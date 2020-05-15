 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Hungary's Victor Orban promises to give up emergency powers 'soon,' while holding not one but four fingers to the corner of his mouth   (mynews13.com) divider line
    More: Followup, European Union, Serbia, Viktor Orban, Rule by decree, Law, Europe, Parliament, Decree  
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he does not give up his emergency powers after the destruction of Grievous, then he should be removed from office.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The first thing this asshole did with his "emergency power" to fight COVID-19 was strip away the rights of trans people.

Not sure how that helps with coronavirus, Vic.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hungary Hungary despot
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jar Jar Gives Palpatine Emergency Powers [1080p]
Youtube ZuP2wvTAj0E
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Orban also said once he gives up his ability to rule by decree, "we will give everyone the opportunity to apologize to Hungary for the false accusations they made against us in the past months."

So who would you like to kiss your injured fee fees first, Viktor? Soros or the Romanians?

/Fun fact: Fidesz regularly holds party conferences in Romania
//Imagine a Trump rally in Montreal or Matamoros
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jake_lex: The first thing this asshole did with his "emergency power" to fight COVID-19 was strip away the rights of trans people.

Not sure how that helps with coronavirus, Vic.


"We successfully defended our homeland and our performance is comparable to any country's,"

So it accomplished nothing more than that.
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: /Fun fact: Fidesz regularly holds party conferences in Romania


I assume in areas with large Hungarian diaspora?

It's a dick move to try to stir tensions with neighbors. They do a lot of shady work in Slovakia with ethnic Hungarians as well
 
Riche
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: If he does not give up his emergency powers after the destruction of Grievous, then he should be removed from office.


Was Grievous that robot with a lightsaber fetish and really bad asthma?
 
