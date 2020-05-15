 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 San Francisco)   Laid-off workers seeking new post-pandemic careers, possibly as scavengers, wasteland raiders, that guy with the flamethower guitar on the truck, or god forbid, even worse: Salesforce administrators   (abc7news.com) divider line
21
    More: Interesting, Unemployment, California, San Francisco Bay, San Francisco Bay Area, Employment, San Francisco, San Jose, California, Fernanda Deleon's employer  
•       •       •

519 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 7:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's another avenue
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey everybody!

We're all gonna get laid! (off)
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El Trolo: Hey everybody!

We're all gonna get laid! (off)


Well, the world needs ditch diggers too.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: El Trolo: Hey everybody!

We're all gonna get laid! (off)

Well, the world needs ditch diggers too.


I know gold diggers and ditch diggers you dont get dissed you get disfigured
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 2008 whoopsie, I survived several rounds of layoffs.  Sometimes I'd go thru the empty wings of the building and scavenge.  It totally felt like Fallout 3.  Fallout 3 having been launched in October of 2008, about a month after the shiat began to hit the fan.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: El Trolo: Hey everybody!

We're all gonna get laid! (off)

Well, the world needs ditch diggers too.


Sign me up!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Uzzah: El Trolo: Hey everybody!

We're all gonna get laid! (off)

Well, the world needs ditch diggers too.

Sign me up!

[Fark user image 497x310]


Between the well-maintained advanced equipment and professional-looking PPE, I'm guessing that's not in the US?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Salesforce Administrator?  Sounds like the guy whose garage you go to to pick up the newspapers for your route
 
camarugala
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Hey guys, Johnson just closed the Gutmann account!"

Salespeople: "WITNESS HIM!!!"
 
WithinReason
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We need field hands.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jtown: Uzzah: El Trolo: Hey everybody!

We're all gonna get laid! (off)

Well, the world needs ditch diggers too.

Sign me up!

[Fark user image 497x310]


that is one sexy machine.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I have to go to the DMV to register a work vehicle....

/ WITNESS ME!!!!
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean, the flamethrower guitar is cool, but I prefer a guitar battle axe. Doesn't need refueling. More practical for your post-apocalyptic situations.

It has always amused me that the post-apocalypse world in the movies doesn't have the internet or food or medical care, but it does have gasoline (or petrol, if you're Australian).
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: jtown: Uzzah: El Trolo: Hey everybody!

We're all gonna get laid! (off)

Well, the world needs ditch diggers too.

Sign me up!

[Fark user image 497x310]

Between the well-maintained advanced equipment and professional-looking PPE, I'm guessing that's not in the US?


I would not bet against you.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I mean, the flamethrower guitar is cool, but I prefer a guitar battle axe. Doesn't need refueling. More practical for your post-apocalyptic situations.

It has always amused me that the post-apocalypse world in the movies doesn't have the internet or food or medical care, but it does have gasoline (or petrol, if you're Australian).


Exactly.  I'm always amused when someone pulls up to a gas station years after the apocalypse event and somehow the fuel is still good.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

ASSISTANT CRACK WHORE
 
Oak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Telephone sanitizer" just might be a career with a future.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

buckwebb: Smelly Pirate Hooker: I mean, the flamethrower guitar is cool, but I prefer a guitar battle axe. Doesn't need refueling. More practical for your post-apocalyptic situations.

It has always amused me that the post-apocalypse world in the movies doesn't have the internet or food or medical care, but it does have gasoline (or petrol, if you're Australian).

Exactly.  I'm always amused when someone pulls up to a gas station years after the apocalypse event and somehow the fuel is still good.


And the pump works fine, too. And the underground storage tank still has plenty of gas. I mean, Walking Dead has addressed this to some extent, but most movies/TV shows about the end of the world don't seem to do that.

I know I'm not supposed to think about this shiat while watching a fantasy-type movie about the end of the world in which both Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy are badass champions of justice, but watching dozens of vehicles driving across the vast expanse of Australia and wondering how in the fark they got fuel in the first place (does Australia produce any fuel?), kinda takes me out of it for a second. Then I go back to not caring.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: buckwebb: Smelly Pirate Hooker: I mean, the flamethrower guitar is cool, but I prefer a guitar battle axe. Doesn't need refueling. More practical for your post-apocalyptic situations.

It has always amused me that the post-apocalypse world in the movies doesn't have the internet or food or medical care, but it does have gasoline (or petrol, if you're Australian).

Exactly.  I'm always amused when someone pulls up to a gas station years after the apocalypse event and somehow the fuel is still good.

And the pump works fine, too. And the underground storage tank still has plenty of gas. I mean, Walking Dead has addressed this to some extent, but most movies/TV shows about the end of the world don't seem to do that.

I know I'm not supposed to think about this shiat while watching a fantasy-type movie about the end of the world in which both Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy are badass champions of justice, but watching dozens of vehicles driving across the vast expanse of Australia and wondering how in the fark they got fuel in the first place (does Australia produce any fuel?), kinda takes me out of it for a second. Then I go back to not caring.


Gas Town (run by the guy with the metal nose) was built on an oil refinery.  The Bullet Farm is a city of industry and mines.  The Citadel had water and hydroponic crops and, uh, milk.  The three cities traded with each other and had a pact of mutual assistance.

A lot of that is backstory from the comics, but if you hear Furiosa's second in command talking in the beginning, when they are dropping the War Rig, he kind of explains it all.  It's a bit much to take in on the first viewing with all the other stuff happening on screen.

It actually reminds me a bit of the original movie, where you can learn a lot of plot points from radio chatter and messages over the police station's PA system, instead of through brute-force expository dialogue by main characters, which is like watching a live reading of a Wikipedia article.  Not a good way to make a movie.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: I mean, the flamethrower guitar is cool, but I prefer a guitar battle axe. Doesn't need refueling. More practical for your post-apocalyptic situations.

It has always amused me that the post-apocalypse world in the movies doesn't have the internet or food or medical care, but it does have gasoline (or petrol, if you're Australian).


*guzzoline
shiats not hard to refine.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Funny, but salesforce doesn't have administrators.
It may have some people collecting paychecks for that duty, but the CRM itself is ... Well.. If I have to say something nice, better than Siebel.
But that is like saying smarter than Trump
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.