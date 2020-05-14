 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Brazillians of coronavirus patients are now waiting hours in ambulances for hospital beds   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Ambulance, Rio de Janeiro, single hospital, Hospital, health systems, Emergency medical services, coronavirus patients, United States  
•       •       •

384 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 7:37 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess "at least we weren't/aren't as bad as Brazil" will soon become a talking point among some of the talking heads on TV (if it isn't already). Never mind that our response is still utter garbage that's killing way more people than it could have.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fake news. I have it on good authority that Brazilians are immune to Covid19.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When they do get a bed, it's still warm.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am shocked that the "pretend it isn't happening" strategy of the world's stupid assholes (Brazil's, ours, Putin, North Korea, etc.) isn't working.

I mean, in Dumbfarkworld, wishful thinking and denial are perfectly reasonable responses to everything else.

It's like simple biology doesn't give a fark if you refuse to believe in it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Didn't Moscow have similar issues a week or two back?

/the days just sort of melt together now
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, only 80 km from here...

Ward ready for up to 50 Covid-19 patients
 
FarkQued
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Its heading into winter in the southern hemisphere, then it will be our turn again.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
that is a lot of people...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LarrySouth: Meanwhile, only 80 km from here...

Ward ready for up to 50 Covid-19 patients


Australia initially muffed handling this but rapidly got on the ball. You'd much rather have the ward and not need it than the other way around.

In terms of cases, Brazil is now 6th, with more than France or Germany, and Russia its now 3rd, behind only Spain and the US. They are both spectacular examples of How Not To Handle This, and worse, Brazil still is basically doing nothing to stop it.

The US is partially an example of at least semi-competent handling, and partially Brazil. Alas, Brazil is currently winning, so I'm not "afraid" of losing the most-cases title anytime soon.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
1) There's a huge danger of this happening in America.  I've seen ER doctors say that this can go from one or two cases a day to a hundred cases a day without warning.

2) I wonder if the indigenous people will show the same immunity that we see in the indigenous peoples of Oceana..
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Its heading into winter in the southern hemisphere, then it will be our turn again.


I really don't think the seasons are going to make much difference. This virus transmits a lot more easily than influenza and is doing just fine right now in both cold and hot countries.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The military should overthrow Bolsonaro and string him up. This motherfarker did everything he could to murder his own people.
 
geoduck42
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I wonder if the indigenous people will show the same immunity that we see in the indigenous peoples of Oceana..


Oceana immunity? I did a quick Google and didn't find anything. Could we have a reference on that one?
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Any links to actual news outlets?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: FarkQued: Its heading into winter in the southern hemisphere, then it will be our turn again.

I really don't think the seasons are going to make much difference. This virus transmits a lot more easily than influenza and is doing just fine right now in both cold and hot countries.


Moisture seems to be the key element with this one.  Last I checked, Brazil wasn't known for its aridity.  Strong sunlight kills it pretty quickly, but sunlight isn't always strong.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I've seen ER doctors say that this can go from one or two cases a day to a hundred cases a day


Everyone has been saying that.  It's why most of the graphs show a logarithmic scale as it grows exponentially.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Brazil
Russia
United States

It appears -- and don't get too much out of this -- but it appears, just kinda sorta appears, that right-wing authoritarian leaders suck had handling actual crises. Plus two of them are outright clowns.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 minute ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: immunity that we see in the indigenous peoples of Oceana..


I spend a ton of time on fark and have never seen this assertion.

I do know the indigenous population of the USA in NOT handling this disease well, and I wouldn't be surprised if the reason for Manaus being one of the worst cities in Brazil is because of it's greater indigenous population.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.