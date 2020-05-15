 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   So this means we can have all their stuff, right?   (nytimes.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, New York City, New York City residents, smartphone location data, city's wealthiest neighborhoods, Descartes Labs, New York, cellular phone towers, precise estimates  
•       •       •

592 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 2:05 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buried lede: the overt tracking of cell phone data.

Of course people with second homes outside the city will leave. They've all seen "I Am Legend."

Plus the city gets really hot in the summer.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not a repeat from 1348.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
eofftvreview.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
Only if you unmask
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
People with viable alternatives to living on top of each other during a pandemic take advantage of it? I'll fetch the Romerocopter.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The most valuable thing was their real estate.

Of course, one of the reasons why it is valuable is because they were the ones living there.

The only reason why property values are lower in Harlem and the Bronx is because the people with the wealth don't want to live near the people that live in those two boroughs.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
They all came to NJ -_-
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can I have your watch when you are dead?
 
stuffy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sorry NY Times. I only give out my Email to people I trust.
 
CptnSpldng [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcos P: They all came to NJ -_-


And they're flooding back to Cape May.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.