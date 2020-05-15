 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Three year old child diagnosed with Kawasaki after contracting COVID-19; will face an uphill battle of ridicule by Harley kids who shame him for buying foreign   (wfaa.com) divider line
30
    More: Murica, Inflammation, Disease, Urinary system, Diagnosis, Illness, Infection, Abdomen, Rare  
•       •       •

522 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 1:32 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My four-year-old complained of tongue and lip pain, to the point of waking up crying. This followed a light cold, but he hasn't had a fever.

He's better now. They thought it was allergies, and he's taking OTC meds for it. Still, we're checking his temp daily and avoiding citrus and anything remotely spicy.  

This farking virus. This farking adminstration's response. Ugh.
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: My four-year-old complained of tongue and lip pain, to the point of waking up crying. This followed a light cold, but he hasn't had a fever.

He's better now. They thought it was allergies, and he's taking OTC meds for it. Still, we're checking his temp daily and avoiding citrus and anything remotely spicy.  

This farking virus. This farking adminstration's response. Ugh.


Did they test him for coronavirus?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Someone should tell that kid that it's just a little flu.  Yeesh.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least he won't leak oil all over the garage floor.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Loud pipes save lives!
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dittybopper: At least he won't leak oil all over the garage floor.


Or set off car alarms just by jogging down the street.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
On top of killing the elderly, we've got to kill kids now?!  Maybe 5,000,000 dead will boost the Dow to 30k!!  C'mon, 'Murika, we can do this!!
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What the primary symptom of Harley disease might sound like.
Bikers South Park
Youtube 9LlA0_Hv3CQ
 
SirMadness
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oh please, like there's Harley 'kids.'

Harley Mid-life-crisis-wannabe-tryhard-Boomer​s, maybe?
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cow and Saki makes the good time roll.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: dittybopper: At least he won't leak oil all over the garage floor.

Or set off car alarms just by jogging down the street.


Or just sit there mumbling "peanut butter peanut butter peanut butter" when it's not actually doing anything.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dittybopper: At least he won't leak oil all over the garage floor.


Harley's don't leak, they mark their territory!

/ that's why I own a Triumph
// and an Indian
/// need a dirt bike next
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Luse: dittybopper: At least he won't leak oil all over the garage floor.

Harley's don't leak, they mark their territory!

/ that's why I own a Triumph
// and an Indian
/// need a dirt bike next


Then you should get a Harley.

Oh, wait, you said dirt *BIKE*, not dirt *BAG*.

Nevermind.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Luse: dittybopper: At least he won't leak oil all over the garage floor.

Harley's don't leak, they mark their territory!

/ that's why I own a Triumph
// and an Indian
/// need a dirt bike next

Then you should get a Harley.

Oh, wait, you said dirt *BIKE*, not dirt *BAG*.

Nevermind.


Funny thing is I ran into a bunch of Harley guys when I was picking up my Indian from service. The comments were hilarious. 

"That thing come with a microwave?"
"Yeah, jealous?"
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah, but that little bastard is gonna ride circles around all those tatted-up dentists standing on the side of the road waiting for the AAA flatbed to take their Hogs to the shop.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
An unexpected turn of events like this is EXACTLY why the schools remain closed.

Until there's widespread information on all the consequences of this virus, people who want to suddenly reopen everything are just asking for trouble.
 
thehighesttree
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Uphill is a good place for him, it's not like a Harley can reach him there.
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: An unexpected turn of events like this is EXACTLY why the schools remain closed.

Until there's widespread information on all the consequences of this virus, people who want to suddenly reopen everything are just asking for trouble.


One of the things that pisses me off about stupid people saying stupid shiat like, "It's only 2% mortality rate!"
While that may be true more and more information is coming out saying it can fark up your respiratory and circulatory system for life.
 
dwlah [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a cow a saki might look like
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Luse: dittybopper: At least he won't leak oil all over the garage floor.

Harley's don't leak, they mark their territory!

/ that's why I own a Triumph
// and an Indian
/// need a dirt bike next

Then you should get a Harley.

Oh, wait, you said dirt *BIKE*, not dirt *BAG*.

Nevermind.


My son told me this
What's the difference between a Harley and a vacuum cleaner?
With a vacuum cleaner, the dirtbag goes on the bottom
 
1funguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Q. What are Harley-Davidson motorcycles good for?

A. Salvage

/ jk
// not a motorcycle person
/// just thought it was funny
 
noazark [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What Harley Kids might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Luse: cyberspacedout: An unexpected turn of events like this is EXACTLY why the schools remain closed.

Until there's widespread information on all the consequences of this virus, people who want to suddenly reopen everything are just asking for trouble.

One of the things that pisses me off about stupid people saying stupid shiat like, "It's only 2% mortality rate!"
While that may be true more and more information is coming out saying it can fark up your respiratory and circulatory system for life.


I've read several articles about people of all ages surviving but suffering severe permanent lung damage.
https://health.clevelandclinic.org/he​r​es-the-damage-coronavirus-covid-19-can​-do-to-your-lungs/
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Callous: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: My four-year-old complained of tongue and lip pain, to the point of waking up crying. This followed a light cold, but he hasn't had a fever.

He's better now. They thought it was allergies, and he's taking OTC meds for it. Still, we're checking his temp daily and avoiding citrus and anything remotely spicy.  

This farking virus. This farking adminstration's response. Ugh.

Did they test him for coronavirus?


Not exhibiting symptoms, doesn't work in the White House, so no.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kawasaki Lets The Good Times Roll - US TV Advertisement
Youtube NbgkkvIvswU
 
mikalmd
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wish him and his family the best of luck ..
 
rcain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Luse: / that's why I own a Triumph


Do you also wear your hair too long, and your trouser cuffs too tight?

Jethro Tull - Too Old to Rock and Roll, Too Young to Die
Youtube FrvnYG8YU0o
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Is rather have a Harley baby than a harlequin baby..
 
Callous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Callous: YabbaDabbaDouchebag: My four-year-old complained of tongue and lip pain, to the point of waking up crying. This followed a light cold, but he hasn't had a fever.

He's better now. They thought it was allergies, and he's taking OTC meds for it. Still, we're checking his temp daily and avoiding citrus and anything remotely spicy.  

This farking virus. This farking adminstration's response. Ugh.

Did they test him for coronavirus?

Not exhibiting symptoms, doesn't work in the White House, so no.


So why are you jumping to the conclusion that it's the virus if he doesn't have any of the symptoms?
 
Luse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rcain: Luse: / that's why I own a Triumph

Do you also wear your hair too long, and your trouser cuffs too tight?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FrvnYG8Y​U0o]


Chrome dome and boot cut. Altho I'd likely have my hair long if it was an actual option.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.