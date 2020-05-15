 Skip to content
(Axios)   Welp, looks like Jordan might start shooting at Israel if the West Bank gets annexed   (axios.com) divider line
79
    More: Scary, Israel, Jordan, European Union, United Kingdom, West Bank, King Abdullah, Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu  
•       •       •

Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, looks like Jordan might start shooting at Israel if the West Bank gets annexed

And that'll be The Last Dance.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds like a huge gamble, even for Jordan.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody survives crossing Jordan
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scottie Pippen seen warming up.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: That sounds like a huge gamble, even for Jordan.


Political survival depends on getting ahead of popular sentiment.  Israel and Jordan have been relatively good neighbors recently, but that can change overnight.

Imagine a nuclear armed Jordan.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about nobody annex anything? Can we do this?  Is doing nothing a possibility?
 
coronavirus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jordan is going to learn about not giving the finger to dynamite monkey. Every nation has every right to defend itself, and while Israel is not blameless, I gotta admit, they have my vote in that corner of the world, and either way, I pity the fool who farks with them.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gadian: How about nobody annex anything? Can we do this?  Is doing nothing a possibility?


idk, Israel keeps annexing stuff, and the US keeps backing them while they do it... so... we *could* tell Israel to knock it off, but given Trump, I strongly doubt we will.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This would be a good time for the US to annex Baja California.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: HighOnCraic: That sounds like a huge gamble, even for Jordan.

Political survival depends on getting ahead of popular sentiment.  Israel and Jordan have been relatively good neighbors recently, but that can change overnight.

Imagine a nuclear armed Jordan.


Of all the states in that region... the last to go nuclear would be Jordan. Hell, even the Palestinians almost took them over (1970); no way they could get organized enough to build a centrifuge
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gadian: How about nobody annex anything? Can we do this?  Is doing nothing a possibility?


For Israel, no, they need that land to expand the amount of Jews that can live there so they won't feel threatened from aggression because Holocaust; which is apparently an excuse always given when someone questions apartheid of the Palestinians.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Of all the states in that region... the last to go nuclear would be Jordan. Hell, even the Palestinians almost took them over (1970); no way they could get organized enough to build a centrifuge


I'm not so sure, they already have access to photon torpedoes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They should. If someone tried to strongest and steal my land, I would fight back too.

Why is anyone surprised by this?
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gadian: How about nobody annex anything? Can we do this?  Is doing nothing a possibility?


This!^^^

I mean if they need more land can they just *not* colonize and bulldoze people's homes? There's tons of ocean just waiting for islands to be built.. not like there's hurricanes to worry about
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ranchguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jordan has most of the engineers, doctors, etc in the mid east. The King needs to show muscle so that his neighbors don't go ballistic. Normally Jordan and Israel get along....
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Jordan is going to learn about not giving the finger to dynamite monkey. Every nation has every right to defend itself, and while Israel is not blameless, I gotta admit, they have my vote in that corner of the world, and either way, I pity the fool who farks with them.


Let's see the rationale here; Israel annexes 50% of the West Bank causing a mishmash of internal strife including:
1. Further destabilizing Syria.
2. The overthrow of the Hashemite Monarchy in Jordan which would lead to the cancelation of the peace treaty with Israel.
3. Cancelation of peace talks with the Gulf states.
4. Israel becoming an even bigger global Pariah on the international stage.
/ya, it's a really dumb plan and you're even stupider if it's going to be a simple war with no consequences.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

firefly212: gadian: How about nobody annex anything? Can we do this?  Is doing nothing a possibility?

idk, Israel keeps annexing stuff, and the US keeps backing them while they do it... so... we *could* tell Israel to knock it off, but given Trump, I strongly doubt we will.


Remember who the "actual" President of the United States is right now ( Hugo the Living Doll ) and that Bibi used to sleep in his bed when he was young..

This administration will let Israel do whatever they want, and protect them no matter how evil they are.

/proud Fark antisemite™
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why now seriously
 
khatores [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: 8tReAsUrEz: Of all the states in that region... the last to go nuclear would be Jordan. Hell, even the Palestinians almost took them over (1970); no way they could get organized enough to build a centrifuge

I'm not so sure, they already have access to photon torpedoes.

[Fark user image image 766x431]


Apparently an infinite supply too...Voyager never seemed to run out of anything.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am hardcore left-wing, but one of the places where I disagree with most of the American Left is that I strongly support Israel...but not unilaterally. I support their right to exist, I think they are treated unfairly at the UN, I think that they get called out for shiat that other countries do all the time, and so on.

