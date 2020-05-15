 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Air Force)   F-22 crashes in Florida. Pilot ejected and has been recovered safely. Fortunately it was for routine training mission and not on a vanity health care fly by   (eglin.af.mil) divider line
40
    More: News  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 1:50 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
>Buzz<
"Alex, what is "A fast way to blow $150 Million?"
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pilot needs a change of BVD's
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A training mission you say?  Sounds like the pilot might need more training!  Really glad he is okay.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Welp, make that 186
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nogrhi: A training mission you say?  Sounds like the pilot might need more training!  Really glad he is okay.


It was ejection seat training.  He passed.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Pilot needs a change of BVD's


article left out a key point: did he walk away?

difficulty: can't really call it a "landing"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

isamudyson: >Buzz<
"Alex, what is "A fast way to blow $150 Million?"


LOL. No way you an get one that cheap.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Negative Ghostrider, the Depends are full"
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Virtually all of those "vanity fly bys" are regularly scheduled training flights that were simply re-routed.  The fly-bys here were.  The military still has to get its pilots their flight hours, maintenance crews need to stay sharp.  And, BTW, my wife is a doctor at a major medical center and she said the staff at hers got a pretty big kick out of seeing it, but you do you, you edgy half-wit.
 
synithium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This makes 5 F22s lost in training.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
subby does realize that pilots are required to maintain a certain amount of flight hours to be considered 'current', right?

/vanity health care fly overs
//count towards those hours
///IOW, they were going to be flying anyway, they just took a different flight path
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just think of how much money the air force could save by grounding the fleet for a few months.

Just think of how much money the air force blew by losing another F-22.

Think about the potential damage from an F-22 crashing into a hospital, versus a delivery truck full of PPE crashing into a hospital.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: no_tan_lines: Pilot needs a change of BVD's

article left out a key point: did he walk away?

difficulty: can't really call it a "landing"


LOL!  They didn't say did they. 'Stable condition' covers a wide area. Somewhere between 'you don't have insurance' and platinum level where they're keeping you as long as they can still bill
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Vanity healthcare flyby. Great troll, or super ignorant?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

petec: subby does realize that pilots are required to maintain a certain amount of flight hours to be considered 'current', right?

/vanity health care fly overs
//count towards those hours
///IOW, they were going to be flying anyway, they just took a different flight path


If we go to war with anybody with airplanes, the flying hours won't matter one bit.  Union or OSHA rules do not apply.  Do you think the DoD will call up the enemy and say "sorry, we can't have any aerial dogfights, because our pilots are 10 hours short on their annual flight qualification hours?".
 
arcgear
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

synithium: This makes 5 F22s lost in training.


one of the first crashes was the dumbest reason fathomable.  flight computer checks the operation of rudder, aelerons, etc... by running through the range of motion.  pilot bypassed or skipped this, took off, then computer decided now was a good time to run those automated checks

planes can do cartwheels on the ground.  but only once, unfortunately
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
t­ea­m­egli­n­[nospam-﹫-backwards]l­iam­g­*c­om?  Professional operation ya got there.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: Vanity healthcare flyby. Great troll, or super ignorant?


I guess you haven't heard of the air force airshows going on over hospitals, the fedddies' way of saying "sorry for FEMA stealing your PPE shipments, here's a bunch of airplanes flying low and loudly over you while you are doing surgery".
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

synithium: This makes 5 F22s lost in training.


No the narrative is that the f-22 is a wonder weapon worth every penny and in simulated dogfights it can destroy any enemy planes before their pilots are even enlisted in the military and that's right before it shoots missiles back in time to knock out the Vietcong and win the Vietnam war.

Nevermind that every other major procurement since then has been a shiatheap, the f-22 is a wonder weapon and you should believe me because my neighbors cousins friends dad is a fighter pilot and he says the f-22 is the most incredible machine ever imagined by man or God and that you can't even stare directly at it without bursting into tears at it's majesty.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Just think of how much money the air force could save by grounding the fleet for a few months.


