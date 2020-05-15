 Skip to content
 
(Rochester First)   Class of 2020 starting to figure out that they should have commencement ceremonies where they've spent most of their youth anyway   (rochesterfirst.com) divider line
6
dkulprit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never understood the need for commencements for highschools.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a lot of shiat for recreating my school in counterstrike.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dkulprit: I never understood the need for commencements for highschools.


Um, RIT is Rochester Institute of Technology, one of the best tech schools in the country (#7 in computer science when I went there). One of 3 schools in the world with a chip fab on-site at the time. It's a very geeky place, this is actually kinda lowbrow for them, CS house had a web connected drink machine with a robot delivery system, in 1995.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

robodog: dkulprit: I never understood the need for commencements for highschools.

Um, RIT is Rochester Institute of Technology, one of the best tech schools in the country (#7 in computer science when I went there). One of 3 schools in the world with a chip fab on-site at the time. It's a very geeky place, this is actually kinda lowbrow for them, CS house had a web connected drink machine with a robot delivery system, in 1995.


Ok, a highschool like that I get.  Run of the milk public highschool that churns out average people?  Don't care.  I didn't want to go to mine.  I had family come on though, so it is what it is.  Really pointless.

I mean it's a decent school, better than a lot of other schools, but there's nothing special.  No reason to have someone whose words are as impactful as the people who stand outside of train stations with signs talk for 30 minutes +.
 
Liquid_Bacon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ugh, the only reason I went to commencement was because my family wanted to.  The last thing I wanted to do was sit in a folding chair listening to boring speaches.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dkulprit: I never understood the need for commencements for highschools.


Too make your kids feel as terrible as you were being made to go through with it.  Fairly simple.
 
