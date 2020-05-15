 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Rich guy says public dock near his luxury home gets in the way of his three boats. Bonus: he knew it was there when he bought the house but assumed he could "fix the problem" with enough money and lawyers   (startribune.com) divider line
JerkStore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear senators are REALLY cheap these days. I'm positive that he'll be able to buy the solution he wants.

Besides, what do the poors need with lake access? They'll just poor up the water with their poorness anyway.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But in the meantime we're moving on, and we just want everybody to have a fantastic summer."

Fark user imageView Full Size


He only cares about his own summer. 

If there's a murderous vigilante out there, add this coont to your list of possibles.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warren Zevon - Lawyers, Guns and Money
Youtube lP5Xv7QqXiM
 
clawsoon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think this is how the Enclosure Movement started.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake Minnetonka is definitely the main regional hive of yuppie trash and entitlement.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's always an article about some asshole trying to close off public waterway access.

Rich white people problems >.>
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: Lake Minnetonka is definitely the main regional hive of yuppie trash and entitlement.


Now how is he supposed to purify himself?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cock.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody needs to purify him in the waters of lake Minnetonka, preferably under water.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake Minnetonka? Gonna need a proper purification ritual...
classicmovierev.comView Full Size

Not that one...
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If he were Bruce Wayne, he would pay to have built a far nicer public boat dock near where the one blocking him is, but just out of his way, so that everyone wins.  He would then launch and retrieve his Batboat and Batsubmarine in peace.  Since he is more like a Batman villain, he just wants to steal the public option away from everyone else, for his own selfish benefit, and call it a day.  Since Batman is fictional, the only type of rich people we actually have in this world are the second type.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed that the judge didn't mandate that he receive a cockpunch.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks like the law rained on his forest.

The bonus with these stories is that you find out which businesses to avoid patronising.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A surprise witness, the Ghost Formerly Known as Prince, dropped a bombshell when he asserted it actually wasn't Lake Minnetonka.  He then smirked and drove away on his ghost cycle.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm disappointed that the judge didn't mandate that he receive a cockpunch.


Don't worry, his home and a helpful map was included in the article.  Certain people, seeing that he clearly has more money than sense, will no doubt look into the matter.
 
wage0048
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Here's a link that isn't subject to the Strib's paywall: https://bringmethenews.com/m​innesota-l​ifestyle/rainforest-cafe-founder-loses​-suit-over-dock-on-lake-minnetonka

Here's hoping that public dock is constantly busy all summer long.

Rich pieces of shiat are too good to use the dock at their other house on the same farking lake.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There really are so many great arguments for bringing back guillotines.
 
M-G [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: If he were Bruce Wayne, he would pay to have built a far nicer public boat dock near where the one blocking him is, but just out of his way, so that everyone wins.  He would then launch and retrieve his Batboat and Batsubmarine in peace.  Since he is more like a Batman villain, he just wants to steal the public option away from everyone else, for his own selfish benefit, and call it a day.  Since Batman is fictional, the only type of rich people we actually have in this world are the second type.


Yeah, he could cover the cost of the new dock, get a tax deduction, public kudos, and even a nice plaque.  But some people have to have competition and victory.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
sometimes its a shame a boats hull is so thin and fragile

sometimes its a bonus
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Rich guy? Not rich enough to buy a good piece of waterfront property.
This guy is Trump rich, not real rich, if he can't afford to just buy an ideal piece of property.

/not many farks to give on this one, folks.
//sorry
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Rapmaster2000: I'm disappointed that the judge didn't mandate that he receive a cockpunch.

Don't worry, his home and a helpful map was included in the article.  Certain people, seeing that he clearly has more money than sense, will no doubt look into the matter.


If I were him, I would be concerned about dudes drinking at night on the lake deciding it would be fun to take a dump in his yard.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He was planning from the start to take it all the way to the Supreme Court.  I wonder why he feels so confident that it's going to end well for him.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Looks like the law rained on his forest.

The bonus with these stories is that you find out which businesses to avoid patronising.


He hasn't owned Rainforest Cafe in a long time. I bought a car from him (his representative is who I dealt with) back in 2005 and he had already sold it a few years before that.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Looks like the law rained on his forest.

