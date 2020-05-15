 Skip to content
(AL.com)   The latest hoarding craze: stand alone freezers so you can stock up on meat before the shortages   (al.com) divider line
29
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Latest craze??
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Chest freezers are awesome and way more efficient than the one on your fridge.
 
rcain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Or you can go old school and learn to make pemican

That freezer won't do you why good when all of society collapses and the grid goes offline after Trump wins 90% of the vote in the rigged 2020 election
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I wonder if Alex Jones has enough freezer space for when he eats his neighbors.
 
frostus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I work with several guys who live in a Prepper mentality and all they've talked about for years is their freezers of meat, cupboards of cans and guns & ammo.
 
m57lyra [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Where I come from this is called "planning and self-sufficiency".

Where I am now this is called "let's go in on a side of beef" with friends.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Reminds me, I have to get a freezer, I have a 1/4 cow going to be ready in August.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yesterday evening we had a thread where bored people stuck at home were cleaning out these sorts of freezers and finding stuff that expired during Bill Clinton's first term.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rcain: Or you can go old school and learn to make pemican

That freezer won't do you why good when all of society collapses and the grid goes offline after Trump wins 90% of the vote in the rigged 2020 election


I have solar panels.  If the grid goes offline, my chest freezer will be fine.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have a dedicated freezer specifically for pizza.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Reminds me, I have to get a freezer, I have a 1/4 cow going to be ready in August.


Is that like you don't eat a pig like that all at once?
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
who doesn't have a chest freezer, they aren't expensive
 
JohnHall
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Reminds me, I have to get a freezer, I have a 1/4 cow going to be ready in August.


We just got a 1/4 cow. We've also had a chest freezer for a few years. 1/4 cow took up less space than I expected.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rcain: Or you can go old school and learn to make pemican

That freezer won't do you why good when all of society collapses and the grid goes offline after Trump wins 90% of the vote in the rigged 2020 election


You think there will be an election? That's cute.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: rcain: Or you can go old school and learn to make pemican

That freezer won't do you why good when all of society collapses and the grid goes offline after Trump wins 90% of the vote in the rigged 2020 election

I have solar panels.  If the grid goes offline, my chest freezer will be fine.


How may kWH of battery capacity do you keep topped off?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bowen: rcain: Or you can go old school and learn to make pemican

That freezer won't do you why good when all of society collapses and the grid goes offline after Trump wins 90% of the vote in the rigged 2020 election

You think there will be an election? That's cute.


Well at this point, we're "not sure" if it will be safe to have an election.

But of course it's completely safe to open up day-to-day non-essential economic activity. And it was perfectly safe to force Wisconsin to have its election at the peak of the pandemic.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't forget to buy a vacuum sealer and bags before all of those sell out.

/just replaced my old one that doesn't pull a decent vacuum anymore
 
litespeed74 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Kinda old news....
We have a smaller chest size one...just for costco stuff. Super handy to have.
But yes, our local Home Depot and Lowes got wiped out on freezers early on in the pandemic craze.
Does TP need to be refrigerated?
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rcain: Or you can go old school and learn to make pemican

That freezer won't do you why good when all of society collapses and the grid goes offline after Trump wins 90% of the vote in the rigged 2020 election


That's why I have solar and batteries.  Plus a spacious, cool and dry basement.  Thinking about doing hydroponic vegetables this winter, in fact.
 
Flashfyr3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JohnHall: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Reminds me, I have to get a freezer, I have a 1/4 cow going to be ready in August.

We just got a 1/4 cow. We've also had a chest freezer for a few years. 1/4 cow took up less space than I expected.


I've never done a cow portion, but I hunt deer (forest cows) and after butchering I am always, while appreciative of the animal, a little let down by just how much weight I dragged around the forest vs what I'm actually going to be able to eat.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Reminds me, I have to get a freezer, I have a 1/4 cow going to be ready in August.


I'm trying to talk my wife and our friends to go in on an 1/8 of a cow.I hate buying beef at the current prices and have it be crap. A family friend moved to upstate NY with her fiance and have a grass fed beef herd.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Bowen: rcain: Or you can go old school and learn to make pemican

That freezer won't do you why good when all of society collapses and the grid goes offline after Trump wins 90% of the vote in the rigged 2020 election

You think there will be an election? That's cute.

Well at this point, we're "not sure" if it will be safe to have an election.

But of course it's completely safe to open up day-to-day non-essential economic activity. And it was perfectly safe to force Wisconsin to have its election at the peak of the pandemic.


If we all rush out for haircuts and pedicures today, you can bet your ass it won't be safe to have an election in November.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: FrancoFile: rcain: Or you can go old school and learn to make pemican

That freezer won't do you why good when all of society collapses and the grid goes offline after Trump wins 90% of the vote in the rigged 2020 election

I have solar panels.  If the grid goes offline, my chest freezer will be fine.

How may kWH of battery capacity do you keep topped off?


None.  It's a chest freezer, it's brand new.  If you keep it closed, it can go 15 hours without power and still keep everything well below 32F.
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Midwest has apparently been preparing for this for years.  All of my neighbors have them, and it was literally the first appliance I purchased after I bought my house.
 
HeadLever
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: rcain: Or you can go old school and learn to make pemican

That freezer won't do you why good when all of society collapses and the grid goes offline after Trump wins 90% of the vote in the rigged 2020 election


I have solar panels.  If the grid goes offline, my chest freezer will be fine.


Hell, where I live, if the power goes out for an extended time, just need to move the freezer outside. Will work for about 5 months out of the year.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Reminds me, I have to get a freezer, I have a 1/4 cow going to be ready in August.


Don't have a 1/4 cow, man!
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bthom37: rcain: Or you can go old school and learn to make pemican

That's why I have solar and batteries.  Plus a spacious, cool and dry basement.  Thinking about doing hydroponic vegetables this winter, in fact.


I went with aquaponics instead of hydroponics so I didn't have to buy chemicals. All I have to do is feed tasty fish every few days.
 
rcain
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Enigmamf: Bowen: rcain: Or you can go old school and learn to make pemican

That freezer won't do you why good when all of society collapses and the grid goes offline after Trump wins 90% of the vote in the rigged 2020 election

You think there will be an election? That's cute.

Well at this point, we're "not sure" if it will be safe to have an election.

But of course it's completely safe to open up day-to-day non-essential economic activity. And it was perfectly safe to force Wisconsin to have its election at the peak of the pandemic.


But elections are just too dangerous, they might have the wrong outcome
 
asciibaron
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: Don't forget to buy a vacuum sealer and bags before all of those sell out.

/just replaced my old one that doesn't pull a decent vacuum anymore


my g/f can suck start a Harley... thru a garden hose.

/not obscure.
 