(Note that I'm very explicitly not saying that other countries doing something bad makes it okay for Israel to do something bad. I want Israel to only do good things, but it's like a teacher who sees two kids fighting but only ever punishes one of them...it doesn't give the punished kid any incentive to be good if he knows he's going to get punished no matter what and the other one isn't.)

But "supporting" something also means correcting them when they're wrong, and they're wrong a lot. Like in thinking they should annex part of the West Bank, for example.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

8tReAsUrEz: Marcus Aurelius: HighOnCraic: That sounds like a huge gamble, even for Jordan.

Political survival depends on getting ahead of popular sentiment.  Israel and Jordan have been relatively good neighbors recently, but that can change overnight.

Imagine a nuclear armed Jordan.

Of all the states in that region... the last to go nuclear would be Jordan. Hell, even the Palestinians almost took them over (1970); no way they could get organized enough to build a centrifuge


Israel had no problem stealing from us what the material needed and getting help from one of the worst regimes in History (SA) to build their nukes.. I'm sure Jordan can get some help from Lil Kim or Pakistan if they really wanted to...
 
Trevt
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Jordan is going to learn about not giving the finger to dynamite monkey. Every nation has every right to defend itself, and while Israel is not blameless, I gotta admit, they have my vote in that corner of the world, and either way, I pity the fool who farks with them.


Yeah see Israel is stealing land, pushing folks off said land and seems to think they can do that and dump several million angry, dispossessed folks on Jordan and say "what are you gonna do about it"
So I think you do not expect Jordan to defend itself. Which is hypocritical.
Also lots of people are going to move from having very little to lose to having nothing to lose and it's totally Bibi's fault.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

khatores: [Fark user image 425x425]


It's already a shooting war!
 
dwrash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: gadian: How about nobody annex anything? Can we do this?  Is doing nothing a possibility?

For Israel, no, they need that land to expand the amount of Jews that can live there so they won't feel threatened from aggression because Holocaust; which is apparently an excuse always given when someone questions apartheid of the Palestinians.


In many parts of the world they are making it tougher and tougher on the local Jews, so much so that they are leaving and the logical place for them to go is to Israel.  Israel needs room to settle them, so they have a land crunch and a need to ever expand their territory.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trevt: coronavirus: Jordan is going to learn about not giving the finger to dynamite monkey. Every nation has every right to defend itself, and while Israel is not blameless, I gotta admit, they have my vote in that corner of the world, and either way, I pity the fool who farks with them.

Yeah see Israel is stealing land, pushing folks off said land and seems to think they can do that and dump several million angry, dispossessed folks on Jordan and say "what are you gonna do about it"
So I think you do not expect Jordan to defend itself. Which is hypocritical.
Also lots of people are going to move from having very little to lose to having nothing to lose and it's totally Bibi's fault.


Dumping a bunch of angry dispossessed Palestinians on Jordan means the Hashemite Monarchy, in addition to the peace agreement, is overthrown and canceled. It's unclear how nobody realizes this.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I thought Jordan was the cool, chill country in that shiathole region. At least different than the bloodthirsty Syrias, Israels, and Lebanons of the world.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Nobody survives crossing Jordan


Not even Jill Hennessy?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think Jordan is really talking about a major Palestinian insurrection.  I don't think Jordan wants to get into a shooting war.  besides, if Jordan really cared about the West Bank they would never have ceded their claim to it.  Remember, before the 1967 War it was part of Jordan but ultimately Hussein saw the Palestinians as a threat to his rule over Jordan so he was more than happy to cut them loose.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: HighOnCraic: That sounds like a huge gamble, even for Jordan.

Political survival depends on getting ahead of popular sentiment.  Israel and Jordan have been relatively good neighbors recently, but that can change overnight.

Imagine a nuclear armed Jordan.


He doesn't need nuclear arms.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


He's good enough, he's smart enough, and gosh-darnit, people like him.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Political survival depends on getting ahead of popular sentiment. Israel and Jordan have been relatively good neighbors recently, but that can change overnight.

Imagine a nuclear armed Jordan.


Jordan, if anything, hates the Palestinians more than Israel does. Palestinians are basically the CSA of Jordan.

The game will be a lot of saber rattling, followed by a whole lot of hot air while Israel brings their borders into connection, and then nothing more is ever said once the Palestinians disappear.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Welp, looks like Jordan might start shooting at Israel if the West Bank gets annexed

This situation could use some Pax, son.
 