Nothing bad ever happens when you defer maintenance.
 
synithium
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

arcgear: synithium: This makes 5 F22s lost in training.

one of the first crashes was the dumbest reason fathomable.  flight computer checks the operation of rudder, aelerons, etc... by running through the range of motion.  pilot bypassed or skipped this, took off, then computer decided now was a good time to run those automated checks

planes can do cartwheels on the ground.  but only once, unfortunately


Lesson obviously learned after that one.  :)
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: the_cnidarian: Vanity healthcare flyby. Great troll, or super ignorant?

I guess you haven't heard of the air force airshows going on over hospitals, the fedddies' way of saying "sorry for FEMA stealing your PPE shipments, here's a bunch of airplanes flying low and loudly over you while you are doing surgery".


Every medical professional where I work, including myself went outside to watch and loved it. Piss off
 
mathamagical [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

arcgear: synithium: This makes 5 F22s lost in training.

one of the first crashes was the dumbest reason fathomable.  flight computer checks the operation of rudder, aelerons, etc... by running through the range of motion.  pilot bypassed or skipped this, took off, then computer decided now was a good time to run those automated checks

planes can do cartwheels on the ground.  but only once, unfortunately


Sounds like some good programming to not bother to have the plane check if it's flying before running a calibration routine. Who designed that? The guys that did the Chernobyl testing routine?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

synithium: This makes 5 F22s lost in training.


That happens. Standard for all military aircraft
 
Seacop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Just think of how much money the air force could save by grounding the fleet for a few months.

Just think of how much money the air force blew by losing another F-22.

Think about the potential damage from an F-22 crashing into a hospital, versus a delivery truck full of PPE crashing into a hospital.


Again? Damn, you need a new schtick.
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My facility gets its vanity flyby later this morning.  I think we're even allowed to be still on the clock if we watch it.  Well, my area doesn't have windows, but, ostensibly, staff with windows can watch it and still be on the clock.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: rebelyell2006: Just think of how much money the air force could save by grounding the fleet for a few months.

Nothing bad ever happens when you defer maintenance.


And maintaining flight skills.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nabb1: Virtually all of those "vanity fly bys" are regularly scheduled training flights that were simply re-routed.  The fly-bys here were.  The military still has to get its pilots their flight hours, maintenance crews need to stay sharp.  And, BTW, my wife is a doctor at a major medical center and she said the staff at hers got a pretty big kick out of seeing it, but you do you, you edgy half-wit.


It's like getting a free lap dance while you're having a heart attack...sure it's a nice gesture, but I kind of need an ambulance at the moment.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's a lot of Fs, why do they fly in groups like that.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Know how I know Subby never served in the armed forces? Those "vanity" health care fly-bys are all training missions too. Flyovers for NASCAR, the Super Bowl and all that are also training missions; whether you want to believe it or not. "Training mission" in real life doesn't mean what it means in Top Gun. A vast majority of today's Air Force and Navy pilots won't ever engage in air-to-air combat; but will be required to fly over a defined area at a precise time to drop a bomb, do recon, provide CAS, or any number of other missions. So while they advertise that jets are going to do a flyover of a hospital or various hospitals, there's valuable training tasks being completed.
 
synithium
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mathamagical: synithium: This makes 5 F22s lost in training.

No the narrative is that the f-22 is a wonder weapon worth every penny and in simulated dogfights it can destroy any enemy planes before their pilots are even enlisted in the military and that's right before it shoots missiles back in time to knock out the Vietcong and win the Vietnam war.

Nevermind that every other major procurement since then has been a shiatheap, the f-22 is a wonder weapon and you should believe me because my neighbors cousins friends dad is a fighter pilot and he says the f-22 is the most incredible machine ever imagined by man or God and that you can't even stare directly at it without bursting into tears at it's majesty.


