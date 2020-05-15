 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Happy 18th orgy to you .... on you   (foxnews.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I doubt this was "an accident".


/whores are involved

//attention whores
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So that's how it is in their family...
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Film on Pornhub
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't have an orgy without Morgyn!
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Spell the damn kids name like normal people and it wouldnt be anything.

/attention whores is correct
 
MythDragon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
s3.crackedcdn.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What the hell is a "Morgyn"?!
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTA:A barely legal display was set up on a residential lawn to celebrate Morgyn Shelton's 18th birthday - and Twitter has been having a field day with it.


What a strange way to spell Morgan.

/I can only assume maybe she was conceived at an orgy.
 
mcsiegs [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fake or not, name spelling aside, a good chuckle was in order and it provided me with one.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Morgyn, the "gyn" pronounced like gyn-ecologist, right?  Because I can't see that and pronounce it any other way.
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: What the hell is a "Morgyn"?!


Probably related to Jaxson.
 
Kuta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
MORGYN clearly likes In-N-out BURGER.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I always emphasize the "y" in names including that letter, as in "Al-why-son," or "Morg-whine."  A little bit fun.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
MelGoesOnTour

What the hell is a "Morgyn"?!

The local strip clubs new dancer.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All I got for my 18th birthday was a cake and a ticket to see WWF wrestling.  I would have rather had what Morgyn's having.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:A barely legal display was set up on a residential lawn to celebrate Morgyn Shelton's 18th birthday - and Twitter has been having a field day with it.


What a strange way to spell Morgan.

/I can only assume maybe she was conceived at an orgy.


A former coworker had a child named "Temperance" and I always wonder...
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"More Gin" is maybe what it took to get Morgyn's Mom pregnant.

Hm. In that case I should've been named "Morebegyn".
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From the article:
"Apparently Morgyn Shelton was just as shocked by the sign.
Morgan's mom, meanwhile, was even more shocked by the sign. Holli Shelton told Fox News that the display wasn't even what she had ordered for her daughter's birthday in the first place."

Who knows what her name really is?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"And it's just a coincidence that this is the year she turned 18!"
 
Shadyman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Giggity tag was already on its way there.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From the article:
' "When I had ordered the birthday sign, we agreed to only get black letters," Holli said of her conversation with the woman who put up the sign in the yard.
"When I got home, it wasn't just black letters."'

Nobody should be shocked that two outlying black characters disappeared while moving through a white neighborhood.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A guy that used to work with me married a woman named Gynine, or some spelling of Janine with a G and a Y. She was a mix of Australian and Maori, so it's not just Americans that do this silliness.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Ydy hi'n Gymraeg?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How is orggy formed?
 
rcain
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And then Morgyn came to realize how she was conceived. Who really was her dad, or dads?

And thus began an epic quest on the next hallmark family classic My Momma Made A Milkshake
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lurkey: Ydy hi'n Gymraeg?


Dim digon o gytseiniaid
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [s3.crackedcdn.com image 312x189]


Came......came?   Yes, came for this and leaving satisfied.

//lights a cigarette
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wonder if she has a goFundMe to pay for fixing the display.

Everyone should consider becoming a Morgyn Donor.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [I'm here for the gang bang.]


I'm here for the Cunningham wake...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
