(Ozy)   This pandemic might actually end up saving the National Parks system   (ozy.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if it keeps the people out it will.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The demand for parks at every level is higher than is provided for or maintained. You want to save parks, you need to restrict people or put a lot more money in.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not if Trump opens them up for logging, strip mining and oil exploration.
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The National Park System needs saving? Who knew?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Save it from what?  Republicans trying to mine it, log it, turn it into a pasture, or build houses on it?
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much point to it unless you're going to solve climate change as well. A bit like closing the barn after the horses have gone.

/ grump
/ grump, grump
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

edmo: The demand for parks at every level is higher than is provided for or maintained. You want to save parks, you need to restrict people or put a lot more money in.


The $80 I paid for an America the Beautiful pass plus the $50 for a state park pass should be going somewhere.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Republicans hate them, so they are going away and will be fully gone pretty soon.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They really could start charging more per vehicle entry, with higher amounts for tour buses. Higher demand would seem to necessitate that.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Money's got to be cut form the budget somehow. You can bet the National Park System will be near the top of the list to cut funding to, especially if Republicans are doing the cutting.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Republicans hate them, so they are going away and will be fully gone pretty soon.


We don't hate them at all.  We just make fun of all the tourist that come flocking in every year.

As the joke here goes: Yellowstone is where people from Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho go to experience crowds, traffic jams and road rage.  The Parks are nice, but I'll settle for the public lands that have a fraction of the people.

/even if that area has been mined, logged and/or grazed.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HeadLever: Begoggle: Republicans hate them, so they are going away and will be fully gone pretty soon.

We don't hate them at all.  We just make fun of all the tourist that come flocking in every year.

As the joke here goes: Yellowstone is where people from Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho go to experience crowds, traffic jams and road rage.  The Parks are nice, but I'll settle for the public lands that have a fraction of the people.

/even if that area has been mined, logged and/or grazed.


Your death cult leaders definitely hate them, and you vote for them.
So explain the difference.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The National Park System is one of the greatest achievements of the United States. They should never need saving and their funding (which is a pittance in the grand scheme of things) should never be in doubt.
 
wow just wow
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: HeadLever: Begoggle: Republicans hate them, so they are going away and will be fully gone pretty soon.

We don't hate them at all.  We just make fun of all the tourist that come flocking in every year.

As the joke here goes: Yellowstone is where people from Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho go to experience crowds, traffic jams and road rage.  The Parks are nice, but I'll settle for the public lands that have a fraction of the people.

/even if that area has been mined, logged and/or grazed.

Your death cult leaders definitely hate them, and you vote for them.
So explain the difference.


So we can watch over zealous asshats like you make wild BS inflammatory comments.  Seriously, pull your head out of your ass and breath in something than your own gaseous byproduct.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wow just wow: Begoggle: HeadLever: Begoggle: Republicans hate them, so they are going away and will be fully gone pretty soon.

We don't hate them at all.  We just make fun of all the tourist that come flocking in every year.

As the joke here goes: Yellowstone is where people from Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho go to experience crowds, traffic jams and road rage.  The Parks are nice, but I'll settle for the public lands that have a fraction of the people.

/even if that area has been mined, logged and/or grazed.

Your death cult leaders definitely hate them, and you vote for them.
So explain the difference.

So we can watch over zealous asshats like you make wild BS inflammatory comments.  Seriously, pull your head out of your ass and breath in something than your own gaseous byproduct.


You guys don't believe in gaseous byproducts.
 
wow just wow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Begoggle: wow just wow: Begoggle: HeadLever: Begoggle: Republicans hate them, so they are going away and will be fully gone pretty soon.

We don't hate them at all.  We just make fun of all the tourist that come flocking in every year.

As the joke here goes: Yellowstone is where people from Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho go to experience crowds, traffic jams and road rage.  The Parks are nice, but I'll settle for the public lands that have a fraction of the people.

/even if that area has been mined, logged and/or grazed.

Your death cult leaders definitely hate them, and you vote for them.
So explain the difference.

