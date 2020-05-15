 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Russia's coronavirus deaths may be higher than reported, according to exclusive reporting from the Ric Romero Institute for Timely News   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Mortality rate, Death, Russia's national death toll, Demography, total deaths, Moscow's city government, cause mortality, Public data  
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like Putin learned *something* from trump*: report like it's your golf score - divide by 2 and subtract 3 more.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, you see, all these extra deaths are just people dying because they couldn't go to the gym.  You libs are killing all these athletes by keeping them out of gyms.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Falling down elevator shaft into a hail of bullets death count is 100% accurate.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's being reported as viral defenestration.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a country where 3 different health professionals were thrown out of windows for daring to criticize the government's coronavirus response, I am SHOCKED....SHOCKED, I SAY, that they would under-report coronavirus deaths.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is so obvious, I'd believe it even if the Daily Fail reported it.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try, chinese propagonda
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is Russian for, "This is my shocked face"?
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out the best treatment for COVID-19 is to stand on a well-oiled floor near an open window.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: What is Russian for, "This is my shocked face"?


i4.hurimg.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why, this is nothing but a surge in alcohol poisoning, comrade, caused by Trump's reckless recommendations.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Russia lie to make itself look better?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also

Fark user imageView Full Size


I learned it from you, Dad!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Reverend J: What is Russian for, "This is my shocked face"?


Is that the one where they dump a bucket of water over your head and go to town some some jumper cables?
 
Juc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That's going to be the case across the board since, when shiat hits the fan, the docs are paying more attention to the living than the dead and then catch up with the paperwork and so forth after things aren't a complete shiat show.
 
whitroth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And exactly what is the actual US rate?

Sorry, not testing is not looking.
 
