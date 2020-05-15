 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   And there it is, the stupidest thing I'll read all day   (yahoo.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I read The End of Money, in which bar codes and airlines no longer accepting cash means an end of money and end times and it's all predicted by Revelation. Believe me--that summary makes the book seem more coherent than it actually was. I definitely lost brain cells. So, that article weren't nuthin.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course these vaccines aren't the sign of the Beast.  They don't need it.  The bath soap and body lotion that you use on your hands and face that come packaged in a bottle with a bar code is the real way they're marking you.  Same with the food you purchase.  The mark on the container or packaging imprints on the product within.

In fact, that's the case with everything you purchase from a store.  It is all marked.  The Beast's imprint is everywhere.  Don't you people realize that you are too late?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok

Remember when barcodes were the sign of the beast? Or debit cards? Or debit cards with your face on them? Or tattoos? Or chip implants? Or books that weren't religious? Or anything else that scares wittle weligous peeples. Now they need a blanky and a hug.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
5And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.
6And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.
7And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.
8And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.
9If any man have an ear, let him hear.
10He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints.
11And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.
12And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.
13And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men,
14And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.
15And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.
16And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

I wonder if he'll be forced to step down for medical reasons after forty-two months...
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's utterly ridiculous.  Everyone knows it's the nanites in the vaccine solution they give you.  They get into your bloodstream and start rejiggering your DNA.  It happens slowly at first, you start craving kale and wanting to check out Whole Foods.  Then you start thinking socks and sandals make good fashion sense, and CNN really isn't so bad, I mean, that Don Lemon guy is pretty hot, even if he is gay, and there's nothing wrong with that.  Next thing you know you're fighting for Planned Parenthood, thinking universal healthcare is a good idea, resenting the rich and powerful, not understanding what's wrong with immigrants, and voting liberal!   Is that what you want?  IS IT?
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user image

If this person is normal, it's only because she's surrounded by other fanatics. Also, normal people don't say things like, "I might sound like a fanatic, but...".
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Ok

Remember when barcodes were the sign of the beast? Or debit cards? Or debit cards with your face on them? Or tattoos? Or chip implants? Or books that weren't religious? Or anything else that scares wittle weligous peeples. Now they need a blanky and a hug.


I remember back in the early 70s, I heard some AM radio talk show came on a station that I could only pick up after dark (when most stations had powered down) had people calling in about shiat like this.  "I was told I couldn't cash my social security check without a mark on my hand!!"

A person might change, but "people" never change.  This 'mark of the beast' shiat has been all over Facebook for weeks
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Two16
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: [Fark user image 594x27]

If this person is normal, it's only because she's surrounded by other fanatics. Also, normal people don't say things like, "I might sound like a fanatic, but...".


They also don't say "I'm normal".  It's like someone walking up to you in public who says "I have no STDs!".  The one thing you can count on about them is that their crotch counts as a Superfund site.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
OldRod:

A person might change, but "people" never change.  This 'mark of the beast' shiat has been all over Facebook for weeks


There is always a certain amount of this particular thing floating around.  It never really goes away.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 600x580]


Wrong religion.  This one is literally abut the Jews.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just remember evangelical's thing is believing fervently in imaginary things, it's their whole schtick. They can't help themselves.
 
dontpanic07042
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just wish I could remember the wake-up phrase for my sleeper cell.
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"They love the idea that they're being oppressed, and that they're being persecuted," he said, adding that evangelicals are "always on the lookout for times when the government sort of oversteps its bounds and starts to infringe upon religion."

It's like S&M, but with religion.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

phalamir: Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 600x580]

Wrong religion.  This one is literally abut the Jews.


Was the only one I had in my library. I'm lazy as fark today.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's early still.  There's plenty of stupid out there.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was it the Bible?
*clicks link*

It was FROM the bible?
Will the judges take that?

*looks up in Book of Judges*
 
tymothil [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
UPC Codes & 666: Beware the Mark of the Beast (1994)
Youtube hJjmBrz65xM
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She's worried the vaccine will "get control of us." She doesn't realize she's already a prisoner.
 
Hitchens' Personal Assistant
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My Mom started talking about this when I called her for Mother's Day. She's convinced that they are going to chip everyone with a vaccine to be able to track it. Of course, when I asked her where she heard that the answer was Facebook. She is slowly turning into my Grandma, her mom, and I never thought that would happen.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
img.discogs.comView Full Size


/bring it on, mon
//and pack up the chillum
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My niece believes this.  She also mega ticked that she didn't gat any free money becuase her and her SO haven't filed taxes since that is tithing to a god other than Jebus (give unto Caesar?  THAT'S NOT WHAT THAT MEANS)

I told her she should call the IRS and complain.  Be funny if she did.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A child told to dress in a specific costume or else God will be mad is involved in the fight against "Gaining Consent Through Manipulation".