Two16
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ranchguy: Jordan has most of the engineers, doctors, etc in the mid east. The King needs to show muscle so that his neighbors don't go ballistic. Normally Jordan and Israel get along....


Israel doesn't "get along" with any nation, state, or peoples.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Even when Jordan teamed up with Egypt and Syria to attack Israel they got their ass handed to them in under a week. I doubt they are going to fare much better.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Quick! Get Jared over there. He'll fix it.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

coronavirus: Jordan is going to learn about not giving the finger to dynamite monkey. Every nation has every right to defend itself, and while Israel is not blameless, I gotta admit, they have my vote in that corner of the world, and either way, I pity the fool who farks with them.


Nah that's bullshiat.  There is no "right side" on this.  The Gaza strip is the world's biggest ghetto. Yes I used that term intentionally.  The Israeli government is a bunch of neofascists, they have become are exactly what they fled from.

The Palestinian government is no better.


It's a cycle of murder that will not end until someone else comes in and takes all their toys (guns) away and smacks them upside the head and tells them to stop being murderous fascists and terrorists.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Marcus Aurelius: Political survival depends on getting ahead of popular sentiment. Israel and Jordan have been relatively good neighbors recently, but that can change overnight.

Imagine a nuclear armed Jordan.

Jordan, if anything, hates the Palestinians more than Israel does. Palestinians are basically the CSA of Jordan.

The game will be a lot of saber rattling, followed by a whole lot of hot air while Israel brings their borders into connection, and then nothing more is ever said once the Palestinians disappear.


That's what a lot of Farkers don't get*. The Palestinian leadership and majority are basically Klukkers, Branch Dildonians, and similar hate groups, just in the Middle East.

/*Being charitable as to their actual beliefs, understanding, and intentions.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So if it happens before November does Trump respond with Nukes or shrug and say Not America's Business?
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: I am hardcore left-wing, but one of the places where I disagree with most of the American Left is that I strongly support Israel...but not unilaterally. I support their right to exist, I think they are treated unfairly at the UN, I think that they get called out for shiat that other countries do all the time, and so on.

(Note that I'm very explicitly not saying that other countries doing something bad makes it okay for Israel to do something bad. I want Israel to only do good things, but it's like a teacher who sees two kids fighting but only ever punishes one of them...it doesn't give the punished kid any incentive to be good if he knows he's going to get punished no matter what and the other one isn't.)

But "supporting" something also means correcting them when they're wrong, and they're wrong a lot. Like in thinking they should annex part of the West Bank, for example.


The American left doesn't support Israel's behavior because they're literally acting like nazis.  That doesn't make the behavior of the Palestinian government OK either. It's possible to say both are wrong.


Supporting the Israeli government makes one a supporter of fascism.  Full farking stop.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We haven't had a world war in a while. Trump did want to bring our country back to the 1950s.  This was a common threat back then.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't hate Israel but Bibi can go fark himself.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I thought Jordan was the cool, chill country in that shiathole region. At least different than the bloodthirsty Syrias, Israels, and Lebanons of the world.


As others have pointed out: Annexation of the west bank is a direct threat to their survival as a nation.

Even the cool guy gets pissed when appropriate
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

runwiz: Remember, before the 1967 War it was part of Jordan but ultimately Hussein saw the Palestinians as a threat to his rule over Jordan so he was more than happy to cut them loose.


There are still plenty of Palestinian refugees living the "high life" in Jordan. A lot of resentment amongst the working class there - the last thing the Jordanians want is even more of them fleeing across the Allenby Bridge.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kazan: coronavirus: Jordan is going to learn about not giving the finger to dynamite monkey. Every nation has every right to defend itself, and while Israel is not blameless, I gotta admit, they have my vote in that corner of the world, and either way, I pity the fool who farks with them.

Nah that's bullshiat.  There is no "right side" on this.  The Gaza strip is the world's biggest ghetto. Yes I used that term intentionally.  The Israeli government is a bunch of neofascists, they have become are exactly what they fled from.

The Palestinian government is no better.


It's a cycle of murder that will not end until someone else comes in and takes all their toys (guns) away and smacks them upside the head and tells them to stop being murderous fascists and terrorists.


Gaza Strip has open access to Egypt, but strangely even the Egyptians restricted access.  It is almost as if they think Hamas can't be trusted or something...
 
floydw
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Iran should just nuke Israel and get it over with. There will never be peace as long as the the Israeli lust for Lebensraum goes unchecked.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Kazan: coronavirus: Jordan is going to learn about not giving the finger to dynamite monkey. Every nation has every right to defend itself, and while Israel is not blameless, I gotta admit, they have my vote in that corner of the world, and either way, I pity the fool who farks with them.

