(The Atlantic)   Caption this dog and some French fries   (cdn.theatlantic.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Original:
cdn.theatlantic.com
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Yo quiero Taco Bell and all, but this looks yummy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those fries are bigger than I am. Let's eat.
 
hail2daking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even better if we had some Catsup.
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Paris, Honey, lay off the fries. You're blowing up like a balloon during this quarentine.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I can't wait to poop these out later.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet if I pee'd on them I'd get them all!!!!!
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
These fries are as tasty as litter box tootsie rolls.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A dog named Izzy licks its chops as Craig Morland of Crofton, Maryland, buys a bucket of Thrasher's famous fries on the first day of eased coronavirus restrictions for the beach and boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, on May 9, 2020.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"If you eat dog instead of French fries your going to have a bad time"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
SOON
 