So we can watch over zealous asshats like you make wild BS inflammatory comments.  Seriously, pull your head out of your ass and breath in something than your own gaseous byproduct.

You guys don't believe in gaseous byproducts.


I don't know.  I believe you are a windbag, and your release is surely a byproduct of ignorance.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Your death cult leaders definitely hate them, and you vote for them.


Who is my 'death cult leader"?  Trump?  Little?

it was Trump administration that pulled the plug on the dumb plan that some Republican Lawmakers had to privatize public lands.

Many of us that live in areas where there is lots of public lands understand that much of them were set up in the beginning to be multiple use. This was, obviously not including the NP system.   So for most of us that live here, we can understand that you can have both a natural resource industry and still love the land.  It is what provides for many of us, both in terms of work and in terms of recreation.

No one that I know wants to do any of this inside a National Park.  Those areas are set aside as the Nation's Playground.  that does not bother us at all.

Your point appears to be nothing but a platitude.
 
adj_m [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wow just wow: Begoggle: HeadLever: Begoggle: Republicans hate them, so they are going away and will be fully gone pretty soon.

We don't hate them at all.  We just make fun of all the tourist that come flocking in every year.

As the joke here goes: Yellowstone is where people from Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho go to experience crowds, traffic jams and road rage.  The Parks are nice, but I'll settle for the public lands that have a fraction of the people.

/even if that area has been mined, logged and/or grazed.

Your death cult leaders definitely hate them, and you vote for them.
So explain the difference.

So we can watch over zealous asshats like you make wild BS inflammatory comments.  Seriously, pull your head out of your ass and breath in something than your own gaseous byproduct.


Ahh so you're destroying your own national parks to stiggit to the libs. That tracks.

Republicans have slashed National Park budgets as well as the EPA, and continue to open up public land for development. At least have a basic idea of what the people you've helped put in office are doing.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: The National Park System needs saving? Who knew?


The people who have been saying the parks and their infrastructure have been criminally underfunded for decades?
 
HeadLever
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: They should never need saving and their funding (which is a pittance in the grand scheme of things) should never be in doubt.


Problem is that it is funded in two different ways - through admittance fees and through the general fund.  These fluctuate year on year, so it can be difficult to balance the two.

But you are mostly correct.  The pressure to cut the general fund side of things does cause issues and uncertainty.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: edmo: The demand for parks at every level is higher than is provided for or maintained. You want to save parks, you need to restrict people or put a lot more money in.

The $80 I paid for an America the Beautiful pass plus the $50 for a state park pass should be going somewhere.


Oh they did go somewhere, probably to subsidize below cost cattle grazing for rugged bootstrap "ranchers" like the Bundys
 
HeadLever
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

adj_m: Ahh so you're destroying your own national parks to stiggit to the libs.


Which National Park are we destroying? Be specific.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Oh they did go somewhere, probably to subsidize below cost cattle grazing for rugged bootstrap "ranchers" like the Bundys


Grazing is not generally allowed in National Parks.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HeadLever: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Oh they did go somewhere, probably to subsidize below cost cattle grazing for rugged bootstrap "ranchers" like the Bundys

Grazing is not generally allowed in National Parks.


No, but NPS funding comes from the Department of the Interior which also oversees the BLM and the Forest Service, two groups that do allow grazing. And since money is a fungible commodity, every dollar given to a welfare cowboy is one that isn't given to the Parks.
 
wow just wow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

adj_m: wow just wow: Begoggle: HeadLever: Begoggle: Republicans hate them, so they are going away and will be fully gone pretty soon.

We don't hate them at all.  We just make fun of all the tourist that come flocking in every year.

As the joke here goes: Yellowstone is where people from Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho go to experience crowds, traffic jams and road rage.  The Parks are nice, but I'll settle for the public lands that have a fraction of the people.

/even if that area has been mined, logged and/or grazed.

Your death cult leaders definitely hate them, and you vote for them.
So explain the difference.

So we can watch over zealous asshats like you make wild BS inflammatory comments.  Seriously, pull your head out of your ass and breath in something than your own gaseous byproduct.