The bonus with these stories is that you find out which businesses to avoid patronising.


Yep my thought exactly. Wiki has a conveniently provided info...
"Steven Schussler is a developer of theme restaurants and the creator of the Rainforest Cafe.[1] He has created, built and owns T-Rex Cafe, Yak & Yeti Restaurant, Betty & Joe's, Hot Dog Hall of Fame, Galaxy Drive In, and Backfire Barbeque."
What do you want to bet that he or one of his employees wrote that paragraph.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Does Rainforest Cafe still exist? I remember them being in malls but that was like 30 years ago.
Can't remember the last time I saw one.
 
bo_loo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Forgot the three rules of buying real estate:

Location
Location
Location

You chose poorly.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, since it's a public dock, perhaps he could rent a slip there for his boats.

Oh, that means sharing.  Never mind.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wage0048: Here's a link that isn't subject to the Strib's paywall: https://bringmethenews.com/mi​nnesota-lifestyle/rainforest-cafe-foun​der-loses-suit-over-dock-on-lake-minne​tonka

Here's hoping that public dock is constantly busy all summer long.

Rich pieces of shiat are too good to use the dock at their other house on the same farking lake.


Thanks! That story makes a lot more sense than the two paragraphs I was allowed to see on the other site

bringmethenews.comView Full Size

Yeah it's not ideal. However, according to the article a shiatload of people have tried to make it work at that property and none have. I also lost sympathy when his complaints were that there *was* a dock but it wasn't in deep enough water for his 41 foot yacht.

Meh.

I hope he does take it all the way to the supreme court. And when he loses, i hope some astute young city accountant has a detailed list on what they spent fighting his frivolous NIMBY snowflake ass and take him for 3 times that amount in court for wasting everyone's time
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wage0048: Here's a link that isn't subject to the Strib's paywall: https://bringmethenews.com/mi​nnesota-lifestyle/rainforest-cafe-foun​der-loses-suit-over-dock-on-lake-minne​tonka



Huh.  He's the third? owner in a row who decided that they could fight and win.

Honestly, running the dock out at that angle is a bit of a dick move since the county could just as easily run it out straight from the end of the access road instead of at the same angle as the road, but people have apparently been fighting this battle and losing for a long time now.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I worked for a Planning Department in central Washington. Two rich assholes living in million dollar house on a lake next to each other suing each other and the county over setbacks from the shoreline. Both had spectacular views.

They kept the lawyers busy and wealthy. They also litigated access and dock permits.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Murflette: wage0048: Here's a link that isn't subject to the Strib's paywall: https://bringmethenews.com/mi​nnesota-lifestyle/rainforest-cafe-foun​der-loses-suit-over-dock-on-lake-minne​tonka

Here's hoping that public dock is constantly busy all summer long.

Rich pieces of shiat are too good to use the dock at their other house on the same farking lake.

Thanks! That story makes a lot more sense than the two paragraphs I was allowed to see on the other site

[bringmethenews.com image 534x424]
Yeah it's not ideal. However, according to the article a shiatload of people have tried to make it work at that property and none have. I also lost sympathy when his complaints were that there *was* a dock but it wasn't in deep enough water for his 41 foot yacht.

Meh.

I hope he does take it all the way to the supreme court. And when he loses, i hope some astute young city accountant has a detailed list on what they spent fighting his frivolous NIMBY snowflake ass and take him for 3 times that amount in court for wasting everyone's time


The guy has a 41ft boat he wanted to dock there and he "assumed" he could make it fit?

You know that whole "measure twice, cut once" mantra?  Combine it with "you can't fight city hall" and you have landed where this guy did.

My sympathies for a guy with a 41 ft boat and no place to dock it are...miniscule.  Except he does have a place to dock it...at his OTHER beach house in Orono.

whomp, whomp.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ozark really should have ended when it was still a neatly contained before Marty got all boss hawg.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: wage0048: Here's a link that isn't subject to the Strib's paywall: https://bringmethenews.com/mi​nnesota-lifestyle/rainforest-cafe-foun​der-loses-suit-over-dock-on-lake-minne​tonka


Huh.  He's the third? owner in a row who decided that they could fight and win.

Honestly, running the dock out at that angle is a bit of a dick move since the county could just as easily run it out straight from the end of the access road instead of at the same angle as the road, but people have apparently been fighting this battle and losing for a long time now.


