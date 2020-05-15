 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Onion)   Exposing the bigotry of blaming a Chinese bar for the coronavirus outbreak   (ogn.theonion.com) divider line
8
    More: Satire, Journalism, Mass media, World Health Organization, Shigeru Miyamoto, Sid Meier, Nintendo Entertainment Analysis and Development, Gamer, video games  
•       •       •

833 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 8:36 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bar, bat, whatever.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone already knows Covid-19 came from the air inside Chinese bubble wrap.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even without a typo, this headline is stupid.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: Even without a typo, this headline is stupid.


I thought the typo greatly improved the headline.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bar bar bar. Bar bar-a Anne.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Bar bar bar. Bar bar-a Anne.


Don't bar Anne, she's the most fun of the group!
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm smilin'! I'm smilin'!!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.