Nah that's bullshiat.  There is no "right side" on this.  The Gaza strip is the world's biggest ghetto. Yes I used that term intentionally.  The Israeli government is a bunch of neofascists, they have become are exactly what they fled from.

The Palestinian government is no better.


It's a cycle of murder that will not end until someone else comes in and takes all their toys (guns) away and smacks them upside the head and tells them to stop being murderous fascists and terrorists.

Gaza Strip has open access to Egypt, but strangely even the Egyptians restricted access.  It is almost as if they think Hamas can't be trusted or something...


You'll note that I didn't defend Hamas either.

I will point out that Hamas replaced more reasonable and moderate leadership because the Israeli government consistently strangled the economy of Gaza.


It's a shiat sandwich and a cycle of hate and murder and they're all at fault.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kazan: Lord Dimwit: I am hardcore left-wing, but one of the places where I disagree with most of the American Left is that I strongly support Israel...but not unilaterally. I support their right to exist, I think they are treated unfairly at the UN, I think that they get called out for shiat that other countries do all the time, and so on.

(Note that I'm very explicitly not saying that other countries doing something bad makes it okay for Israel to do something bad. I want Israel to only do good things, but it's like a teacher who sees two kids fighting but only ever punishes one of them...it doesn't give the punished kid any incentive to be good if he knows he's going to get punished no matter what and the other one isn't.)

But "supporting" something also means correcting them when they're wrong, and they're wrong a lot. Like in thinking they should annex part of the West Bank, for example.

The American left doesn't support Israel's behavior because they're literally acting like nazis.  That doesn't make the behavior of the Palestinian government OK either. It's possible to say both are wrong.


Supporting the Israeli government makes one a supporter of fascism.  Full farking stop.


Subtract inaccurate buzzwords and the total value of your comment is below zero.
 
floydw
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Kazan: Lord Dimwit: I am hardcore left-wing, but one of the places where I disagree with most of the American Left is that I strongly support Israel...but not unilaterally. I support their right to exist, I think they are treated unfairly at the UN, I think that they get called out for shiat that other countries do all the time, and so on.

(Note that I'm very explicitly not saying that other countries doing something bad makes it okay for Israel to do something bad. I want Israel to only do good things, but it's like a teacher who sees two kids fighting but only ever punishes one of them...it doesn't give the punished kid any incentive to be good if he knows he's going to get punished no matter what and the other one isn't.)

But "supporting" something also means correcting them when they're wrong, and they're wrong a lot. Like in thinking they should annex part of the West Bank, for example.

The American left doesn't support Israel's behavior because they're literally acting like nazis.  That doesn't make the behavior of the Palestinian government OK either. It's possible to say both are wrong.


Supporting the Israeli government makes one a supporter of fascism.  Full farking stop.


The biggest difference is Palestinians are fighting to defend their ancestral home while American and European immigrants are fighting to steal more land to go with the stolen land they already have.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kazan: American-Irish eyes: Kazan: coronavirus: Jordan is going to learn about not giving the finger to dynamite monkey. Every nation has every right to defend itself, and while Israel is not blameless, I gotta admit, they have my vote in that corner of the world, and either way, I pity the fool who farks with them.

Nah that's bullshiat.  There is no "right side" on this.  The Gaza strip is the world's biggest ghetto. Yes I used that term intentionally.  The Israeli government is a bunch of neofascists, they have become are exactly what they fled from.

The Palestinian government is no better.


It's a cycle of murder that will not end until someone else comes in and takes all their toys (guns) away and smacks them upside the head and tells them to stop being murderous fascists and terrorists.

Gaza Strip has open access to Egypt, but strangely even the Egyptians restricted access.  It is almost as if they think Hamas can't be trusted or something...

You'll note that I didn't defend Hamas either.

I will point out that Hamas replaced more reasonable and moderate leadership because the Israeli government consistently strangled the economy of Gaza.


It's a shiat sandwich and a cycle of hate and murder and they're all at fault.


They weren't, Gaza could easily have had gotten along but, they just couldn't remember to stop killing Egyptians...  By your logic South Korea should be a backwater because, its northern neighbors locked down the boarder.  The fact of the matter is no neighboring country wants to truly deal with the Palestinian people's shiat because generally they aren't good neighbors.
 
