 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click On Detroit)   In 2018, a co-owner of a bookstore published "Notes from a Public Typewriter" after receiving thousands of anonymous submissions on his bookstore's typewriter. Now the "typewriter" has gone virtual and is accepting new submissions. Care to leave one?   (clickondetroit.com) divider line
17
    More: Interesting, Coffee, Publishing, ANN ARBOR, Typewriter, list of things, Peony, Public, Public safety  
•       •       •

256 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 3:20 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tom Hanks can now cast away his typewriter.
 
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two spaces after a period.  Nice!
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
WEEDLORD BONERHITLER
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now is the time for all quick brown foxes to come to the aid of their party and jump over the lazy dog.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Help - I'm one of an infinite number of monkeys chained to a typewriter.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Help! I'm a bug!
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I used to read this blog run by a guy who owns a used book store where he would scan and post all the things he found in old books that came through his place.  Cannot for the life of me find it now.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Help! I'm a bug!


You're not a bug. You're a FEATURE!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This seems VERY familiar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: I used to read this blog run by a guy who owns a used book store where he would scan and post all the things he found in old books that came through his place.  Cannot for the life of me find it now.


FOUND Magazine compiles stuff that people find and send into them, mostly notes, lists, photos, etc. but it's not limited to what they find in books - can be interesting, all kinds of things with no context, sometimes rather poignant.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Peter Weyland: I used to read this blog run by a guy who owns a used book store where he would scan and post all the things he found in old books that came through his place.  Cannot for the life of me find it now.

FOUND Magazine compiles stuff that people find and send into them, mostly notes, lists, photos, etc. but it's not limited to what they find in books - can be interesting, all kinds of things with no context, sometimes rather poignant.


Forgot to say, there's a website as well.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It was like that when I got here.
 
Skyd1v
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Help! I'm a bug!


Fark user imageView Full Size


I may or may not have been known to type "Help!  I'm a bug!" into random documents when co-workers leave their machines unlocked...

/no one gets it anymore.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Skyd1v: dionysusaur: Help! I'm a bug!

[Fark user image image 211x264]

I may or may not have been known to type "Help!  I'm a bug!" into random documents when co-workers leave their machines unlocked...

/no one gets it anymore.


Just those of us able to read C&H when it first ran.
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And I said if I could walk like that, I wouldn't need talcum powder.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: dionysusaur: Help! I'm a bug!

You're not a bug. You're a FEATURE!


Aw, sweet.  Thank you!
 
Mouser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
donmarquis.orgView Full Size


wanted for questioning.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.