, dozen drug firms, Clinical trial, Antiviral drug, Pharmaceutical drug, combination of drugs, Oseltamivir, Virus  
•       •       •

112 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 8:16 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Come on Gimlets

Fark user imageView Full Size


or Dark and Stormies!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Come on Gimlets


Sorry, buddy. I quit drinking for good a long time ago. I only drink for evil now.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
These constantly evolving symptoms.... that is the really scary part. We're all gonna die
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
fark, I'll drink Johnny Walker Red and Grape NeHi if that's what it takes.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: These constantly evolving symptoms.... that is the really scary part. We're all gonna die


Well technically that was going to happen at some point anyways.
Might as well enjoy it
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: These constantly evolving symptoms.... that is the really scary part. We're all gonna die


Well, yeah, we are. Of something eventually.

"Constantly evolving" is more correctly "just discovering." Remember: November last year NOBODY knew this existed. It didn't hit the US until January. For roughly 4 months of hard research, we've learned a whole bunch.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tryna be like HIV.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: These constantly evolving symptoms.... that is the really scary part. We're all gonna die


We've seen plenty of Jokers and Black Queens, when do we get the Aces?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One bourbon, one scotch and one beer?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.