Ahh so you're destroying your own national parks to stiggit to the libs. That tracks.

Republicans have slashed National Park budgets as well as the EPA, and continue to open up public land for development. At least have a basic idea of what the people you've helped put in office are doing.


Hey, stay in Canada.  We folks that live here in what folks like you describe as "flyover", "redneck", "racist" land are far better stewards of the land than you city shiatlickers could ever fathom.  The biggest problem we have are all the urban morons that think they know something, guess what, you don't.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

HeadLever: Begoggle: Republicans hate them, so they are going away and will be fully gone pretty soon.

We don't hate them at all.  We just make fun of all the tourist that come flocking in every year.

As the joke here goes: Yellowstone is where people from Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho go to experience crowds, traffic jams and road rage.  The Parks are nice, but I'll settle for the public lands that have a fraction of the people.

/even if that area has been mined, logged and/or grazed.


Enjoy.

i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HeadLever: Begoggle: Republicans hate them, so they are going away and will be fully gone pretty soon.

We don't hate them at all.  We just make fun of all the tourist that come flocking in every year.

As the joke here goes: Yellowstone is where people from Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho go to experience crowds, traffic jams and road rage.  The Parks are nice, but I'll settle for the public lands that have a fraction of the people.

/even if that area has been mined, logged and/or grazed.


Yeah, well, when they're gone, and there's literally nothing in your cultural desert of a red state to attract interest outside the borders, making other states less interested in your economic welfare year over year, good luck getting investment or keeping small businesses running. I'm sure the tech centers of the world are just lining up to make Idaho the next Silicon Valley.

I'm within 100 miles of two rural towns that simply wouldn't exist if not for the parks and wilderness system and the revenue they bring in. They'd just be three more economically-depressed manufacturing backwaters with pretty scenery.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: No, but NPS funding comes from the Department of the Interior which also oversees the BLM and the Forest Service, two groups that do allow grazing.


Correct, though Forest Service is actually a Department of Agriculture department (little known fact).

And since money is a fungible commodity, every dollar given to a welfare cowboy is one that isn't given to the Parks

Ranchers (at least the ones not named Bundy) pay the federal government for their ability to  Graze.  Not sure where you are getting the welfare part from, other than a talking point you have heard along the way.

/if you are only talking about Bundy, then feel free to ridicule and mock
//I won't stop you here.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HeadLever: adj_m: Ahh so you're destroying your own national parks to stiggit to the libs.

Which National Park are we destroying? Be specific.


"President Trump's executive order last week will make it easier for companies to drill for oil and gas in some of our countries beloved national parks, including the Everglades and the Grand Tetons. His order mandated federal agencies including the National Park Service to review or rescind several critical rules that protect our parks from oil and gas development."

https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/go-​o​utside/national-parks-open-drilling/
 
HeadLever
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: Enjoy.


You realize that incident was a direct result of the EPA under the Obama Administration, right?

And one of the reasons that I went into Environmental Engineering is to work on project that help mines to clean deal with their environmental issues.

/did my Graduate Thesis on a mine problem.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: "President Trump's executive order last week will make it easier for companies to drill for oil and gas in some of our countries beloved national parks, including the Everglades and the Grand Tetons. His order mandated federal agencies including the National Park Service to review or rescind several critical rules that protect our parks from oil and gas development."

https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/go-o​utside/national-parks-open-drilling/


From you link:

Several national parks are jointly owned by the government and private oil and gas companies,

/emphasis mine

If the land is not fully owned by the federal government, it is a National Park with and asterisk by its name.
 
zeaper12
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: HeadLever: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Oh they did go somewhere, probably to subsidize below cost cattle grazing for rugged bootstrap "ranchers" like the Bundys

Grazing is not generally allowed in National Parks.

No, but NPS funding comes from the Department of the Interior which also oversees the BLM and the Forest Service, two groups that do allow grazing. And since money is a fungible commodity, every dollar given to a welfare cowboy is one that isn't given to the Parks.


Actually the forest service is part of the department of agriculture.

As for the BLM it is separated from the National Park Service, but yeah they are both in the Department of Interior.
 
