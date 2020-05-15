 Skip to content
(ABC 27)   U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than 86,000 counterfeit Pokemon. They certainty caught them all   (abc27.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I think that the word Polemon gave it away.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doubtful. After 98,000+ catches I still have only 562 in my Dex.
 
HowiPepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sorry, not sorry!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How do you know the difference between box full of plastic crap from China and a box of fake plastic crap from China?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
POKEYMAN CARDS
Youtube 4tkkXx7aPcs
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
THANK GOD THERE IS STILL SOME RULE OF LAW IN AMERICA!
 
invictus2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TTBoyArDee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That explains why my kid never got his super cheap Chinese import Christmas presents a few years back.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How do you know the difference between box full of plastic crap from China and a box of fake plastic crap from China?


China has the real fake crap other countries like vietnam have the fake fake china crap.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How do you know the difference between box full of plastic crap from China and a box of fake plastic crap from China?


The fake plastic is of better quality
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's a lot of Mimikyu
 