Maybe she's taking them down from the inside.
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dontpanic07042: [Fark user image 554x558]


Darwin bomb: roll 2d8 damage for direct impact.  Adjacent characters must roll 16 or higher to save else suffer 2d4 splash damage

The problem is that darn splash damage.  Otherwise, I'd say: let them fly.
 
toejam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She believes their interest in developing a coronavirus vaccine is "driven by money" as well as "a socialist agenda" designed to "get control of us."

smh
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Certainly not surprising
 
Nimbull
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Could make a Rapture Box and have them all get in to that so when the inevitable happens they won't infect anyone else in their little boxed in town.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Hitchens' Personal Assistant: My Mom started talking about this when I called her for Mother's Day. She's convinced that they are going to chip everyone with a vaccine to be able to track it. Of course, when I asked her where she heard that the answer was Facebook. She is slowly turning into my Grandma, her mom, and I never thought that would happen.


Alternate Headline:  Millions of Americans Who Spend All Day on Their Computers and Smartphones Are Concerned About Being Tracked With a Chip.
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good. No medicine for crackpots, stop wasting money. God will sort them out.
 
corseil [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Day isn't over yet.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xai: I wonder if he'll be forced to step down for medical reasons after forty-two months...


We talking Solar or Lunar Months?

We're about 2 months out for Solar, and about a month out for Lunar.
 
rogue49
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's all magic
Doncha know?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You say that now.

Until Trump flips on his vaccine thing and makes this his policy.
 
rcain
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Ok

Remember when barcodes were the sign of the beast? Or debit cards? Or debit cards with your face on them? Or tattoos? Or chip implants? Or books that weren't religious? Or anything else that scares wittle weligous peeples. Now they need a blanky and a hug.


Ya, you'd think but it turns out it was the Ralph's Value Club Card all along
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Evangelicals..."

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Everything is a sign of the devil or the end times to these nuts.

If all you have is a biblehammer, everything is a devilnail. Or something.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: phalamir: Nick Nostril: [Fark user image 600x580]

Wrong religion.  This one is literally abut the Jews.

Was the only one I had in my library. I'm lazy as fark today.


Oh.  Then carry on then.  If there is a Jews for Jesus, there is probably a Jews for Xenu.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
As stupid as destroying the social and economic fabric of the country over a disease with a 0.2% fatality rate?  That kind of stupid?  You're kidding yourselves if you think you're acting any more rationally than these idiots.
 
RaptorLC
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Xai: 5And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.
6And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.
7And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.
8And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.
9If any man have an ear, let him hear.
10He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints.
11And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.
12And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.
13And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men,
14And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.
15And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.
16And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:
17And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.
18Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his ...


The words in MAGA have 4, 7, 5, and 5 words respectively. 7x4x5x5 = 700.

Good Christians need to abstain from impure thoughts, and some of the most rabid cultists make it a point to not masturbate. Thus, they abstain from porn. Rule 34 says there's porn of everything.

700 - 34 = 666

STUDY IT THE FARK OUT PEOPLE!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Ok

Remember when barcodes were the sign of the beast? Or debit cards? Or debit cards with your face on them? Or tattoos? Or chip implants? Or books that weren't religious? Or anything else that scares wittle weligous peeples. Now they need a blanky and a hug.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: "Evangelicals..."

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 215x234]

Everything is a sign of the devil or the end times to these nuts.

If all you have is a biblehammer, everything is a devilnail. Or something.


Which is totally different from the "atheist" Left, to whom everything is a sign of climate change or the end of America*

*until we elect a Democratic president.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: As stupid as destroying the social and economic fabric of the country over a disease with a 0.2% fatality rate?  That kind of stupid?  You're kidding yourselves if you think you're acting any more rationally than these idiots.


Wow!  Really makes you think.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Creationists vs. Darwin: the final battle
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just get a religious exemption and then die.
Problem solved.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lose enough parents, watch enough children die... They'll take the vaccine.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
On the one hand, death is a bad thing.
On the other hand, if all the idiots off themselves, the rest of us would have a nicer world in which to live.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What if the vaccine isn't administered on your hand or forehead?  The Bible pretty clearly states that the mark of the beast will be on your hand or forehead, so if it's not in one of those two places then it's not the mark of the beast.  Study it out!
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was in Daiso this morning (Japanese store). Mandatory masks...etc (Fort Worth) and they had a sign stating they only are taking exact change and would not break any size bill. They also waved $10 minimum on credit cards. Clerk had mask, face shield and gloves. I was there to buy wipes limit 2. I bought 2, wife bought 2.
 
