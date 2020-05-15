 Skip to content
(MSN) EVERYONE GET EXCITED.....then probably disappointed again. Company claims they developed an antibody that can provide "100% inhibition" of COVID-19
    Immune system, Antibody, Medicine, Protein, Sorrento Therapeutics, Dr. Henry Ji, Human body, discovery of the STI-1499 antibody  
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Handgun - Petri dish.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing is 100%
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll sooner believe the social media memes of monkeys with sniper rifles and sharks eating pizzas before I buy this even -35%
 
JDAT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wedding Cake?
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be defeated by tequila because it removes inhibitions.
 
The_Knarf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump(fox) news?? You'll excuse me if I don't jump up and down just yet...

/just lost my job due to COVID-19
//in a funk
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100%?  That's pretty bold.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think I'll wait for a little peer review before I get too pumped.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is pumping their penny stock to dump it.
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, worth throwing some money at their stock.  I've managed to make a bit riding these hype trains.

/gonna dump before market closes.
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you want zombies? Because this is how you get zombies.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Microsoft poll at the bottom: "Do you Sorrento Therapeutics's claim that STI-1499 antibodies could provide '100% inhibition' of COVID-19 is or is not possible?"

Proofread carefully to be sure you don't any words out.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At what concentration relative to binding site and ligand?  In what buffer?  BRB.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You had me at preventing 100% inhibitions, subby.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I hear that lead, when injected at the right velocity and in the right spot, is also 100% effective at preventing and/or curing the C-Virus.
 
HowiPepper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which cleaning supply chemical mix will we need to drink this week? Asking so I can get mine before the rush.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya. Gonna call bullshiat
But I'm sure Trump fo all in on it, I hope he dumps all his Putin dollars investing in the company before it goes belly up amid a shiat storm of FDA and SEC investigations
 
apunch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And we are making all our research public domain and not pursuing a patent.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm am sceptical...

Fox News has exclusively learned.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"EVERYONE GET EXCITED.....then probably disappointed again."

But enough about Subby's love life....
 
RussianPotato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Someone is pumping their penny stock to dump it.


Not exactly.  The company has a long history of the stock being worth a couple of bucks.  Seems like the company has been in a tail spin for the past 5 years.  But it's not a penny stock.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"As soon as it is infused, that patient is now immune to the disease," Dr. Brunswick said to Fox News. "For the length of time, the antibody is in that system. So, if we were approved [by the FDA] today, everyone who gets that antibody can go back to work and have no fear of catching COVID-19."

This hasn't been in clinical trials at all.  I don't say this often, but after reading that story, in my professional opinion, these authors are recklessly irresponsible.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it might be true. Then I saw it's a Fox News story.
 
darth_badger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: It will be defeated by tequila because it removes inhibitions.


I have had success in the past with a combination treatment of both tequila and Rohypnol.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There is a solution that works 100 percent," said no doctor ever.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A California-based biopharmaceutical company claims to have discovered an antibody that could shield the human body from the coronavirus and flush it out of a person's system within four days,

WOW! That's the best news I've heard all year!!!

Fox News has exclusively learned.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was the lime all the time wasn't it?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess some start up
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

apunch: And we are making all our research public domain and not pursuing a patent.


when this blows over you'll get to enjoy Business 101.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: Ya. Gonna call bullshiat
But I'm sure Trump fo all in on it, I hope he dumps all his Putin dollars investing in the company before it goes belly up amid a shiat storm of FDA and SEC investigations


....he typed, while furiously masterbating....
 
Artist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know why this was only released to Fox News-of course we know why!!! 'Cause Orange Mussolini will be on this like flies on shiat. He's gonna relentlessly promote this miracle cure to pump his stonks and be bigly and best in the cure and the 100%, let me tell you, it is the cure to cure I know this, because I was told by those and Obama was not part of what is this now to be a cure......100% Not fake news!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: "There is a solution that works 100 percent," said no doctor ever.