Yeah, it's a real dick move how those poor people continue to exist. *eyes rolling, in case you can't tell*

Unless you have a citation that the dock was purposely built at that angle to affect the owners of the adjacent property, how is it a dick move?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Some rich asshole should just farking move.
Maybe he should donate the adjacent land to the city, and be done with it. He'd have saved lots in taxes, and not come off being such a stupid twat. Some folks just don't deserve to have money at all.
 
wage0048
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: Murflette: wage0048: Here's a link that isn't subject to the Strib's paywall: https://bringmethenews.com/mi​nnesota-lifestyle/rainforest-cafe-foun​der-loses-suit-over-dock-on-lake-minne​tonka

Here's hoping that public dock is constantly busy all summer long.

Rich pieces of shiat are too good to use the dock at their other house on the same farking lake.

Thanks! That story makes a lot more sense than the two paragraphs I was allowed to see on the other site

[bringmethenews.com image 534x424]
Yeah it's not ideal. However, according to the article a shiatload of people have tried to make it work at that property and none have. I also lost sympathy when his complaints were that there *was* a dock but it wasn't in deep enough water for his 41 foot yacht.

Meh.

I hope he does take it all the way to the supreme court. And when he loses, i hope some astute young city accountant has a detailed list on what they spent fighting his frivolous NIMBY snowflake ass and take him for 3 times that amount in court for wasting everyone's time

The guy has a 41ft boat he wanted to dock there and he "assumed" he could make it fit?

You know that whole "measure twice, cut once" mantra?  Combine it with "you can't fight city hall" and you have landed where this guy did.

My sympathies for a guy with a 41 ft boat and no place to dock it are...miniscule.  Except he does have a place to dock it...at his OTHER beach house in Orono.

whomp, whomp.


Which, for those of you not from around here, is on the Same Farking Lake!
 
Vespers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder if anyone might be bored enough to swim up with a bottle or three of accelerants and a waterproof road flare taped together... Not having a boat would solve his boat access problems neatly.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looks like there is a public road that runs along his property. Be a shame if all those empties and chicken bones from the lake trip were tossed over the fence.  Also looks like a great place to drive a boom car all night long.
 
saddestmanonearth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
PUBLIC DOCK 10 IS A DICK

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's like manspreading
 
jmsvrsn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I used to live about a half mile from there. Lake Minnetonka is a magnet for entitled bastards and Minnetonka Beach residents are the worst.
 
lovely_filth [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The upside for me? I dont think we have any of his businesses around here to avoid.

Those are sad creatures.
 
lilbjorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eat the rich.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Murflette: wage0048: Here's a link that isn't subject to the Strib's paywall: https://bringmethenews.com/mi​nnesota-lifestyle/rainforest-cafe-foun​der-loses-suit-over-dock-on-lake-minne​tonka

Here's hoping that public dock is constantly busy all summer long.

Rich pieces of shiat are too good to use the dock at their other house on the same farking lake.

Thanks! That story makes a lot more sense than the two paragraphs I was allowed to see on the other site

[bringmethenews.com image 534x424]
Yeah it's not ideal. However, according to the article a shiatload of people have tried to make it work at that property and none have. I also lost sympathy when his complaints were that there *was* a dock but it wasn't in deep enough water for his 41 foot yacht.

Meh.

I hope he does take it all the way to the supreme court. And when he loses, i hope some astute young city accountant has a detailed list on what they spent fighting his frivolous NIMBY snowflake ass and take him for 3 times that amount in court for wasting everyone's time


HAHAHAHA!
Let me laugh harder.
this is the kind of thing I deal with on a regular basis.
Guy bought a property with a "pie shape".
The dock does not extend 45 degrees onto his shoreline if that map is correct.  The community dock is smack in its ROW.  He's just got a narrowing lot that allows no space.  IDJIT.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

saddestmanonearth: PUBLIC DOCK 10 IS A DICK

[Fark user image 850x566]

It's like manspreading


no its not like manspreading.  Look at the exhibit posted above.  Its entirely within its riparian lines.
 
jtown
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
kyigt1bcans3ofli94di0kch-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Dude who makes environment themed restaurant has three boats.
 