I fear the day we have to really find out what the fleet can do is only gonna be a day or two before half of us turn into crispy cinders or begin the path towards becoming a science loving irradiated mutant named Virgil or whatever.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

arcgear: synithium: This makes 5 F22s lost in training.

one of the first crashes was the dumbest reason fathomable.  flight computer checks the operation of rudder, aelerons, etc... by running through the range of motion.  pilot bypassed or skipped this, took off, then computer decided now was a good time to run those automated checks

planes can do cartwheels on the ground.  but only once, unfortunately


You'd think that they'd engineer the software so the plane wouldn't be able to perform that function with weight off wheels.
I'll bet they updated that oversight.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: synithium: This makes 5 F22s lost in training.

That happens. Standard for all military aircraft


Losing a $150,000,000 airplane is a bit significant.  Not at all like losing a $600,000 P-51 or a $4,300,000 T-6 Texas II trainer.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: no_tan_lines: Pilot needs a change of BVD's

article left out a key point: did he walk away?

difficulty: can't really call it a "landing"


Of course the Patriarchy is behind this. Always trying to dominate the outcome with their toxic masculinity.

Where is the equality?
 
ccsears [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

arcgear: synithium: This makes 5 F22s lost in training.

one of the first crashes was the dumbest reason fathomable.  flight computer checks the operation of rudder, aelerons, etc... by running through the range of motion.  pilot bypassed or skipped this, took off, then computer decided now was a good time to run those automated checks

planes can do cartwheels on the ground.  but only once, unfortunately


I worked at Edwards AFB where they tested these.  I think some of the subsequent crashes were *allegedly* caused by some kind of failure in the oxygen supply for the pilots.  They blacked out and flew into the ground.  I think it might have even happened twice.  I'm long out of that world now, but I might have known someone who might have been on the review board... beautiful plane, but very complicated.

/CFIT
//Controlled Flight into Terrain
///crash go boom.
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ficklefkrfark: Nabb1: Virtually all of those "vanity fly bys" are regularly scheduled training flights that were simply re-routed.  The fly-bys here were.  The military still has to get its pilots their flight hours, maintenance crews need to stay sharp.  And, BTW, my wife is a doctor at a major medical center and she said the staff at hers got a pretty big kick out of seeing it, but you do you, you edgy half-wit.

It's like getting a free lap dance while you're having a heart attack...sure it's a nice gesture, but I kind of need an ambulance at the moment.


Like I said - they are all (well, mostly) scheduled training flights anyway.  Flying over hospital centers instead of whatever normal route they would have taken wouldn't hurt.  No, it's not really helping tangibly, but people enjoy seeing them, and it gives people under a lot of stress right now something to look forward to, so why not?
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gadian: My facility gets its vanity flyby later this morning.  I think we're even allowed to be still on the clock if we watch it.  Well, my area doesn't have windows, but, ostensibly, staff with windows can watch it and still be on the clock.


Cnidarian thinks you should piss off.
 
arcgear
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ficklefkrfark: arcgear: synithium: This makes 5 F22s lost in training.

one of the first crashes was the dumbest reason fathomable.  flight computer checks the operation of rudder, aelerons, etc... by running through the range of motion.  pilot bypassed or skipped this, took off, then computer decided now was a good time to run those automated checks

planes can do cartwheels on the ground.  but only once, unfortunately

You'd think that they'd engineer the software so the plane wouldn't be able to perform that function with weight off wheels.
I'll bet they updated that oversight.


it's difficult to imagine the amount of bloated code crammed into one of those things.  that's just one of many instances.  on a mission to Misawa ab and crossing the international date line, they had a computer crash also.

chiefly why they have test and eval squadrons doing flights to nowhere and training missions.  it's all just a shakeout for bugs on their new toys
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These incidents used to freak me out when my brother was in Navy aviation.  Especially when they weren't giving the names pending notification.  Luckily his only mishap was a fender bender on the runway at Pensacola, and he wasn't the operator.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Crash was caused when Pilot's Top Gun mix tape jammed.
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.