Dr Mengele
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this one of those 'Working with hydrofluoric acid to prevent and stop all infections.' type of situations?
---
After actually reading the article, there's something in there that seems off but I can't put my finger on it.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And when you Google Sorrentos Therapuetics you get 1000 stories about this and how it's stock price is up


From their Investors. Page

Sorrento's lead programs with short-term milestones consist of two clinical stage immuno-oncology therapies (CD38 CAR-T and CEA CAR-T), and two pain franchise programs (license application review Phase for ZTlido NDA and RTX Phase Ib single epidural injection for cancer pain).
Sorrento is also advancing a portfolio of adoptive cellular therapies, immuno-oncology mAbs, antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), intracellular targeting antibodies and an oncolytic viral vector (Seprevir®).

I don't hold great hope
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Step 1. Announce non-existent 100% COVID cure.
Step 2: Wait for Dumbass-in-Chief to promote it on Twitter.
Step 3: Watch stocks skyrocket.
Step 4: Sell off all stock you have, then sell company to one of Dotard's shell corporations.
Step 5: Profit!
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Someone is pumping their penny stock to dump it.


Why are you following me to frat parties on homecoming week?
 
rightClick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HowiPepper: Which cleaning supply chemical mix will we need to drink this week? Asking so I can get mine before the rush.


The answer was Fabuloso all along.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this is true, it means 7 billion people will need to be dosed repeatedly until a vaccine is found. KA-CHING!
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what is the history of this company? Who is behind the company? Will this be peer reviewed? Got to answer that stuff before I get excited about any of this stuff.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/just sayin' what everyone thought when they started reading the story..
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: If this is true, it means 7 billion people will need to be dosed repeatedly until a vaccine is found. KA-CHING!


Not quite. Dose everyone for three weeks. Virus dies out without human carries that it can infect.

\ Still need, oh, a few billion doses.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sniderman: Step 1. Announce non-existent 100% COVID cure.
Step 2: Wait for Dumbass-in-Chief to promote it on Twitter.
Step 3: Watch stocks skyrocket.
Step 4: Sell off all stock you have, then sell company to one of Dotard's shell corporations.
Step 5: Profit!



I'm sure that why they announced this on FoxNews rather then the scientific community.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
poomp und doomp

I've decided they're German

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, now demonstrate that it works in a trial and then demonstrate that you can make enough for everyone.  then talk to me
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: So what is the history of this company? Who is behind the company? Will this be peer reviewed? Got to answer that stuff before I get excited about any of this stuff.


I can find very little
They either filed or had filed a billion dollar lawsuit last year about one of their potential drugs all I can find are what appears to be purposefully vaguely worded press releases about the lawsuit.
I can not confirm or deny that they have actually products they sell or just potential products

And their stock was really really cheap before this anmouncement
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Few points here:

1) Yes, monoclonal antibodies are an extremely promising approach.
2) So promising, in fact, that at least a dozen other companies and large academic consortia have been pursuing this approaching for months.
3) Those other companies and groups have already identified thousands of potent neutralizing antibodies, and are rapidly advancing the most promising through preclinical studies.  The frontrunners will be starting human clinical studies in a matter of weeks.
4) Simply identifying a potent antibody that is a good neutralizer in cell culture studies, at this stage, is not a big breakthrough.  Many others are already well beyond this stage.
5) Claiming "100% effective" on the basis of in vitro studies, when you have not done any clinical trials yet, is essentially tantamount to lying.  Only clinical trials will tell how effective any drug is (and also, no drug is 100% effective).
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh come on
This is a ploy to expose EVERY one, the one's that don't die save the moderate sick and .... ohh too bad for the mega sick.

And all this is cheaper?


LOL


I don't see why we don't mandate every single thing open 24 hours 7 days a week 366 a year.
Then make a law that lines can't form. And that places can't be crowded.

I swear you'll willing to kill people to make money VS spending some more and making less profits. Asses.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bleach is an antibody now?
 
