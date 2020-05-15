 Skip to content
(Instagram)   Bet the driver wishes this business had opened its doors sooner Subby works for this Fire Department
10
•       •       •

ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fresno? No one goes to Fresno any more.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's a compartment fire, not a structure fire.
So how fast was Mr. Musclecar going?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What the hell is a 64% Tattoo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: What the hell is a 64% Tattoo?

[Fark user image image 598x597]


Their tattoos make sure that 64% of businesses will never hire you?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hi subby. I work in Fresno. Small world.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's a Dodge. Nothing of value was lost.
 
drayno76
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Fresno? No one goes to Fresno any more.


i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Disco pants and haircuts, this mall has everything
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: whither_apophis: What the hell is a 64% Tattoo?

[Fark user image image 598x597]

Their tattoos make sure that 64% of businesses will never hire you?


"I learned my trade in the joint, did 64% of my sentence before getting parole"
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: What the hell is a 64% Tattoo?

[Fark user image 598x597]


Think of all the lives that were saved because it was closed...I bet that place is just PACKED SOLID
with people buying bar stools and dining room chairs on a Friday afternoon...
 
