 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Official guidance suggests those without a permanent sexual partner come to mutually satisfactory agreements with like-minded individuals   (theguardian.com) divider line
32
    More: Giggity, Sexual intercourse, Netherlands, Human sexual behavior, Human sexuality, HIV, Masturbation, open-minded intervention, Dutch National Institute  
•       •       •

1413 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 11:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bthom37 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Done.

Been a fun couple months.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How YOU doin?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As soon as I can find someone who wants to be disappointed for 30 seconds, we can make an arrangement
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:"For example, meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or 'sex buddy'), provided you are free of illness. Make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus."

In other words, don't go whorin' it up during the 'rona. Got it
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just as the Guardian is closing their "dating" service...
 
Grosseteste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's such a thing as a permanent sexual partner?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wait, don't sit around taking selfies with visitors? Glad I'm not the only one, that thinks that should be avoided.
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Palm
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only it was that easy.
 
ABQGOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do sex workers offer contactless delivery? Asking for a friend.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germaphobe VolCel

Keep your cooties.
 
Invincible
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: FTFA:"For example, meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or 'sex buddy'), provided you are free of illness. Make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus."

In other words, don't go whorin' it up during the 'rona. Got it


More precisely, a little whoring is okay but try not to suck 37 dicks on your way through the parking lot.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I switch hands. Does that increase my chances of catching the 'rona?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grosseteste: There's such a thing as a permanent sexual partner?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or just get a pillow, doll, or VR set and go to town without having the drama. I mean it's not rocket science even though there's a liftoff.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: As soon as I can find someone who wants to be disappointed for 30 seconds, we can make an arrangement


Get a load of Mr Cuddler
 
Buttknuckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
WAT
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone but me has come to a mutually satisfactory agreement that they're not going to be having sex with me.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: Cajnik: FTFA:"For example, meet with the same person to have physical or sexual contact (for example, a cuddle buddy or 'sex buddy'), provided you are free of illness. Make good arrangements with this person about how many other people you both see. The more people you see, the greater the chance of (spreading) the coronavirus."

In other words, don't go whorin' it up during the 'rona. Got it

More precisely, a little whoring is okay but try not to suck 37 dicks on your way through the parking lot.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Listens carefully...
 
Flaccidor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mutually Satisfactory"? Sorry, I'm suddenly very sleepy. You can finish yourself off.
 
dwrash
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Think about it... having to live with someone you might be sexually attracted to but cannot stand to be around... and being stuck together for months.

No thanks.. I was in that kind of a marriage for 17 years and would rather take a bullet.

It is better to be alone then be stuck with someone who irritates the shiat out of you every moment out of the bedroom.
 
8 inches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dwrash: Think about it... having to live with someone you might be sexually attracted to but cannot stand to be around... and being stuck together for months.

No thanks.. I was in that kind of a marriage for 17 years and would rather take a bullet.

It is better to be alone then be stuck with someone who irritates the shiat out of you every moment out of the bedroom.


*Cries*
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

special20: Grosseteste: There's such a thing as a permanent sexual partner?

[Fark user image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those without a permanent sexual partner. From what I hear, that would include a lot of married men.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not your seksbuddy, sekspal.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: special20: Grosseteste: There's such a thing as a permanent sexual partner?

[Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 460x288]


rule 34
 
Discordulator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: Do sex workers offer contactless delivery? Asking for a friend.


Yes. They're called camgirls.
 
Cajnik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Discordulator: ABQGOD: Do sex workers offer contactless delivery? Asking for a friend.

Yes. They're called camgirls.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brizzle365
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
well, when they say it like that. It just sounds so easy.

What do I do with my ugly mug, low bank account balance and lack of being hung like pete davidson?

I mean, yea I got humor but that doesn't cut it these days
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sex Buddy sounds like something Hasbro would make.
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Will that be in the next stimulus package?
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

brizzle365: well, when they say it like that. It just sounds so easy.

What do I do with my ugly mug, low bank account balance and lack of being hung like pete davidson?

I mean, yea I got humor but that doesn't cut it these days


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.