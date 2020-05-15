 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Register)   Assault rifle-totting fun police roll up to disarm a guy walking around in a knight outfit carrying a sword... letting him go on his way.after taking a picture with him   (theregister.co.uk) divider line
31
    More: Strange, Cardiff, Wales, fun police, mere mortals, armed police, lonesome warrior, South Wales Police, poor lad  
•       •       •

1308 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 May 2020 at 10:18 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rifle totting?

pmchollywoodlife.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Rifle totting?

[pmchollywoodlife.files.wordpress.com image 600x676]


20 years from now, that young lady will be working as an exotic dancer in a militia compound.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Rifle totting?

[pmchollywoodlife.files.wordpress.com image 600x676]


Good trigger discipline. Someone deserves extra hot fudge on their sundae!
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But this is why we have Dungeons & Dragons - so society's untouchables can be kept out of sight in basements around the world - and surely it wouldn't be so difficult to videoconference a tabletop campaign away from the prying eyes of normies.

Hurr. D&D has never been more popular you dipshiat.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: But this is why we have Dungeons & Dragons - so society's untouchables can be kept out of sight in basements around the world - and surely it wouldn't be so difficult to videoconference a tabletop campaign away from the prying eyes of normies.

Hurr. D&D has never been more popular you dipshiat.


Looks like someone failed their Constitution check against being butthurt.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

gar1013: Egoy3k: But this is why we have Dungeons & Dragons - so society's untouchables can be kept out of sight in basements around the world - and surely it wouldn't be so difficult to videoconference a tabletop campaign away from the prying eyes of normies.

Hurr. D&D has never been more popular you dipshiat.

Looks like someone failed their Constitution check against being butthurt.


LOL, funnied.

I'm not really butthurt it just seems silly to alienate readers for a lazy joke.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Took a picture with him, and sent him on his way. As reasonable cops would do. They'd never make it as cops in the US.
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gar1013: markie_farkie: Rifle totting?

[pmchollywoodlife.files.wordpress.com image 600x676]

Good trigger discipline. Someone deserves extra hot fudge on their sundae!


Too bad. She'll get a catsup packet on her MRE and she'll like it.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Assault rifle fun police" is the name of my Village People tribute band.

We carry assault rifles and perform exclusively for hostages.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They let him go because they didn't want to attempt to spell his Welsh name on the report.

'Um, this form is only 8-1/2" wide. His name won't fit on it.'
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

akya: "Assault rifle fun police" is the name of my Village People tribute band.

We carry assault rifles and perform exclusively for hostages.


Quite the niche you got going there.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The only totting I enjoy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toetag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What would have happened if it had been a Storm Trooper costume?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Once they realized he was white? This reminds me of the Brooklyn 99 episode where Terry gets profiled.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i've noticed outfit wearing six year old sheriffs, outlaws, bat-mans - things of this sort - in supermarkets. i notice they are the happiest of all. some of us should heed follow.
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Get a girlfriend". [fta]

"It's not news, it's Fark."

Pretty much interchangeable here, hey?
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

toetag: What would have happened if it had been a Storm Trooper costume?


They would have shot and missed?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gar1013: Egoy3k: But this is why we have Dungeons & Dragons - so society's untouchables can be kept out of sight in basements around the world - and surely it wouldn't be so difficult to videoconference a tabletop campaign away from the prying eyes of normies.

Hurr. D&D has never been more popular you dipshiat.

Looks like someone failed their Constitution check against being butthurt.


Adjusts glasses, looks over screen

You meant saving throw, right?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Once they realized he was white? This reminds me of the Brooklyn 99 episode where Terry gets profiled.


Did you read the article and see where it took place? No it has nothing to do with episode edgelord.
 
fark account name
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: They let him go because they didn't want to attempt to spell his Welsh name on the report.

'Um, this form is only 8-1/2" wide. His name won't fit on it.'


It's the UK so the form would be only 8.27" wide - 210mm
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Link to a sensible version of the story that actually has photos
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Since that shiatty site couldn't be bothered.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
shepherdexpress.comView Full Size
 
mortimer_ford
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Since that shiatty site couldn't be bothered.

[Fark user image 810x539]


Sir, are you aware that your uniform is under pocket quota?
 
darth_badger
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
RED FANG - "Prehistoric Dog" (Official Music Video)
Youtube VufilzHKTqk


It could have gone much worse for this LARPer.
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
GATE - Imperial palace shootout scene
Youtube ofkoH4sAVCU

In the US this would have ended like an episode of Gate.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Since that shiatty site couldn't be bothered.

[Fark user image 810x539]


Look at that dork.  He couldn't hurt a fly.

Why the HEIL did those pigs have got get all SWATTY on him like that.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: gar1013: Egoy3k: But this is why we have Dungeons & Dragons - so society's untouchables can be kept out of sight in basements around the world - and surely it wouldn't be so difficult to videoconference a tabletop campaign away from the prying eyes of normies.

Hurr. D&D has never been more popular you dipshiat.

Looks like someone failed their Constitution check against being butthurt.

LOL, funnied.

I'm not really butthurt it just seems silly to alienate readers for a lazy joke.


^

Vince diesel, matt damon, ben Affleck, audrey plaza, mike meyers, Patton Oswalt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, terry crews, Stephen Colbert, and Robin William's.

Those are some the "untouchables" who play(ed in Robin Willaims case) d&d.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sometimes I really wish Fark had an editor and other times I just sit back and enjoy the brutal sarcasm in the comments.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.